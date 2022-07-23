Magic Regression

Provides Regression Channel on the current chart. Combined by Trend of Moving Averages and Multi timeframes Oscillator Indicators: CCI, RSI, Stochastic, and MACD with specific working logic. It could make us easier to identify swing high-low as an entry point, the retracement area while following the current trend. Consists of 2 types of signal, main and secondary. The main signal will draw very clearly triangle and lines on the chart with the word " BUY" or 'SELL'. and the secondary is the star buffers and these are trend follower signals and non-repaint.  

Recommended TF: M5 (For default parameters)

Symbols: Any Symbol (Forex Recommended)


Parameters

Below are the default settings (recommended) for timeframe M5

Fast Period: 89, Fast Period of MA

Slow Period: 144, Slow Period of MA and also  Period of Regression and CCI indicator

Method: SMMA (smoothed), this is  MA Method

Applied Price: Close Price, Applied Price of MA

Regression Deviation : 0.5, Deviation of Regression Channel, min: 0.1, max 0.9

MACD Timeframe : H1, Timeframe of MACD (displayed at the  bottom left of chart)

MACD Fast Period: 12

MACD Slow Period: 26

MACD Signal: 9

MACD Applied Price: Price Close

MACD Shift: 1, This is MACD bar shift , counted from right to left.

STO Timeframe : M15, Time frame of Stochastic (displayed at the  bottom left of chart)

STO KPeriod: 5

STO DPeriod: 3

STO Slowing: 3 

STO_Method : Low/High

STO Applied Price: Price Close

STO Overbought : 80

STO OverSold: 20

STO Shift: 1 , Bar shift of stochastic, counted from right to left

RSI Timeframe : M15, Time frame of RSI (displayed at the  bottom left of chart)

RSI Period: 5

RSI Applied Price: Price Close

RSI Overbought: 80

RSI OverSold: 20

RSI Shift: 1, Bar shift of RSI , counted from right to left

And standard alerts setting : PopUp Alert, Mobile Notification Alert,Email Alert.


Color theme:

Uptrend =  Blue

Downtrend =  Red

Sideway/Consolidation = Gray


Installation:

Install it on multiple symbols in order to get more signals. I personally installed it on up to 15 symbols and I got 10-15 signals/day.

How to trade:

BUY signal: It will draw very clearly objects on the chart when the main signal occurs. Including alert if set to be true. The Channel color Blue means that MA, regression and CCI currently are uptrend. Then waiting for RSI, Stochastic and MACD colors become blue [UP] to confirm the signal. At this moment, It is the time to place buy position. Avoid to place BUY when you see very strong Bearish candle in the last 1 to 5 bars. 

And Close position if price crosses  over the upper regression channel. Or you can draw SL and TP. See images to define the SL or TP prices.

SELL signal: Vice versa

Please refer to the images for more details.

Strategy Tester:

It may not provide proper MTF values on the chart when you run the indicator on the strategy tester. In this case please ensure that you have sufficient historical data from M1 to at least H1 depending on the indicator timeframe inputs. 

