Super signal series mystery arrows is an indicator designed to generate trading signals. This indicator uses a number of different indicators and generates a signal using a number of historical data.

Currency pairs: Any

Time interval: M5, M15, M30. Suggested M5

Work with at least 20 pairs





Parameters

AlertsOn - send alerts. If this feature is activated, it will be activated in other warning properties.

send alerts. If this feature is activated, it will be activated in other warning properties. AlertsMessage - send a message

send a message AlertsSound - sound alert setting

sound alert setting AlertsEmail - email alert setting. Send alerts to mail address.

email alert setting. Send alerts to mail address. Buy_color - buy signal color adjustment

buy signal color adjustment Sell_color - sell signal color adjustment



