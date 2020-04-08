MT4 Support Resistance

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157679

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157680


Support Resistance — Smart Market Structure Levels


A clean, intelligent, and highly reliable Support & Resistance indicator built for professional traders and automated systems.


Support Resistance is designed to detect true market levels using an advanced clustering algorithm that combines Fractals, ATR-based price segmentation, and multi-timeframe analysis.

Instead of drawing random or noisy lines, this indicator produces statistically validated levels where price has repeatedly reacted — making it ideal for discretionary trading, algorithmic trading, risk management, and breakout validation.


Key Features

Advanced Support Resistance Engine

Uses ATR-scaled grid segmentation

Clusters upper & lower fractals to form highly accurate structural levels

Filters noise using accuracy modes (High / Medium / Low)


Multi-Timeframe Compatible

Scan Support Resistance levels from:

Current chart timeframe, or

M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1

Perfect for traders who rely on higher-timeframe structure while trading on lower timeframes.


Clean Visualization

Auto-draw Support & Resistance lines

Optional Support Resistance zones (rectangles) based on distance threshold

Custom colors & thickness


Why This Indicator Is Different

Most Support Resistance tools simply mark highs and lows.

This indicator builds levels statistically, by grouping fractal events inside volatility-scaled grids — producing levels that behave like true institutional price zones, not just visual lines.


It works across all markets:

Forex

Metals (XAUUSD, XAGUSD)

Indices

Crypto

Synthetic indices


Summary

Support Resistance is a powerful market-structure indicator built for professional decision-making and automation.

Whether you're trading manually or creating a fully automated system, this Support Resistance engine provides a clean, reliable, and actionable map of the market.


If you rely on structure, safety, volatility awareness, and clean trading zones — this tool is built for you.

