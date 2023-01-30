Valable ZigZag MT5

4.63

Most traders use ZigZag incorrectly.
It does not help to understand the market — it creates false signals and misleads you about the trend.
Valable ZigZag solves this problem by showing the real structure of price movement and the market direction.


Limitations of the classic ZigZag

The classic ZigZag reacts to too many movements.

As a result:

  • even minor pullbacks look like significant changes
  • level breakouts are perceived as signals but fail to follow through
  • it becomes difficult to distinguish a correction from a real reversal

This leads to unnecessary actions and a loss of understanding of the current market movement.


HOW VALABLE ZIGZAG DEFINES THE TREND

Below is a brief explanation of how the indicator works. This will help you better understand how its direction is formed on the chart.

Valable ZigZag performs all analysis automatically, so you don’t need to manually analyze highs and lows while trading.

The logic of Valable ZigZag is based on the sequence of highs and lows.

If the market is moving up, each new low forms higher than the previous one. In this case, Valable ZigZag shows a continuous upward movement. This means the trend remains intact and the priority stays on buying.

Minor pullbacks within such movement are not considered a trend change and do not require reassessing your position.

A change in direction occurs only in one case — when the price breaks the last low and holds below it. At that moment, the structure is broken, and the indicator shows a reversal.

After that, a downward movement begins to form: each new high becomes lower than the previous one. This indicates a downtrend, where the priority remains on selling until the structure changes again.


WHAT THIS GIVES IN PRACTICE

With Valable ZigZag, it becomes easier to understand the current trend and market condition.
The indicator is not overloaded with unnecessary movements, so the structure is clear and consistent, without the feeling of chaos.

It becomes easier to distinguish normal pullbacks from situations where the trend actually changes. This removes the need to react to every price movement and constantly reconsider your market view.


HOW TO USE VALABLE ZIGZAG

You don’t need to manually analyze highs and lows — the indicator already does it for you. It is ready to use immediately after installation.

The main thing to focus on is the direction shown by Valable ZigZag. It is displayed as an arrow in the info panel or by the latest line of the indicator on the chart.

If the line is pointing up and remains unchanged, the uptrend is intact. In this case, there is no reason to look for sell setups — the priority remains on buying. The same applies in reverse: if the line is pointing down, the market is in a downtrend.

Sometimes the line starts changing direction frequently. This means that there is no clear structure in the market, and the movement becomes unstable. In such cases, it is better not to enter the market and wait for a clear trend to appear.

In this way, the complex part of analysis is already handled by the indicator — you only need to follow the direction and trade with the trend.


WHERE TO FIND ENTRY POINTS

Valable ZigZag shows market direction and structure, but does not provide specific entry points.

Once it becomes clear where the market is moving, the next question arises — where exactly to enter a trade, where to place a stop, and how to define targets.

For this, the Owl Smart Levels system is used. It complements Valable ZigZag and provides specific levels for entry, exit, and trade management.

Together, they form a clear and consistent logic:
first the trend is defined, then entry points are found using the system.



HOW TO GET STARTED

Start with the basics — add Valable ZigZag to your chart and observe how it works in real time.

The indicator works equally well across different markets: forex, gold, cryptocurrencies, stocks, and indices.

It can be used on any timeframe, but the structure is most clearly visible on M15 to H1 and higher.

Pay attention to the trend direction and how the indicator filters out unnecessary movements, leaving only the structure. Within a few minutes, it becomes clear how much easier it is to understand the market.

If this approach makes sense to you and simplifies trend analysis, the next step is to use the Owl Smart Levels system to find entry points.


ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

If you want to better understand how the indicator works and how to apply it in practice, explore the additional materials:


INDICATOR SETTINGS

Valable ZigZag does not require complex setup and can be used immediately after installation.

The core logic of the indicator is based on Full Fractals, so the parameters remain simple and clear. In most cases, default settings are sufficient.

The following parameters are available:

By adjusting the number of bars, you can make the indicator more sensitive or smoother.

If you are just getting started, it is recommended to use the default settings first and focus on understanding how the indicator works.

