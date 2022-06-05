Overview:

With so much noise and distraction in the markets I wanted to create clarity for traders to have a simple, efficient, and fun trading experience. This is why I created Pipsurfer. Pipsurfer is an trend following indicator that visually shows you important Institutional Smart Money levels in the market and helps you to trace Market Structure in the markets. Most traders find it difficult to visually see trading elements such as trend, structure and momentum which are key for understanding any potential entry.

After teaching hundreds of people to trade and currently have over 2000 students I have seen why so many traders struggle to have effective results in the trading world and wanted to provide an answer to the struggling traders to finally reach that level of understanding and proficiency in trading. Every Component of Pipsurfer is carefully calibrated and designed to give traders a unique but effective trading experience.

Pipsurfer Features:

A very easy to understand trading window that will guide you on what to pay attention to in the market

Entry Signal Arrows based on many different Market Structure, Trend And Institutional Levels

2 built in Trend Indicators for long term and short term trend, the multi time frame dashboard that shows you long term trend on every time frame for that pair and the trend candles which change color based on immediate and shorter term trend.

Automated Institutional Supply And Demand Zones ( Blue And Red Zones) that are different from the basic retail traders support and resistance show the real more effective price levels

Imbalance Zones (Gray Zones) that help you see the often hidden smart money levels in the market so traders know what levels to pay attention to for a smooth trading experience.

Market Structure Indicator That tells you when there are bullish or bearish market structure in the markets

Pip Counter and Profit Tracker

Access To A Setup And Pipsurfer Strategy Course

Access To My Weekly Live Calls

Free Access To Tide Meter Indicator (listed in MQL5) which is designed to work with Pipsurfer Indicator and help traders determine swings in momentum in real time.

Disclaimer: *Pipsurfer doesn't guarantee profits and trading involves financial risk. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. Consult with a licensed financial professional to determine if trading is right for you.



