Full Divergence Signal

This indicator is designed to find the difference in price and indicator. This indicator uses various indicators. These indicators RSI, Macd, Momentum, RVI, Stochastic, Standard deviation, Derivative, Williams, and custom.

You can use these indicators by selecting the indicator type section. This indicator shows the price and indicator difference on the screen. Indicators are individually selectable. You can use the custom type to enter the desired parameters. The user is alerted with the alert sending feature.





Parameters

indicatorType - Base indicator

Base indicator divergenceDepth - Depth of 2nd ref. point search

===The base indicator parameters calculate period===

barsPeriod2 - Second calculation period

Second calculation period barsPeriod3 - Third calculation period

Third calculation period indAppliedPrice - Applied price of indicator

Applied price of indicator indMAMethod - MA calculation method

===Price extremum parameters===

findExtInterval - Price ext. to indicator ext.

Price ext. to indicator ext. marketAppliedPrice - Applied price of market

===Custom indicator===

customName - The name of indicator

The name of indicator customBuffer - Index of data buffer

Index of data buffer customParamCnt - Amount of ind. parameters

Amount of ind. parameters customParam1-20 - Value of the 1st-20th parameter

===Parameters of displaying===

Alert - Alert on divergence?

Alert on divergence? Push - Notification on divergence?

===Divergence class A===

showClassA - Show

Show bullsDivAColor - Color of bulls divergence line

Color of bulls divergence line bearsDivAColor - Color of bears divergence line

===Divergence class B===

showClassB - Show

Show bullsDivBColor - Color of bulls divergence line

Color of bulls divergence line bearsDivBColor - Color of bears divergence line

===Divergence class C===

showClassC - Show

Show bullsDivCColor - Color of bulls divergence line

Color of bulls divergence line bearsDivCColor - Color of bears divergence line

===Hidden divergence===