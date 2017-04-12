HC candlestick pattern is a simple and convenient indicator able to define candle patterns.‌ Candlestick charts are a type of financial chart for tracking the movement of securities. They have their origins in the centuries-old Japanese rice trade and have made their way into modern day price charting. Some investors find them more visually appealing than the standard bar charts and the price action is easier to interpret.

Hc candlestick pattern is a special indicator designed to find divergence pattern, candlestick pattern, bullish pattern, bearish patterns. This indicator has over 40 pattern finding and tactical features. It clearly shows these patterns on the graph.





Features

Has the feature to send the notification.

It has candlestick patterns feature.

There is divergence patterns feature.

Bullish patterns feature.

Bearish patterns feature.

Trend filter and reliability features.

Candle Designs: Morningstar, Piercing line, Abandoned baby bottom, Three inside up, Three outside up, Three white soldiers, Concealing baby swallow, Bullish engulfing, Dragon Doji, Gravestone Doji, Doji star, Bullish, Three stars the south, Bullish breakaway, Bullish harami, Hammer, Inverted hammer, Rising continuation, Bullish three line strike, Bullish mat hold, Evening star, Dark cloud cover, Abandoned baby top, Three inside down, Three outside down, Upside gap two crows, Bearish engulfing, Dragonfly Doji top, Gravestone Doji top, Doji star top, Bearish, Advance block, Two crows, Bearish breakaway, Bearish harami, Shooting star, Hanging man, Falling three methods, Bearish three line strike, Bearish mat hold





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