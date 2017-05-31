Every successful trader knows what support and resistance spots are working. And always know that these points need to be kept in mind. They always trade according to this point.

The support and resistance point indicator operates in two different modes. The first is the standard support and resistance points we know. The second is Fibonacci levels. This indicator automatically calculates and displays the support and resistance points on the screen.





Features

You can select the time frame you want with the time frame feature.

You can set the color you want with the color selection feature.

With the style feature, you can edit these points as you like.





Parameters