The Super Cross Trend indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential.

This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen. Thanks to the alert features you can get the signals anywhere you want. So you do not waste time trading with signals.





Features and Suggestions

You can change the alert settings as desired with the alert features.

Thanks to the warning feature, the user does not have to be at the screen.

Signal point and signal time warnings are sent.

When the signal warns you, start trading.

If there is open trading, turn off the open transaction if the reverse signal comes.

And take position relative to the new signal.

It is always necessary to trade according to the signals since this indicator generates trend signals.

This indicator can work with many pairs.

Operate with at least 15 pairs.

This way there are many trade chances with different currencies.

Time frames: M15, M30, H1, H4

You can work with your desired time frame.





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