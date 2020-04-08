InfinX Slope MT4

The Slope indicator measures the slope of a linear regression, which is the line of best fit for a data series. A 20-period Slope, therefore, measures the slope of a 20-day linear regression. ... In general, a positive slope indicates an uptrend, while a negative slope indicates a downtrend.

How do you use slope Indicator?



By applying the slope indicator to both the price chart and the price relative, chartists can quantify the price trend and relative performance with one indicator. A positive slope indicates an uptrend and a negative slope indicates a downtrend.

