ZigZag Professional

5
the zigzag indicator draws lines on the chart from the highest point to the lowest

There are built-in fibonacci levels

built-in sound alert

the indicator highlights trends on small timeframes with a thin line and trends highlights with a coarse line

Fibonacci levels can be turned on and off in the settings settings are very simple and clear

the same sound alert can be turned on and off, you can change the colors of the lines.


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Indicators
Trump Day Indicator for Effective Profitable Binary Options Trading complete lack of redrawing The arrow indicates the direction of the next candle and the possible trend direction. Percentage of correct indicator predictions from 80%. its benefits: signal accuracy. complete lack of redrawing. You can choose absolutely any tool. indicator will provide accurate signals. It is recommended to open trades for 2 - 3 candles. Pros indicator: 1. forward signals. 2. high accuracy of the reports.
Dark Sniper
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Dark Sniper pointer indicator.  Complete absence of redrawing   The percentage of correct indicator forecasts depends on your settings; the default is period 7 (performed better) The arrow indicates the direction of the next candle and the possible direction of the trend in the future.  Suitable for small timeframes m1 and m5  It is recommended to open transactions from 1 to 2 candles.  The signal appears on the current candle. Open a trade on the next one since the signal is being generat
Follow signal
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Indicator for effective binary options trading. Complete lack of redrawing The arrow indicates the direction of the next candle and the possible direction. signal accuracy. Complete lack of redrawing. works great with support and resistance levels it has an alert, it can be turned on or off in the settings the accuracy of this tool is perfect All successful trading. Also see my other indicators
Platinum FX
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Platinum FX индикатор для скальпинга. идеально подходит для торговли бинарными опционами. работает на всех валютных парах мультитаймфреймовый. когда появляемся красная стрелка мы покупаем когда появляемся красная мы продаем. он должен был достичь успеха в трейдинге. Полное отсутствие перерисовки. Точность сигнала. точность данного инструмента можете увидеть в тестере Всем удачных торгов By Lilyyy
Diamond Grail
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
The universal indicator Diamond Grail which received such a name is not so simple! The indicator has been tested for over a year by our experts! One of the best arrow indicators that is perfect for binary options and forex trading, If you trade on binary options, the best ragtime for it is from 3 minutes to a maximum of 5 minutes An arrow appears on the previous candle. If you trade forex, then the opening time from candle to candle Forex result From 40 To 1324 pips! Profitability of Diam
Limitless MT4
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Limitless MT4 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT4 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT4? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
The Glaze of God
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
The Glaze of God is a premium market perception indicator designed for traders who make informed decisions rather than following signals blindly. The indicator doesn't tell you when to buy or sell. It shows what the market is doing at the moment. WHAT THE INDICATOR SHOWS ️ Current market mode (Trend / Range / Transition) ️ Market balance zone (Fair Value Area) ️ Presence or absence of momentum ️ Moments when trading makes sense ️ Moments when the best decision is to do nothing KEY
Hot Option
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Great indicator for binary options! Try what he can do! Alert is arranged in it so that you are not late with the signal! You can also customize the periods that suit you! (it is configured for currency pairs) If you want more, you can always reconfigure and use more! arrow indicator that works on several indicators, in the settings you can change the color of the arrows and the period! (repeat) Test it and see it in action!
Hot option premium
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Hot option premium - A reliable dial indicator that does not draw and shows accuracy. The signal appears on the previous candle. Very easy to set up, select a currency pair and adjust the frequency of signals in the “period” settings. You can also customize the color of the candle yourself; the default is: -Blue arrow up signal -Red arrow down signal Hot option premium is multi-currency and works on all charts. A very large percentage of good deals. The best timeframes are M1-M5. On a l
Premium support and resistance
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Premium support and resistance - the best combination of different indicators allowed us to create the best product on the market! And that's Premium support and resistance! A convenient and flexible tool that will help you in trading! Shows where the price will go from the support and resistance levels! The arrows Blue buy Red sell will help you with this! Alert is already built into the indicator for your convenience! Alert in order not to miss the "Own" signal! It is already configure
Private Signal
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
PRIVATE SIGNAL is a professional arrow indicator designed to find high-quality entry points based on confirmed market momentum. The indicator was developed with a focus on: pure logic, no repainting, stable operation on any instrument, easy visual perception. PRIVATE SIGNAL does not overload the chart or attempt to "predict the market." It shows actual directional changes, confirmed by price action. KEY FEATURES ️ BUY/SELL arrow signals ️ No repainting ️ Works only on closed bars
Trade Invest Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Trade Invest Pro - Boss in the world of cryptocurrency! This indicator is ideal for cryptocurrency trading! Work on Trade Invest Pro took us half a year! But not in vain! Now only accurate signals near support - resistance levels! He showed himself well on timeframes m5 m15 for binary options! Optionally, it can be configured for forex for timeframes m30 and more! Reacts well to news! Doesn't paint! and does not disappear from the schedule! As soon as a red arrow appears, open a deal fo
Target Striking
