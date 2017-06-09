The trend beads indicator is software that does not include trend indicators such as moving average, Bollinger bands. This indicator works entirely with price and bar movements. The purpose of the indicator is to calculate the most likely trends.

To assist the user in determining trend trends. The user determines the trend direction with the colors on the screen. You can use this indicator alone as a trend indicator. Or with other indicators suitable for your strategy.





Trade Rules

Rising trend rules

Use the first blue circle to buy



The level of profit depends on the discretion of the user.



Use the first red circle to close the transaction

Decline trend rules

Use the first red circle to sell



The level of profit depends on the discretion of the user.



Use the first blue circle to close the transaction





Parameters