Nash Equilibrium MT4
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 4.8
- Updated: 23 May 2020
- Activations: 5
The Nash Equilibrium MT4 draws the channel as a Trend and as Envelopes or Bands.
You may use these white lines as levels for overbought and oversold conditions.
Inside Bands, this indicator draws dot white line as a median line between the two bands and Aqua or Orange line and you may use this change of colors as moment to enter the market.
Parameters
- nPeriod = 13 - number of Bars for indicator's calculation.
- nBars = 500 - number of Bars where the indicator is to be shown.
Attention: This indicator works from M1 to D1 TFs.