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Target Striking - One of the best binary options trading tools! It is set up so powerfully that you can trade not only on currency pairs, but also on raw gold oil! You can also try on cryptocurrency! Ideal for trading on currency pairs, the percentage of reliable transactions is more than + 75% The trading tool is already set for the best profit! Only Target Striking can unlock the potential of the trading market for you! With it, the signals are even and accurate without redrawing, a sig
PT Trade
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
PROFITABLE TRADER is an interesting name for this indicator... And all because it is for a true trader who values ​​his time. It has a built-in Alert and parameters that will make your work easier. Open settings will allow you to set the indicator to any cryptocurrency or just currency. It's better to test and then draw a conclusion .. screenshots will show everything.. good bidding my friend.
Sell Signall
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
This indicator is named so for a reason, because it will show the reverse side of the market. It has several math indicators built in that are tuned to show the best signals for currency pairs! Ideally proved to be in work on the M5-M15 no more and no less! Only at the same time it shows up to 86.5% of correct signals! The settings include the colors of the arrows, the alert, and the same parameters so that you can reconfigure the indicator and trade on cryptocurrency and raw materials! If
Rose is Gold
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
An excellent indicator for those who like fast binary options trading! It works great on m1-m5 timeframes! The periods are customizable, so you can even set up for cryptocurrency, and trade on weekends! You can also customize the color of the arrows! Works on all timeframes! But as stated above, it's better on m1 - m5! Whatever you forget about the signal, it has an alert! Test and try this indicator! If I have questions write, I will gladly listen to suggestions and errors!
Pigment
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Good dial indicator "Pigment" Pointer indicator "Pigment" This product is great for binary options. Showed itself well on M5 M15 timeframes. Multicurrency also works well in news releases. Does not draw and the signal appears on the current candle Blue arrow buy red arrow sell You can also set the signal frequency to your liking: In the settings, simply change the Period, the default is Period 3.
Night ghost
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Night Ghost - Arrow indicator for binary options. This is a reliable assistant to you in the future! - No redrawing on the chart -Works great on EUR/USD currency pairs! -Indicator accuracy up to 90% (Especially at night) -No long setup required (Perfectly set up for Binary Options) - Not late signals - The appearance of a signal on the current candle -Perfect for M1 period (No More!) - Eye-friendly candle color (Red and Blue) -Installed Alert Working with it: - Blue arrow shows signa
Dark Holder
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Simple Dark Holder Tool Arrow indicator for Forex and binary options Already tuned for the best signals Multicurrency and multitimeframe Works on all currency pairs as well as raw materials, etc. Works on the author's strategy and combines 3 indicators that show good results Does not draw or redraw The signal appears clearly at the opening of the candle blue up Red down Alert is also built into it for your convenience. Test and watch a video on how it works
Weddell Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Weddell Pro is a good trading tool that is suitable for both a beginner and an experienced trader. It can be used both separately and combined with other strategies and indicators Configured for currency pairs was tested several times on cryptocurrency but did not show a high result Currency pairs USD/EUR AUD/CAD GBP/USD Showed itself very well here The percentage of correct transactions is above 68%, which does not make it perfect and bad Doesn't draw or disappear The red arrow shows a t
Afidealn
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Afidealn - The indicator is designed for binary options! Arrow indicator Afidealn will show the best results on the periods: M1 M5 M15 no more! Put the blue arrow up Put the red arrow down The signal appears on the current candle with a delay of 10-15 seconds, Afidealn works on several indicators because of this, such a signal delay. Multicurrency! Works on different currency pairs, the result was excellent, Also, the recommendations indicator is very sensitive to news. It is not recom
Invisible Ghost
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Invisible Ghost is a great arrow indicator for trading in financial markets. Designed to work with popular technical analysis tools. The indicator is based on the use of moving averages and Bollinger bands. These tools help filter out market noise and focus on key moments. This indicator also analyzes historical market data to improve the accuracy of signals. Key features: - Simple signals: the indicator displays red arrows for sell signals and blue arrows for buy signals, making the decis
Belladonna
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Belladonna is an advanced custom technical indicator for MetaTrader 4 based on Hull Moving Average (HMA). It visualizes the trend direction using colored lines and arrows on the chart. The indicator is optimized to minimize lag and eliminate market noise, making it especially useful for short-term and medium-term trading.  Functions and Features: Moving Average Type: Hull Moving Average (based on two EMA/SMA lines). Calculation Methods: Support for different types of moving average (SMA, EMA,
MTRade
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
MTRade is a professional arrow indicator based on the classic Parabolic SAR algorithm. It automatically detects the moments of trend direction change and displays clear signal arrows on the chart: up (buy) and down (sell). Basis: original Parabolic SAR algorithm with full adaptation for visual display by arrows; Signals: up arrow — possible up reversal (buy); down arrow — possible down reversal (sell); No redrawing: signals are recorded only after a confirmed reversal, excluding "jumps" and
Limitless MT5
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Limitless MT5 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT5 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT5? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
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L00044 2019.02.08 18:08 
 

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