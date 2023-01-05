HC Candlestick Signal
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 5 January 2023
- Activations: 20
This indicator indicates potential entry points. Rsi indicator and console wax combination.
In addition to the signals in the graphic arrows, text comments are also used.
Features
- Works on any currency pairs.
- It works in all periods. Sensitivity setting.
- You can set the signal frequency. Use recommended standard settings.
- The greatest feature of this display is the possibility of manual martingale.
- The signal intensity region tends to go in the direction of the signal.
- Works on all charts.
- Any broker.
It is advisable to run on h1 and above charts.
Settings
- Alert - Indicates whether the warning is on or off.
- Send mail - Mail.
- Send notification - It gives a warning in the normal way.
- Text buy - When the buy signal is received, the display shows the buy, authoring.
- Text sell - When the sell signal comes in, the display shows the sell order, the sell order.
- Subject - Writes information about this subject.
- Amendment - This is the sensitivity section, the higher the number you write here, the less sensitivity you get, the more accurate and less the presentation comes. If you write 5 and more, lower quality signals come.
- Color buy - The color of the buy signal and provides new color adjustment.
- Color sell - It shows the color of the sell signal and provides new color adjustment.