Real Trend Lines
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Real Trend Lines is an indicator that calculates trends using a set of channels and using a set of algorithms. This indicator helps to find trend return points. It generally represents an oscillator.
This trend tracking system helps the investor to understand small or large trends and determines the direction according to it.
Trending features
- Up trend
- Rule 1 - yellow trend line should be below zero level.
- Rule 2 - the yellow trend line should be in the green and orange channel.
- Rule 3 - the trend line should look up in the channel.
- Rule 4 - the pink trend line should be above the yellow trend line.
- Down trend
- Rule 1 - the yellow trend line should be on the zero level.
- Rule 2 - the yellow trend line should be in the green and orange channel.
- Rule 3 - the trend line should look down in the channel.
- Rule 4 - the pink trend line should go under the yellow trend line.
Time frames: M15, M30, H1
Parameters
- Period: general trend period.
- Middle_Trend: middle trending period.
- Channel_Cal: channel calculation period. The smaller the value here, the larger the channel becomes.
- DisplayMode: change the style of the graphic display.
A great trends analysis tool, very helpful! But why can't I change the preset colors? I use the Black/White color background, the yellow main trend line is not so visible for me.