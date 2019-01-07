Channel MTF
- Indicators
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Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The multitime frame channel indicator in automatic mode provides a visual display of support and resistance lines.
It will be useful to all traders who use technical analysis in their work. The indicator can be used as a standalone market analysis tool, or as part of a trading strategy.
Settings
- TimeFrame - timeframe to build the channel;
- Line color - The color of the channel lines;
- Mark the intersection? - Mark with a marker the price crossing the channel borders?