Don't hesitate to contact us if you have any questions

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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
Currency Strength Matrix
Raymond Gilmour
4.5 (26)
Indicators
THE ONLY CURRENCY STRENGTH INDICATOR THAT IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION. DESIGNED FOR TREND, MOMENTUM & REVERSAL TRADERS This indicator  reads price action to confirm trend and strength . Advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator that shows you simply by looking at one chart, every currency pair that is trending and the strongest and weakest currencies driving those trends. For full details on how to use this indicator, and also how to get a FREE chart tool, please see user manual HERE
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It works based on the Stochastic Indicator algorithm. Very useful for trading with high-low or OverSold/Overbought swing strategies. StochSignal will show a buy arrow if the two lines have crossed in the OverSold area and sell arrows if the two lines have crossed in the Overbought area. You can put the Stochastic Indicator on the chart with the same parameters as this StochSignal Indicator to understand more clearly how it works. This indicator is equipped with the following parameters: Inputs d
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XChannel
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It is a custom non-repaint indicator to identify trade opportunities in swing action as prices move within an upper and lower band. Inspired by the Keltner Channel, the most popular channel Indicator introduced by Chester Keltner. It is different with a Bollinger Bands. It represents volatility using the high and low prices, while Bollinger's studies rely on the standard deviation. The algorithm for this indicator is also available in the EntryMaximator EA. Including the option to use it or not.
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CTime
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This is the countdown of the last candle Indicator. How much time remains in the current candle of your chart CTime display exactly how many hours, minutes and seconds remain before the current candle closes, and a new one opens. This allows you to be on the ball as soon as the next candle appears It could be useful for a trader who trades with candles as the main attention Available option to change the text color to suit the chart background. This Indicator is related to the system here .
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The Rainbow Multiple EMA Indicator
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Indicators
It is based on Multiple EMA indicators. The idea is that how to display multiple Exponential Moving Averages on the chart easily without placing them one by one. It has also BLUE-RED trend lips to define UPTREND and DOWNTREND whichas BLUE is UPTREND and RED is DOWNTREND.You can change the colors by going to Indicator properties --- colors. There are 2 external setting. They are Period and Shift. When you change them (period and or shift ) then all will automatically adjust. For any currency pair
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Range Multi Alligators provides Range Channel High Low Information and the market trend indicated by the blue-red Histogram in the middle of range channel. The range channel lines is useful to define stoploss and take profit. This is trend follower indicator based on the Multi Alligators. Attach it on the chart and change one or all setting then all lines will move synchronously with the current one. Parameters Period : the number of bars used for the indicator calculations. Default: 120 used f
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Stochastic Candles Indicator   It will convert the stochastic indicator from separate window to the chart window by drawing oversold-overbought coloring candles. Red is overbought and blue is oversold by default.And you can change the color later on the external indicator setting.This is Multi timeframe  indicator that means it can show appearance result from another timeframe.E.g: If you set timeframe H1 then it will draw candles from Timeframe H1 whatever timeframe you attach on. It will be us
Autobot Retracement Code
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Autobot Retracement Code (ARC) A robot trading that works based on retracement strategy while following the market trend.It has  made average profits up to 25% /month that is relatively a High Return of Investment.Real Account proof. Fully automation. Auto Lot sizing, Auto TakeProfit Calculation, Auto StopLoss Calculation. Currently Running on Real account , it has more than 100% growth / 5 months. NEW UPDATE RELEASED, VERSION 3.0  FEATURES on Version 3: FIFO rules Auto LotSize Auto StopLoss 
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Utilities
Order Management EA (OME). The software will manage your trades based on 2 options: Magic Number or Order Comment. Both the Trades from the other EA or from Manual Trading. Drawing Stop Loss/Take Profit, Close All the positions, manages Multiple Orders, determining grid range and entry signals automatically.  Sending Martingale Orders, if necessary, that can be turn off/on. Including 2 options lot calculation: Multiplication or Addition.  You install OME in your account, you place order, and it
SardaFx Forex Robot
