Support n Resistance

The indicator plots flexible support and resistance levels (dots). A special phase of movement is used for construction. Levels are formed dynamically, that is, each new candle can continue the level or complete it.





The level can provide resistance or support to the price even where it is no longer there. Also, support and resistance levels can change roles.

The importance of levels is affected by: the amount of time the level is formed and the number of touches.



The significance of these levels lies in that the price may reverse or strengthen the movement when passing such levels, since they are formed as a consequence of the natural reaction of market participants to the price movement, depending on which positions they occupied or did not have time to occupy.

The psychology of the level occurrence: there always those who bought, sold, hesitated to enter or exited early.

If the price bounces off a support level and moves up;

those who bought regret not buying more and think of increasing the lot if the price returns to the level;

those who sold realize they mixed the direction and hope the price returns to the level so that they are able to break even;

those who closed early understand that the price actually goes in "their" direction and think of opening positions again if the price returns to the level;

those who were uncertain about the direction and hesitated to enter now see where the price goes, but realize that it is too late and the price has already left; they think of opening positions if the price returns to the level.

That is, all interested participants plan to buy with a rollback to the level.

A rollback to the support level area may provoke a new wave of buys and upward price movement.

If the price breaks the level downwards, the opinion of traders will change radically, and the support level will become a resistance level.

A level is a blurred line, a narrow price range.

When working with the levels, the following signals are used:

rebound from a level,

level breakout,

rebound from the opposite side a level after a breakout.

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