HC Cross Signal

This indicator uses Donchian channel and ATR indicators. This trend tracking system uses historical data to buy and sell.

This indicator does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change. You can use it in all graphics. You can use it in all pairs.

This indicator shows the input and output signals as arrows and alert.

Open long deals on blue arrows

Open short deals on red arrows

When sl_tp is set to true, the indicator will send you the close long and close short warnings.

It tells you that you should quit the transaction.





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