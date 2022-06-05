Pipsurfer

Overview:

With so much noise and distraction in the markets I wanted to create clarity for traders to have a simple, efficient, and fun trading experience. This is why I created Pipsurfer. Pipsurfer is an trend following indicator that visually shows you important Institutional Smart Money levels in the market and helps you to trace Market Structure in the markets. Most traders find it difficult to visually see trading elements such as trend, structure and momentum which are key for understanding any potential entry.

After teaching hundreds of people to trade and currently have over 2000 students I have seen why so many traders struggle to have effective results in the trading world and wanted to provide an answer to the struggling traders to finally reach that level of understanding and proficiency in trading. Every Component of Pipsurfer is carefully calibrated and designed to give traders a unique but effective trading experience.

Pipsurfer Features:

  • A very easy to understand trading window that will guide you on what to pay attention to in the market
  • Entry Signal Arrows based on many different Market Structure, Trend And Institutional Levels 
  • 2 built in Trend Indicators for long term and short term trend, the multi time frame dashboard that shows you long term trend on every time frame for that pair and the trend candles which change color based on immediate and shorter term trend.
  • Automated Institutional Supply And Demand Zones ( Blue And Red Zones) that are different from the basic retail traders support and resistance show the real more effective price levels
  • Imbalance Zones (Gray Zones) that help you see the often hidden smart money levels in the market so traders know what levels to pay attention to for a smooth trading experience. 
  • Market Structure Indicator That tells you when there are bullish or bearish market structure in the markets 
  • Pip Counter and Profit Tracker 
  • Access To A Setup And Pipsurfer Strategy Course 
  • Access To My Weekly Live Calls 
  • Free Access To Tide Meter Indicator (listed in MQL5) which is designed to work with Pipsurfer Indicator and help traders determine swings in momentum in real time.

Disclaimer:

*Pipsurfer doesn't guarantee profits and trading involves financial risk. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. Consult with a licensed financial professional to determine if trading is right for you. 


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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
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The Pipsurfer EA
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The Pipsurfer EA is a high level trend trading grid system designed to look for higher lows in an uptrend and lower highs in a down trend. It has the capabilities to be used on multiple different forex pairs at the same time and will pick the best entries out of the trading criteria among the pairs to enter trades with.  The Pipsurfer EA Comes with many features to ensure a smooth trading experience. Prebuilt settings package for easy set up for each tier of forex pairs. Each pair falls into a d
Pipsurfer Strategy 2
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The Pipsurfer Strategy indicator is designed to help traders identify trend-based trades by leveraging momentum confirmations within the market structure. It works by detecting key pullbacks and providing entry signals after a confirmed market retracement , ensuring you only enter trades with the highest probability of success. Perfect for traders looking to capitalize on trending markets, this tool simplifies your decision-making process and helps you stay on the right side of the trend. Whethe
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Pipsurfer EA Strategy 4
Clinton Keenan Obinna Butler
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Indicator for the 4th strategy of the Pipsurfer EA. This indicator will allow the user to visually see the points of entry for strategy 4 of Pipsurfer. In the settings you will be able to adjust the parameters to mix and match to your trading style and find the settings that you want to either trade manually or tune the EA to do. Strategy 4 uses a market structure trend continuation approach to trading and looks for confirmed highs in downtrends and confirmed lows in uptrends to find great trend
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Pipsurfer Tide Meter
Clinton Keenan Obinna Butler
Indicators
Pipsurfer Tide Meter is a Momentum Indicator that is designed to help trades know which way the "Tide" is turning. This indicator is a great supporting indicator to the pipsurfer main indicator that is listed in MQL5 under "Pipsurfer Indicator"  The Strategy Behind the Tide Meter is that youll see the blue bars and the red bars. Blue bars are for bullish momentum  Red bars are for bearish momentum  Use price action to find a trading zone then wait for the tide meter to change color then you ent
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Pipsurfer Dashboard
Clinton Keenan Obinna Butler
Indicators
Pipsurfer Dashboard is a multi-currency multi-timeframe dashboard designed to alert you to where the action is happening in the forex markets. The software trades a trend based price action and market structure strategy.  Assets Supported: All Forex Metals  Indices Major Crypto Major Input Settings: Timeframe Filters - Choose which timeframe you want the Pipsurfer Dashboard to signal you on. Pair Selection - Choose To Follow All Major Pairs And Crosses or have a custom list of your choice Alert
Pipsurfer EA
Clinton Keenan Obinna Butler
5 (1)
Experts
The Pipsurfer EA is a high level trend trading grid system designed to look for higher lows in an uptrend and lower highs in a down trend. It has the capabilities to be used on multiple different forex pairs at the same time and will pick the best entries out of the trading criteria among the pairs to enter trades with.  The Pipsurfer EA Comes with many features to ensure a smooth trading experience. Prebuilt settings package for easy set up for each tier of forex pairs. Each pair falls into a d
Pipsurfer Trade Manager
Clinton Keenan Obinna Butler
Utilities
The Pipsurfer Trade Manager Is A high level software that will automatically analysis each trading asset and calculate its optimal take profit and stop loss levels for Each trade it is managing. Complete with an easy to use management panel that allows you to manage your risk parameters for each individual trade that you place on each pair. You will have access to trailing stops, break even, partial take profits and account risk percentage features as well
Pipsurfer EA Strategy 1 Indicator
Clinton Keenan Obinna Butler
Indicators
This is the entry and settings for Pipsurfer EA Strategy 1 in an Indicator form. This was created to help users see the entries that Pipsurfer would take and for those who wish to manually trade the entries. Entry Strategies Strategy 1 - This strategy is a conservative strategy that incorporates trend market structure and momentum with each entry having to meet a large variety of market conditions. The goal of this entry is to buy at the lowest point of a trend pullback and sell at the highest
Pipsurfer EA Entry 2
Clinton Keenan Obinna Butler
Indicators
This indicator is Strategy 2 of the Pipsurfer EA so traders can see where the EA would enter trades at and manually trade with the EA A Smart Money trend continuation strategy that's more moderate but this strategy includes candlestick price action and smart money institutional concepts to find trend continuation moves and hopefully to catch the BIG move that the Banks enter at. There are a full clues that large  institutions give before entering and Pipsurfer Strategy 2 is designed to look for
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