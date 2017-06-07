Super Oscillator Trading System
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The super oscillator trading system is a trend finding tool. This system consists of a few indicators and a few algorithms. The aim of this indicator is to direct the investor to find healthy trends.
Trade Rules
- This indicator has two channel lines.
- These channels are red lines below zero and above zero.
- There is a line in two places to process. These are blue lines.
- There is one trend line, the yellow line.
- Up trend rules
- Rule 1 - the yellow trend line should close below the red line below the zero level. This should be at least a few bars at the end. You should draw a straight line under the red line.
- Rule 2 - then the yellow trendline should go over the red and blue lines.
- If the blue line crosses, the upward trend starts.
- Down trend rules
- Rule 1 - the yellow trendline should close above the red line above the zero level. This should be at least a few bars at the end. You should draw a straight line on the red line.
- Rule 2 - then the yellow trendline should go under the red and blue lines.
- If the blue line crosses, the down trend starts.
Parameters
- Channel_level - channel width setting
- Entry_level - starting level of the trade
- Sensitivity - main trend line sensitivity setting