Full Divergence Signal

This indicator is designed to find the difference in price and indicator. This indicator uses various indicators. These indicators RSI, Macd, Momentum, RVI, Stochastic, Standard deviation, Derivative, Williams, and custom.

You can use these indicators by selecting the indicator type section. This indicator shows the price and indicator difference on the screen. Indicators are individually selectable. You can use the custom type to enter the desired parameters. The user is alerted with the alert sending feature.


Parameters

  • indicatorType - Base indicator
  • divergenceDepth - Depth of 2nd ref. point search

===The base indicator parameters calculate period===

  • barsPeriod2 - Second calculation period
  • barsPeriod3 - Third calculation period
  • indAppliedPrice - Applied price of indicator
  • indMAMethod - MA calculation method

===Price extremum parameters===

  • findExtInterval - Price ext. to indicator ext.
  • marketAppliedPrice - Applied price of market

===Custom indicator===

  • customName - The name of indicator
  • customBuffer - Index of data buffer
  • customParamCnt - Amount of ind. parameters
  • customParam1-20 - Value of the 1st-20th parameter

===Parameters of displaying===

  • Alert - Alert on divergence?
  • Push - Notification on divergence?

===Divergence class A===

  • showClassA - Show
  • bullsDivAColor - Color of bulls divergence line
  • bearsDivAColor - Color of bears divergence line

===Divergence class B===

  • showClassB - Show
  • bullsDivBColor - Color of bulls divergence line
  • bearsDivBColor - Color of bears divergence line

===Divergence class C===

  • showClassC - Show
  • bullsDivCColor - Color of bulls divergence line
  • bearsDivCColor - Color of bears divergence line

===Hidden divergence===

  • showHidden - Show
  • bullsDivHColor - Color of bulls divergence line
  • bearsDivHColor - Color of bears divergence line
  • indBarsCount - The number of bars to display
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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
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The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
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4.43 (7)
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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The Super Cross Trend indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen. Thanks to the alert features you can ge
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Harun Celik
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The Signal MACD product is an indicator that works with the standard MACD indicator. This indicator is designed to do signal trading using the objective MACD indicator and a set of algorithms. This indicator can be used both as an oscillator and as a signal producing product. So you can use this indicator in two goal. When the indicator finds a signal, it shows arrow marks on the oscillator. These arrows allow investors to trade. Trade Rules "Buy" action when you see a green arrow and receive a
Advanced Awesome
Harun Celik
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Advanced awesome indicator is a modified and advanced version of the standard awesome oscillator. With this indicator you can now make adjustments that you can not do on the awesome indicator. You can change and edit this indicator to suit your strategy. You can easily use it to recognize large and small trends. Features The period can be set to define larger and smaller trends with the fast and period slow feature. You can change the input mode with the price mode. You can use Simple, Exponent
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