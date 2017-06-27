Signal MACD
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The Signal MACD product is an indicator that works with the standard MACD indicator. This indicator is designed to do signal trading using the objective MACD indicator and a set of algorithms.
This indicator can be used both as an oscillator and as a signal producing product. So you can use this indicator in two goal. When the indicator finds a signal, it shows arrow marks on the oscillator. These arrows allow investors to trade.
Trade Rules
- "Buy" action when you see a green arrow and receive a warning.
- "Sell" action when you see a red arrow and receive a warning.
- Wait for an opposite signal to quit trading. Or turn off the operation according to your own strategy.
- With the Alerts feature, you get the signals instantly.
- Time frame: M30, H1, H4.
- You can use it with other time frames suitable for your strategy.
Parameters
- SM1 - MACD Settings
- FastMAPeriod - fast moving average period setting
- SlowMAPeriod - slow moving average period setting
- SignalMAPeriod - signal moving average period setting
- SM2 - Alert Settings
- Alerts - Alert on / off setting