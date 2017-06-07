The EMA Trend indicator is a trend indicator using two moving averages. These two moving average is the main trend indicator with 89 EMA. 89 EMA is generally regarded as a trend in the Forex market. The second moving average is 49 EMA. A trend was created using two moving averages.

You can use this display alone as a trend indicator. Or with other indicators suitable for your strategy. This indicator sends a warning every new trend starts.





Features

You can select and edit the periods.

Time frames, ma mode, price mode.

You can get new trend alerts with alert features.

Sends alert to mt4 screen

Send alert to mobile app

Mail address.





Parameters