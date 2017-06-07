EMA Trend
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The EMA Trend indicator is a trend indicator using two moving averages. These two moving average is the main trend indicator with 89 EMA. 89 EMA is generally regarded as a trend in the Forex market. The second moving average is 49 EMA. A trend was created using two moving averages.
You can use this display alone as a trend indicator. Or with other indicators suitable for your strategy. This indicator sends a warning every new trend starts.
Features
- You can select and edit the periods.
- Time frames, ma mode, price mode.
- You can get new trend alerts with alert features.
- Sends alert to mt4 screen
- Send alert to mobile app
- Mail address.
Parameters
- Period_1 - period 1 level setting
- Period1_timeframes - period 1 time frame setting
- Period1_mode - period1 mode setting
- Period1_pricemode - price mode settings
- Period_2 - period 2 level setting
- Period2_timeframes - period 2 time frame setting
- Period2_mode - period2 mode setting
- Period2_pricemode - price mode settings
- AlertsOn - send alerts. If this feature is activated, it will be activated in other warning properties.
- AlertsMessage - send a message
- AlertsSound - sound alert setting
- AlertsEmail - email alert setting. Send alerts to mail address.
- SoundFile - warning sound