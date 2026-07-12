Market Structure Toolkit
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.21
- Activations: 5
Market Structure Toolkit identifies and annotates price structure, structural breaks, character changes, swing points, and supply and demand regions on MT4 charts. It brings commonly used market-structure tools into one configurable indicator.
Key features:
- Supports external and internal structure modes.
- Marks BoS and CHoCH, with optional CHoT and liquidity-sweep lines.
- Detects bullish and bearish order blocks, supply zones, and demand zones.
- Can remove invalidated zones or retain and dim mitigated zones.
- Optionally plots ZigZag lines, HH, HL, LH, and LL swing labels, and internal-shift arrows.
- Operates on the current chart period or a selected signal timeframe.
- Provides alerts for supply and demand, swing highs and lows, structural breaks, and market shifts.
- Limits historical bars and chart objects to help manage terminal workload.
Market structure develops as new prices arrive and swings become confirmed. Unconfirmed structures may change. This toolkit supports chart analysis only and does not provide automated trading or guaranteed results.