Triple Graphics Channel
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Are you tired of channeling? This indicator is designed to draw channels. Triple graphics channels, automatically installs 3 different graphics channels. These channels are shown on a single graphic.
These channels are calculated by a number of different algorithms. Automatically draws on the screen. You can select three time zones.
Parameters
- Period1 - from here you can select the first period. It can be selected from 1 minute time period to monthly time period.
- Period1_Channel_Color - period1 color is set here.
- Period2 - from here you can choose the second period. It can be selected from 1 minute time period to monthly time period.
- Period2_Channel_Color - period2 color adjustment is done here.
- Period3 - from here you can choose the third channel. It can be selected from 1 minute time period to monthly time period.
- Period3_Channel_Color - period3 color is set here.
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