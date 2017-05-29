Box martingale system is an indicator designed to trade martingale. This indicator sends a signal from the highest point where the trend is likely to return. With these signals the user starts the trades.

These signals appear in the form of a box. The user can see from which point the signal is given. The important thing in trading martingale is to find a good starting point. This indicator provides this starting point.





Trade rules

Start processing when the first trade signal arrives.

The important thing is to make the first trade.

The indicator will continue to send signals from the points where it finds signals.

After that you should proceed according to the plan you choose.

Continue to increase the folding order of the lot by 1.1. This is the ideal. It involves more risk.

You do not need to follow this indicator constantly.

With the help of a VPS.

It allows you to send alerts via push notifications and mail.

Recommended time interval: M30

Run with at least 20 pairs.

Operate with a maximum of two pairs at the same time.

For every couple of times a month the trade chance is given.

Because of this reason, if you run over 20 pairs, your chances of trading increase.





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