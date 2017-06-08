Super Trend Bars
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Super Trend Bars is a trend finding indicator. It tries to find the trends that are most likely to trend. A set of indicators and a set of algorithms.
Trend probability changes color when it finds a high trend. The red color represents the declining trend. The lime color represents the upward trend. Super Trend Bar changes color when it finds a trend.
Features
- This indicator is a trend indicator by itself.
- It can operate without the need for additional indicators.
- When you see the first lime color to do the BUY transaction.
- The stop loss level is the first red color.
- Make a scrolling of the stop loss with the level of take profit.
- Shift the level of stop loss to the longest possible distance.
- Because it searches for great trends.
- Do the same for the sell operation.
Parameters
- TrendBars_period - the indicator period setting. Standard period 14
Very decent indicator but it needs arrows on the candle when a signal happens and pushed notifications