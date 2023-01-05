HC Candlestick Signal

‌This indicator indicates potential entry points. Rsi indicator and console wax combination.

In addition to the signals in the graphic arrows, text comments are also used.

Features



Works on any currency pairs.

It works in all periods. Sensitivity setting.

You can set the signal frequency. Use recommended standard settings.

‌The greatest feature of this display is the possibility of manual martingale.



The signal intensity region tends to go in the direction of the signal.

Works on all charts.

Any broker.

It is advisable to run on h1 and above charts.





Settings