The Stochastic Alerts indicator is an advanced model of the standard stochastic indicator. This indicator is different from the standard indicator 2 level warning feature has been added.





For example, the user will be able to receive warnings at levels above 80 and below 20. It can change the levels you wish. For example 60 and 40 can do. This depends on the user's discretion. you can turn the alerts on or off as desired.





Parameters