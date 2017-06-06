Real Trend Lines is an indicator that calculates trends using a set of channels and using a set of algorithms. This indicator helps to find trend return points. It generally represents an oscillator.

This trend tracking system helps the investor to understand small or large trends and determines the direction according to it.





Trending features

Up trend

Rule 1 - yellow trend line should be below zero level.

Rule 2 - the yellow trend line should be in the green and orange channel.

Rule 3 - the trend line should look up in the channel.

Rule 4 - the pink trend line should be above the yellow trend line.

Down trend

Rule 1 - the yellow trend line should be on the zero level.

Rule 2 - the yellow trend line should be in the green and orange channel.

Rule 3 - the trend line should look down in the channel.

Rule 4 - the pink trend line should go under the yellow trend line.

Time frames: M15, M30, H1





Parameters