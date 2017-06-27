The Signal MACD product is an indicator that works with the standard MACD indicator. This indicator is designed to do signal trading using the objective MACD indicator and a set of algorithms.

This indicator can be used both as an oscillator and as a signal producing product. So you can use this indicator in two goal. When the indicator finds a signal, it shows arrow marks on the oscillator. These arrows allow investors to trade.





Trade Rules

"Buy" action when you see a green arrow and receive a warning.

"Sell" action when you see a red arrow and receive a warning.

Wait for an opposite signal to quit trading. Or turn off the operation according to your own strategy.

With the Alerts feature, you get the signals instantly.

Time frame: M30, H1, H4.

You can use it with other time frames suitable for your strategy.





Parameters