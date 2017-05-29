Box Martingale System
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Box martingale system is an indicator designed to trade martingale. This indicator sends a signal from the highest point where the trend is likely to return. With these signals the user starts the trades.
These signals appear in the form of a box. The user can see from which point the signal is given. The important thing in trading martingale is to find a good starting point. This indicator provides this starting point.
Trade rules
- Start processing when the first trade signal arrives.
- The important thing is to make the first trade.
- The indicator will continue to send signals from the points where it finds signals.
- After that you should proceed according to the plan you choose.
- Continue to increase the folding order of the lot by 1.1. This is the ideal. It involves more risk.
- You do not need to follow this indicator constantly.
- With the help of a VPS.
- It allows you to send alerts via push notifications and mail.
Recommended time interval: M30
Run with at least 20 pairs.
Operate with a maximum of two pairs at the same time.
For every couple of times a month the trade chance is given.
Because of this reason, if you run over 20 pairs, your chances of trading increase.
Parameters
- Depth - this property is transaction depth. The higher this is, the more healthy the signal is. The recommended range is 750- 1500.
- Alerts - this feature sends alerts to the mt4 screen.
- Alert_mobil - The mobile app sends alerts.
- Alert_email - this feature will alert you to your mail address.