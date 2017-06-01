Super oscillator indicator is an oscillator designed to calculate trend reversal points. A set of bar calculations and a set of algorithms to calculate trend reversals.

Level probing system with high probability trends. All of these features combine to make it easier for investors to find trends.





Suggestions and Features

There are two levels on the super oscillator indicator.

They are at levels of 0.5 and -0.5.

The oscillator bar should be below -0.5 to find the upward trend.

And a blue color that tends to move upwards.

The oscillator bar is above the 0.5 level to find the downward trend.

And a pink color with a tendency to turn backwards.

Can be used in all time frames.

Can be used with all pairs.





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