Support and Resistance Points
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Every successful trader knows what support and resistance spots are working. And always know that these points need to be kept in mind. They always trade according to this point.
The support and resistance point indicator operates in two different modes. The first is the standard support and resistance points we know. The second is Fibonacci levels. This indicator automatically calculates and displays the support and resistance points on the screen.
Features
- You can select the time frame you want with the time frame feature.
- You can set the color you want with the color selection feature.
- With the style feature, you can edit these points as you like.
Parameters
- TimeFrame: time frame selection setting.
- Mode: to select the mode to be calculated. Pivot or Fibonacci.
- ShowMode: sets the mode of the lines on the screen.
- PivotColor: pivot point color adjustment.
- PivotStyle: pivot point style setting.
- PivotWidth: pivot point width setting.
- ShowS1: turn on / off support 1.
- S1Color: support 1 color adjustment.
- S1style: support 1 style setting.
- S1width: support 1 width setting.
- ShowS2: support 2 on / off setting.
- S2Color: support 2 color adjustment.
- S2style: support 2 style setting.
- S2width: support 2 width setting.
- ShowS3: support 3 on / off setting.
- S3Color: support 3 color adjustment.
- S3style: support 3 style setting.
- S3width: support 3 width setting.
- ShowS4: support 4 on / off setting.
- S4Color: support 4 color adjustment.
- S4style: support 4 style setting.
- S4width: support 4 width setting.
- ShowR1: Resistance 1 on / off setting.
- R1Color: Resistance 1 color adjustment.
- R1style: Resistance 1 style setting.
- R1width: Resistance 1 width setting.
- ShowR2: Resistance 2 on / off setting.
- R2Color: Resistance 2 color adjustment.
- R2style: Resistance 2 style setting.
- R2width: Resistance 2 width setting.
- ShowR3: Resistance 3 on and off setting.
- R3Color: Resistance 3 color adjustment.
- R3style: Resistance 3 style setting.
- R3width: Resistance 3 width setting.
- ShowR4: Resistance 4 on / off setting.
- R4Color: Resistance 4 color adjustment.
- R4style: Resistance 4 style setting.
- R4width: Resistance 4 width setting.
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