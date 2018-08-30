Super Signal Series Mystery Arrows
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Super signal series mystery arrows is an indicator designed to generate trading signals. This indicator uses a number of different indicators and generates a signal using a number of historical data.
Currency pairs: Any
Time interval: M5, M15, M30. Suggested M5
Work with at least 20 pairs
Parameters
- AlertsOn - send alerts. If this feature is activated, it will be activated in other warning properties.
- AlertsMessage - send a message
- AlertsSound - sound alert setting
- AlertsEmail - email alert setting. Send alerts to mail address.
- Buy_color - buy signal color adjustment
- Sell_color - sell signal color adjustment
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