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Strategy – Bollinger Band, Moving Average and Price Actions. Bollinger Bands to identify High-Low Price, Moving Average to identify Trend and Price Action is to synchronize both of them.  SardaFx 4.1 has average holding time 24 hours (1 day) on timeframe H1. It is not a Martingale EA or Averaging EA. The work is simple, BUY and Exit or SELL and Exit. No recurring BUY and or SELL in the same time and the same symbol except you adjust Max BUY/SELL  more than 1,default setting is 1 BUY and 1 SELL.
RangeBorder Buy Sell Non Repaint
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Indicators
Some informations on the chart with the single attachment. RangeBorder Buy Sell (RBBS) Non Repaint Indicator will provide trend line, buy sell arrows,reversal arrows, range channel, order exit area,high average price line and low average price line.All arrows and lines don't repaint and not lagging. Once candle closed it won't  repaint. Reading Indicator: 1. Small Stars , Indicates oversold and overbought with certain logic and price may reverse when this small star triggers. Useful to identify
Dapitrend Non Repaint Indicator
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Indicators
Oversold and Overbought Candles, Trendlines, and BUY-SELL arrows in the single Indicator. Built from 8 default MT4 Indicators. Stochastic,RSI,SAR,CCI,RVI,DeMarker,WPR and MA. It is " NON REPAINT " indicator. All buffers do not repaint.  Double Trendline buffers that can also be used to identify sideway market and support resistance area.  Any timeframes and any currency pairs. Parameters: Show Trend . TRUE/FALSE to show trendlines on the chart Follow Trend. If TRUE , Dapitrend will show only
TrendWavePattern
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Indicators
TrendWavePattern  an another way to trade with a harmonic pattern, a maestro classic pattern . I made some improvements and combinations with my own strategy. Trend direction, buy-sell signal ,hi-low area and pivot line. These will be helpful for trader to read the current market condition. So it is not blindly following the pattern itself but also following other informations from the market. Readable chart appearance . Designed to be user friendly even you are a new trader. BUY-SELL zone, Tak
StochScanner 3 Modes
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Indicators
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It is an expert advisor that scans the last patterns on defined symbols and timeframes . Multi Symbols /pairs , Multi timeframes .  There are 2 ways to specify symbols : Automatically scan all symbols available on the market watch (true/false) Type any symbols ,separated by comma.   There are also 2 ways to specify timeframes : Automatically scan all timeframes available on mt4 (true/false) Type any timeframes,separated by comma.   Unlimited symbols available in an account and unlimited timefra
Golden Retracement Power
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Indicators
GOLDEN RETRACEMENT POWER indicator draws fibonacci levels automatically. Defines the golden entry buy/sell area, support and resistant lines , signals arrows and strength 'Power Bars Level' based on price action . Some indicators also work behind the chart: Stochastic,RSI,MFI,DeMarker and WPR . Fibonacci retracements are a popular form of technical analysis used by traders in order to predict future potential prices in the financial markets. If used correctly, Fibonacci retracements and ratios c
Lemurian Trader
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Experts
Lemurian Trader is a multi symbols  EA/robot. User can input symbols in the external parameter separated by comma. Only need to place on the single chart, no need to open multiple chart,no limited symbols as long the symbol is available on the market watch. Sweeping signals from timeframe M15 to H4 on each symbol to find the best high/low price while it also keeps to follow the trend. Lower TF M15 as a signal and higher(M30,H1,H4) to indentify trend and high low. It means whatever timeframe we p
RSI Scanner Plus
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Indicators
RSI Scanner Plus Indicator scans RSI values in multiple symbols and timeframes. Plus trend line buffer on the chart.  Features: -Trend Line :  We add trend line on the chart in the hope it help you to see current trend on the chart while following oversold and overbought  from RSI. This is additional feature in the indicator. We consider that following the trend is very important in trading. -Changeable Panel Display :  Change the value of Max.Symbols/Panel and  the indicator will adjust the da
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Indicators
TrendScanner XTra scans market trends from Multi Symbols and Multi Timeframes with extra additional Entry Point Signals arrow on the current chart. Features: -Entry Point SIgnals :  This is additional feature in the indicator. No repaint arrows. The Trading system in the single indicator. MTF Trend informations and Entry Signals. In order to make it easier for trader to get trading moments from a single chart and  deciding entry time.  -Changeable Panel Display :  Change the value of Max.Symbol
PullBack Matrix Signals Provider
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PullbackMatrix provides the key information of the trading transactions when it finds the right market moment based on its built-in logic algorithm. The high accuracy signals including Trading Symbol, Entry Price, Entry Time, TakeProfit, Stoploss, and more. And that's all will be available instantly in your chart panel, drawing the position lines and also sending signal notification to email, mobile phone, and screen popup. More important is that also saves signals into a .csv file which is usef
KXChannel No Repaint
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Indicators
