Undefeated trend indicator, an indicator that uses MacD and Bollinger bands. It is a coded indicator to find trends. It finds these trends by its own algorithm. This indicator requires visual monitoring. It does not give any warning because it needs visual follow-up.

The main trendline should turn down to find the down trend. The main trend line should go under the white line and then go under the yellow line.

The main trendline should turn upward to find the upward trend. The main trend line should cross over the yellow line and then go through the white line.





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