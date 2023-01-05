Face smiling trend indicator is an oscillator designed to search for turning points. Face smiling trend indicator represents an oscillator that uses in his work an average price for a certain period and is designed to determine the price reversal points.

Face smiling trend indicator oscillates between 0.00 (oversold) and 105 (overbought) values depending upon market conditions. Red bars suggest bearish pressure and blue bars bullish pressure.

Typically, a reversal of the trend occurs when achievements indicator maximum levels 0 and 100. At such times, the probability rates of movement in the reverse direction is very high.





Trading Signals

Up trends - Wait for the first blue bar to appear near the 0.00 level (oversold).

Down trends - Wait for the first red bar to appear near the 105 level (overbought).





Indicator Preferences

Currency pairs - any

Preferred Time frames - 1 min and up

Sessions - Any





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