Non-repaint indicator    to identify trade opportunities in swing action as prices move within an upper and lower band. Inspired by the Keltner Channel, the most popular channel Indicator introduced by Chester Keltner. It is different with a Bollinger Bands. It represents volatility using the high and low prices, while Bollinger's studies rely on the standard deviation. Customized by adding the trends exactly in the middle line, arrows when price cross over the outer lines and Fibonacci Levels L
TradeArray Scalping
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Indicators
A professional trading indicator with double-entry options. Valuable Smooth Channel Lines on the separated window, Trend Lines both on the main window, and separated window and entry arrows. Good for trading scalping in the lower timeframes. Even also it can work and provide signals in the higher timeframes for longer-term trading periods.  INDICATOR SETTINGS: 1.  Signal Mode. There are 2 options: Default and Compact. If Default, it will provide 3 different arrow codes on the main window. This o
TradeSizeCalculator
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Indicators
It could help to calculate Risk-Reward easily before placing a BUY-SELL position. TradeSizeCalculator is a Multi-Tasking Calculator. It will calculate the others when we define the value in one of the columns. Stoploss, risk percentage, risk-money, lot size, take-profit , reward-money, and reward-ratio. Depending on which value is changed. All values in the columns are editable. Also, we can get those calculation results by drag-drop the stop-loss/take-profit line. Parameter: The inputs below ar
MACD Scanner Dashboard
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Indicators
MACD Scanner provides the multi symbols and multi-timeframes of MACD signals. It is useful for trader to find the trading idea quickly and easily. User-friendly, visually clean, colorful, and readable. Dynamic dashboard display that can be adjusted thru the external input settings. Total Timeframes and Total symbols as well as the desired total rows/panel, so it can maximize the efficiency of using the chart space. The Highlight Stars on the certain matrix boxes line based on the selected Scan M
EntryMaximator A Semi Automated Trading
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Experts
It has 3 capabilities at once and can be adjusted according to needs. Full Auto, Semi-Auto, or Warning Signals only. You can choose it by setting the parameters provided. Built to help Traders work much easier than doing it manually. Sharpen the accuracy of market analysis performed by a Trader by only executing in certain price areas and adjustable signal parameters. Features Ability to manage trading management, including automatically determining stop loss/take profit, calculating lot size ba
GU Spot
Wartono
Experts
GU Spot is a One Shot One Kill EA. A  Scalping EA   for GBPUSD .   No Martingale, No Averaging, No Grid or other high-risk strategies.  Working with up to the best 100 trading signals algorithm from various Trading Systems. The combination of Price Action, High Low, Trend, Range Levels, Pullback /  Retracement and Reversal. This is Fully Automatic Trading Robot . High Accuracy Entry Signals and protected by a proper Money Management. A tight Stop Loss with SL:TP ratio 1:3 by default, Trailing an
SignalPinner A Non Repaint Trend Follower Signals
Wartono
Indicators
SignalPinner is a trend line Indicator which can detect market trends early by including three types of signal arrows. Non repaint and trend following. Signals on the strong trend, signals in the beginning of trend and signals with multiple market analysis algorithm as the main signals. Supported by alert notification message to keep you getting signals while on the go. Symbols: Any Timeframes: Any Features Histogram buffers as a sign the trend is started. It can help the trader knowing the mar
Scalping Scanner Dashboard
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Indicators
Scanning   Multi Symbols Scalping Signals based on 3 kinds of Market Analysis methods. Trend, Signal, and Reversator. And each method consists of its own multi timeframes algorithm functions. Summarized to become clear signals direction BUY/SELL, including the signals strength scoring and sending message to all available alert tools. Displayed on a User Friendly and customizable Dashboard. Size, colors, coordinates, highlight, hidden/show and more. Base Timeframe: M15. And M5 to Daily to confirm
ChartGetSignal
Wartono
1 (1)
Indicators
Provides instant signals on the chart in panel form. Equipped with signal description and trading analysis tools such as drawing auto trendlines, support/resistance area, regression channel, Fibonacci levels, Pivot levels and current signal price, signal time, signal expiry and stoploss recommendation. Also sending alert messages to all available mt4 alert tool. A detailed description panel provides information about where the signal comes from and what indicators are behind the signal. Includin
ChartGetTools
Wartono
Indicators
All in one Indicator. Multiple market analysis tools. Non-Repaint Oscillator signals, Trend lines, Price channel, Fibonacci levels, Support and Resistance, Regression, Pivot levels, Candle Strength and Oversold/Overbought line detector. Includes buttons to hide or show. Advanced algorithms to detect important reversal points and draw trend lines or shapes automatically in appropriate areas. A simple and professional chart display, user friendly and easier to understand for faster and accurately
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