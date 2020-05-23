The Nash Equilibrium MT4 draws the channel as a Trend and as Envelopes or Bands.

You may use these white lines as levels for overbought and oversold conditions.

Inside Bands, this indicator draws dot white line as a median line between the two bands and Aqua or Orange line and you may use this change of colors as moment to enter the market.

Parameters

nPeriod = 13 - number of Bars for indicator's calculation.

nBars = 500 - number of Bars where the indicator is to be shown.