 

QUESTIONS AND DISCUSSION

If you have questions about setup or usage — feel free to ask in the comments.

It would also be useful to know how you currently define the trend and what challenges you face in market analysis.

 

Valable ZigZag is a tool that removes unnecessary noise and helps you focus on what matters most: trend direction and market structure.

It does not overload your analysis and helps you understand the market faster, without trying to react to every price movement.

If you found the indicator useful in your trading, I would appreciate your feedback — it helps improve the project and make it even better.

Reviews 31
Anuchit Julgasem
38
Anuchit Julgasem 2026.04.27 06:17 
 

It very useful indicator everyone should have it

Benjamin Afedzie
4090
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.10 20:47 
 

great product

Irusel
794
Irusel 2024.10.29 20:59 
 

Отличный индикатор

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3.67 (3)
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Anuchit Julgasem
38
Anuchit Julgasem 2026.04.27 06:17 
 

It very useful indicator everyone should have it

GeorgeWhite493
73
GeorgeWhite493 2026.01.14 16:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Xin Hu
483
Xin Hu 2026.01.11 07:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 07:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.05 15:19
Thank you very much for your feedback!
Really glad you like the product — I appreciate your support!
Benjamin Afedzie
4090
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.10 20:47 
 

great product

1520716772
83
1520716772 2025.06.07 17:57 
 

To be fair, this indicator was not what I was looking for and I've never asked for help from the developer, hence the 3*. However, its caused me big issues by not being able to fully remove it from my chart, even though I've deleted it from my MT5. There is big grey writing in the top left hand corner that I cannot remove...probably need to delete my chart and redo.

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.05 14:43
Thank you for your feedback. Normally, the indicator removes all its elements once it is deleted from the chart. It’s possible that it’s still attached to the chart. If you need any help, feel free to contact me — I’ll gladly assist.
Irusel
794
Irusel 2024.10.29 20:59 
 

Отличный индикатор

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.04 16:41 
 

ok

gnanos123
942
gnanos123 2024.09.05 12:47 
 

OK

Sergei Sashin
603
Sergei Sashin 2024.08.13 14:06 
 

Удобный индикатор. Редко перерисовывается

anticancer
84
anticancer 2024.06.15 17:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Seth Tetteh
2730
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.24 12:50 
 

mad

slacktrader
49
slacktrader 2024.04.15 02:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andri_FX
15
Andri_FX 2024.02.04 02:31 
 

make my MT5 lag, and slow respon..

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.05 14:49
Thank you for your feedback. The indicator is designed to work efficiently, but performance can depend on the number of bars loaded on the chart and your platform settings. You can try reducing the “Number of bars to calculate” parameter — this usually improves performance. If the issue persists, please let me know your settings and setup, and I’ll be happy to help you optimize it.
Mustafa Nail Sertoglu
1122
Mustafa Nail Sertoglu 2023.11.26 18:03 
 

Hope to use within my trading strategy, thx for efforts ( try to find -other than remainig time- difference from other zigzag indi's)

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.05 14:48
Thank you for your feedback!
Hope it fits well into your trading strategy. The main difference compared to standard ZigZag indicators is the way it filters movements and focuses on more meaningful price changes, not just every swing.
This helps to reduce noise and make the overall trend easier to read.
amin13eko
434
amin13eko 2023.11.22 06:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Marcel Matsuno
120
Marcel Matsuno 2023.10.11 15:21 
 

Good 👍

Nasif Dent
19
Nasif Dent 2023.10.03 14:16 
 

Very good indicator thanks for your

Nicolas Dobrovsky
849
Nicolas Dobrovsky 2023.09.30 16:48 
 

Good, better than classic ZigZag indicator.

Vitaliy Kostrubko
1621
Vitaliy Kostrubko 2023.09.18 17:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.05 14:45
Фракталы — это отдельный индикатор, они не отображаются в Valable ZigZag напрямую.
Сам индикатор использует их во внутренней логике, но на графике показывает уже результат обработки, а не сами фракталы.
Если будут вопросы по работе индикатора — пишите, с радостью помогу
12
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