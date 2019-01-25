ZigZag Professional
- Indicators
-
Dmitriy KashevichHello everyone, I am a trader with 4 years of experience and 7 years of programming experience, on this site I publish my best trading indicators that show excellent income! I know that something will be interesting to you from my products.
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
the zigzag indicator draws lines on the chart from the highest point to the lowest
There are built-in fibonacci levels
built-in sound alert
the indicator highlights trends on small timeframes with a thin line and trends highlights with a coarse line
Fibonacci levels can be turned on and off in the settings settings are very simple and clear
the same sound alert can be turned on and off, you can change the colors of the lines.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating