Shuttle Runner

4

The swing strategy is the basis of the Shuttle Runner Expert Advisor. The strategy was described as far back as 2009 and is actively used by traders in the Forex market. Shuttle runner is a revised and improved version of this strategy.


The basic gist of the strategy is this:

  1. This advisor should be traded only during active market phases. And we know that the market is active during the European and American trading sessions (you can also take the Asian, but the prerequisite is the presence of important economic news). So before launching the Expert Advisor, we necessarily look at the economic calendar and check the availability of important news in the country, whose currency we are going to trade. If there is news, we can start the Expert Advisor 1-2 hours before the news.
  2. You can use pending orders to start, although if there is news that will move the market 100%, you can also enter at the market price (adjustable by the Start Trade parameter).
  3. After the first order is opened, we immediately place an opposite order at a distance of 20-30 points from the initial order, with a lot 2.3-3 times larger than the lot of the first order. This is necessary to cover the loss of the first order, if the price turns in the opposite direction.
  4. Further, if the price turns and hooks the pending order, we place one more order in the opposite direction. We also increase the lot of this order by 2.3-3 times. If the price moves in a small channel of 30-40 points, we will do the same.
  5. Stops and Profits of orders are placed 15-30 points from the edges of the channel, so that all orders of one channel are closed simultaneously. If TakeProfit is triggered, the remaining orders of this channel are deleted.
  6. The Shuttle Runner Expert Advisor can run several channels at the same time to make more profits with this strategy. It is important that they do not overlap in price.
As a result, we get a pattern where no matter which way the price goes, we will still take profit. The main thing is that the market does not stay in this channel for a long time and does not touch the border of this channel too many times. Since we will trade only in the active market stages, we can be sure that the market will move in any direction.


A description of the parameters of the Shuttle Runner EA:

  • Start Trade - determines how we will start at the beginning of the active session
  • Trade Order Type - defines what kind of orders will be used to enter the next channel
  • Enable trading time - enables time-based trading
  • GMT broker - shift of broker time relatively to GMT
  • Trading start time - trade start time (timezone GMT)
  • Trading end time - end time of trade (timezone GMT)
  • Start TakeProfit - TakeProfit of the first order
  • Second TakeProfit - TakeProfit when more than 1 order is opened
  • Sprint indentation - distance to the next channel
  • Max. Number of repetitions - maximum number of channel orders
  • Lot - size of the initial lot
  • Kf. lot - coefficients of lot multiplication for the next channel orders


How to correctly set the GMT parameter in the EA settings?

This parameter defines the difference between the time of terminal and the GMT time. To determine the time of the terminal, open the "Data Window" in your terminal and in the header of this window you will see the time, let's say it is 11:05:21. We need a whole number of hours which is 11. Now we need to determine the GMT time for the current time. Open your browser and any search engine and write "GMT time", open any website and look what time it is now - let's say it is 09:05:21.

Then subtract the GMT time from your time 11-9=2 and we get the parameter, which should be specified in the Expert Advisor settings: +2 GMT. Set +2 GMT in the EA settings on all the charts that you are trading.



Trading conditions:

  • Broker: which reduces the margin on the opening of an opposite order
  • Minimum deposit: 10,000 (or $100 on a cent account)
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Time frame: Does not matter
  • Trading hours: European and American sessions



Reviews 33
paul johnston
29
paul johnston 2026.01.16 01:23 
 

can anybody please share good settings that are profitable for them, thank you

Anna Bryja
18
Anna Bryja 2024.03.05 00:17 
 

I love this Expert Advisor. I have used it for over a month and so far is doing very well.

Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
12360
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos 2023.12.26 14:17 
 

Excelente

Recommended products
TugOfWar
Erwin Rustandi
4 (4)
Experts
Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
FREE
Cristoforo Gold Rush EA
Filippo Morleo
4.58 (12)
Experts
Cristoforo Gold Rush: Your Ultimate Trading Ally Welcome, Traders and Investors! Join the Conversation:   Telegram Channel for Cristoforo Gold Rush Step into the world of advanced trading with "Cristoforo Gold Rush," the ultimate trading ally engineered to navigate the complexities of financial markets with unmatched precision. In this comprehensive guide, discover how this state-of-the-art trading tool can elevate your strategies, turning every trade into an opportunity. Now Available ! Don't m
FREE
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.54 (28)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
Experts
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Gold Angels
Hong Ling Mu
3.5 (4)
Experts
Welcome to the Forex Gold Angel EA , which is a highly stable profit-generating EA. It comes highly recommended. The logic behind the EA is simple. It uses the BAND indicator, which triggers a flag when the price deviates from the band. However, it does not enter a trade at this point. Instead, it carefully monitors the price movement. When the price returns to the band and touches the center line, it enters a trade in the direction of the trend. This strategy is simple, but it yields significan
FREE
Opening Range Breakout EA MT4
Josef Vobejda
Experts
Opening Range Breakout EA   is a focused trading robot that automates one of the most effective intraday strategies: trading the session breakout. It operates by observing the market during its initial, quiet phase to establish the opening range. Once that range is defined, the EA is ready to enter a trade the moment price action confirms a breakout, helping you ride the volatility that follows. The Trading Idea The core of this strategy is simple: many of the day's biggest moves begin when the
FREE
GridSensePro
Rio Gunawan Putra
Experts
Meet GridSense Pro — the Expert Advisor designed for traders who want the market working for them 24/7 without waiting for signals . Unlike many EAs that depend on rare entry conditions, GridSense Pro actively searches for opportunities on its own . Using a smart comparison system based on RSI behavior , the EA continuously analyzes the market and detects its own trading signals automatically . No signal hunting. No complicated timing. Just attach the EA and let the algorithm do the thinking. A
FREE
Ichimoku Shogun Breakout
Samart Putta
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed for automated trading on the XAUUSD symbol, capable of scanning and executing across 5 timeframes (M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1) simultaneously from a single chart. It utilizes the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator framework combined with a dynamic ATR Risk Engine and multi-timeframe synchronization logic. Strategy and Features The core logic involves a multi-timeframe matrix system that concurrently trades 5 timeframes (M15, M30, H1, H4, and D1) using independent Magic N
Bar Boss
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the FletBoxPush indicator for market analysis and for determining trading signals. The indicator is built into the Expert Advisor, there is no need to additionally run it on a chart. The EA trades breakouts of certain levels determined as flat borders. The EA uses Stop Loss. Description of EA Parameters TimeFrames chart period required for the indicator colour - the color of the price zone defined as flat, a setting for the indicator Rectangle - show price zones defined
Gemini Trump
Jingzhi Wang
Experts
Gemini Trump EA represents a sophisticated advancement in grid trading systems. Unlike traditional methods that rely on fitting the system to historical data, Gemini Trump EA is engineered to exploit existing market inefficiencies, leveraging authentic market dynamics. Gemini boasts an impressive array of features designed for both convenience and performance. With its One Chart Setup, you can trade all supported symbols using a single chart, while its Multi-Currency Support seamlessly handles m
Fujiyama
Treccante LLC
3 (2)
Experts
There may be a problem with the EA. The account has been restricted without any particular explanation, and I am unable to delete the EA. As I will be conducting an investigation, please be careful when using it. We recommend testing on a demo account. I am also restricted from posting comments, so I’m sorry that I cannot reply at the moment. Please wait for a while. A high-performance EA “FUJIYAMA” developed with cutting-edge correlation coefficient analysis algorithms, which increased $10,
FREE
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Experts
The robot uses the trading strategy of breaking the lines of the Bollinger Bands indicator. The essence of this strategy lies in the constant analysis of the indicator lines and the search for the most effective breakout points for its lines. When the price breaks through the indicator line in one of the directions, the robot opens a trade in that direction and starts to follow it. But the robot does not open trades every time the indicator lines are broken, but only in those places where it co
Quantum Zone
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Quantum Zone Trader - Professional Price Action Expert Advisor Overview Quantum Zone Trader is an advanced algorithmic trading system built on pure price action principles. The EA automatically identifies high-probability supply and demand zones across multiple timeframes and executes precise entries based on institutional trading concepts. Designed for serious traders who understand market structure, this EA combines swing point detection, zone confluence, and intelligent risk management to cap
FREE
FRTScalping
Gianfranco Tanzi
1 (1)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is our latest trading system and it is designed to work with EURUSD and GBPUSD . This EA produces good results with medium spreads. It opens a market order following the market trend and then it opens  Market Orders with different amount of lots to close all orders or single order in profit with small amounts. To close trades, it uses a cumulated closing function or a closing function for each trade opened. It works with  all time frames, better with lower TF,  and you can us
FREE
AW CCI based EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor works on the signals of the classic CCI indicator. The system has many scenarios and flexible configurations. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation.   Problem solving ->  HERE   / MT5 version ->  HERE   / Instruction  ->   HERE   Advantages: Easy setup and intuitive panel interface Customizable CCI Indicator Signals Uses averaging if necessary Built-in automatic lot calculation Built-in system for
Parabolic Sar Advisor Pro
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
The Expert Advisor places pending orders at the points of the Parabolic Sar indicator. After installation, it moves the order after the indicator. You can configure to open orders only BuyStop or only SellStop, if necessary. By default, pending orders are placed for both buy and sell. In addition to the Parapolic Sar indicator, this Expert Advisor uses other indicators for a more correct solution for opening a position. For example, it identifies divergences and convergences by different indicat
Pikachuu
Corentin Petitgirard
Experts
Hello everyone, Today I want to  share  with you a  strategy  who is designed especially on  EURUSD  timeframe  M5 . Pikachu   is a   sclaper  who is   not spread sensitive . Pikachu   is   very easy to use . Pikachu  is using a  dangerous strategy . Why it's free? Pikachu is using a dangerous strategy : the expert will multiply by 2 the lot for each loss trade until a trade close with profit. To see another product with another strategy click on the link :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/coco
FREE
Demidov
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Demidov is a fully automatic scalping robot in the forex markets. The default settings are for the GBPUSD currency pair. The robot automatically determines the direction of the trend and the most effective points for opening deals. After opening deals, the robot begins to accompany them to get the maximum effect. In the robot settings there is a Risk parameter, with which a trader can adjust the initial trading volume. In this robot, the volume is defined as% of the deposit. Accordingly, when y
Ichimoku 3D
Anton Karabeinikov
Experts
Ichimoku 3D This Expert Advisor is based on the Ichimoku indicator using the principle of 3 Elder screens. There are 4 types of opening trades in this Expert Advisor: 1 is when there is the same buy or sell signal on 3 timeframes 2-This is when 2 timeframes have the same buy signal and 1 timeframe has the same sell signal or vice versa 3-This is when 1 timeframe is a buy signal and 2 timeframe is a sell signal or vice versa 4-This is when 1 timeframe signal to buy on the average timeframe
DMF Ai Ftmo Challenge and Prop Firms pass Safely
Ransom Dikpen Egene
5 (3)
Experts
CM = "DMF_AI_EA_ROBOT"; Strategy = 1   ElapsedSECONDS = 7 MaxDailyProfit = 3500 MaxDailyLoss = - 1500 MaxMonthlyProfit= 10000 LS= 1.3 CSL= 1.3   ESL= 1.3   PF= 50   STP= 50 CPF= 50 TND= 50 Lot= 150 BLS= 150 CLS= 150 TradingBetween = 16 : 30 - 23 : 30 Risk_Triger=+ 010 Mg = 2001   MAX Range Allowed = 100000   Bars For Range =     1 ️️  backtesting parameters provided Above; for ftmo broker only, account size 100K, Pair USTECHCASH100 Timeframe= H1 or H4. for other brokers and pairs contact supp
CrownFVG EA
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
CrownFVG EA is a precision-engineered Breakout + Fair Value Gap (FVG) trading system designed to deliver consistent profits on the M5 timeframe . Built with a multi-group scalping architecture, this EA combines institutional trading concepts with algorithmic speed to identify and trade market inefficiencies where price is most likely to react — the Fair Value Gaps. Developed for traders who value accuracy, control, and capital protection , CrownFVG EA avoids risky techniques like Martingale or
Karina Scalper Advisor
Dmitriy Kudryashov
Experts
The "Karina" Expert Advisor trades based on the signals of the Several Moving Average indicator and "averaging" of the open orders. The signals are filtered based on the Relative Strength Index indicator. The TakeProfit(TP) level is set when opening the first deal. If the market reverses, new orders will be opened in the direction of the first order, followed by "covering" of losing orders with profitable ones. It is recommended to have a large deposit and/or cent account in order to use this EA
ThisDailyBreakout
Gerhard Pieter Ernst Coetzee
Experts
ThisDailyBreakout is based on various breakout strategies used on the GBPUSD Pair, although the settings can be customized to accommodate other pairs as well. A moving average and higher breakout levels can also be used to filter out potential bad trades. Use of Moving Average: If price is below the moving average, only sell trades will be place. If price is above the moving average, only buy trades will be placed. Use of Higher Breakout levels: A trade will only be placed if price is inside the
Advanced grid
Sergey Kruglov
4.6 (5)
Experts
Advanced grid -  Просто советник с минимальными настройками, позволяющий вести торговлю с помощью сетки ордеров. Советник не использует индикаторов.  Настройки : Period - Таймфрейм графика. LotRisk - Автоматическое определение лот. Если LotRisk =0, то не работает. Lot - Фиксированный лот. Level  - Ценовой уровень между ордерами ( в пунктах). OrdersClose - Частичное закрытие ордеров. Параметр от 0 до 3. OrdersClose =0 - Отключено. OrdersClose =1 - Для всех типов ордеров. Закрываем один ордер с
FREE
EA RSI Pending Grid
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
"RSI" usually refers to the Relative Strength Index, a technical indicator used in financial markets to analyze the strength or weakness of an asset's price. "Pending Grid" may suggest a specific trading strategy that combines pending orders with grid trading techniques. RSI EA : RSI (Relative Strength Index) is a technical indicator used in trading to assess whether an asset is overbought or oversold. It measures the speed and change of price movements. RSI values range from 0 to 100. Typically
Cyclone Intraday MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on   M5   timeframe Uses   H1 timeframe   to analyze global market context Analyzes   2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on   trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol:   EURUSD Timeframe:   M5 Trading
PTimeFVG
Christopher Louis Barry
4 (2)
Experts
The FVG MT4 Bot, or Fair Value Gap Trading strategy, is a method used in trading financial instruments, typically in the context of the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This strategy focuses on exploiting discrepancies between the current market price and its perceived fair value, usually identified through technical indicators and analysis. Here's a description of the Fair Value Gap Trading strategy: Timeframe (H1) : This strategy operates on the one-hour (H1) timeframe, meaning it analyzes price m
FREE
Fassi
Akram Hassan
Experts
Fassi Fassi is optimized EA for EURJPY M15. This robot opens trades by level Breakout. And uses Stops to exit. Use EA on M15 Time Frame. Lot size. (0.01/USD100) The EA also can be used on different currency. The EA does not trade many deals. Better to use on ECN broker. Back-test EA before use. And do a forward test on demo account before using on Real money. And do not forget, always invest only the amount you are prepared to lose. You miss 100% of the shots you don't take. Monitoring Account
FREE
EuroCapital Turbo FX
Felipe Ignacio Sepulveda Galvez
Experts
EuroCapital Turbo FX – The Ultimate EURUSD Power Engine (M15 – 2015 to 2025) EuroCapital Turbo FX is not just an Expert Advisor. It is the culmination of a decade of evolution , more than 900 precisely executed market decisions , and a trading engine crafted to navigate EURUSD with the finesse of a true quantitative machine. Through ten years of shifting conditions, market cycles, economic shocks, political turbulence, volatility spikes, and unpredictable news events, this system remained stea
Spiderbot GOLD
Petr Popov
Experts
The trader’s task is to find a pattern and make money on it. Classic trading uses patterns in the form of graphical analysis - candlestick patterns, levels, trend lines, graphic figures, etc. Their main difficulty is that they are not unambiguous. Each trader sees everything differently. Against the backdrop of this ambiguity, a bunch of other problems arise: psychology is the most common reason for losing a deposit, attracting transactions “by the ears” in places where there is none, the time
Buyers of this product also purchase
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to e
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.92 (13)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Experts
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 --------- Key Features Fully a
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. No grid! No martingale! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volati
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
Experts
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Boring Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Neural Cortex
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURON CORTEX The swarm decides. The swarm learns. The swarm knows when to stay out. try the 5M and 15m backtest ; better in real EXEPTIONAL STARTING BID BEFORE THE WORLD FINDS OUT  Most neural EAs sell you one network and call it artificial intelligence. Neuron Cortex runs five independent recurrent networks in parallel — a swarm — and refuses to touch the market unless four of them agree. One net is an opinion. Five nets in agreement is a signal. This is the distilled product of a decade of l
Sailing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (2)
Experts
Expert Advisor Sailing Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The EA combines momentum analysis, volatility-based market modeling, and an advanced scalping algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities while applying intelligent position management for consistent execution and disciplined risk control. To improve trade quality, Sailing Gold includes an optional Moving Average (MA) trend filter, enabling the EA to tr
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.74 (568)
Experts
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
More from author
Universal Breakout MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (49)
Experts
Universal Breakout is a simple and flexible expert advisor for trading range breakouts without unnecessary complexity. You define the time interval — the EA automatically determines the levels, places orders, and manages the trade. Universal Breakout Advisor User Guide >> Download Session Breakout PRO Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378603 Session Breakout PRO is an Expert Advisor designed to trade price range breakouts using advanced signal filtering, intelligent trade management, and
FREE
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.26 (38)
Indicators
When trading with the trend, the main difficulty is not finding a level, but understanding where an entry is actually valid. Price often reacts to levels but fails to follow through — which leads to false entries or missed moves. Owl Smart Levels does not just show levels , but zones formed based on market structure and pullbacks. This allows you to evaluate entry points differently and avoid a portion of false signals. What is included in the Owl Smart Levels system? Owl Smart Levels is not ju
True RSI Divergence
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
Even experienced traders can miss a strong divergence. True RSI Divergence automatically detects new signals and instantly notifies you, with a strong focus on identifying high-quality divergences rather than simply generating more alerts. RSI divergence is one of the most widely used technical analysis signals for identifying potential trend reversals and continuation opportunities. However, monitoring multiple symbols and timeframes manually is practically impossible. While you are analyzing o
FREE
Valable ZigZag MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.63 (19)
Indicators
Most traders use ZigZag incorrectly. It does not help to understand the market — it creates false signals and misleads you about the trend. Valable ZigZag solves this problem by showing the real structure of price movement and the market direction. Limitations of the classic ZigZag The classic ZigZag reacts to too many movements. As a result: even minor pullbacks look like significant changes level breakouts are perceived as signals but fail to follow through it becomes difficult to distinguis
FREE
Easy Lot Calculator
Sergey Ermolov
5 (1)
Indicators
Easy Lot Calculator — a fast and intuitive lot size calculator for MT5. Move the Stop Loss and Open Price levels directly on the chart, and the calculator instantly recalculates position size and trade risk in real time. Why Easy Lot Calculator? Easy Lot Calculator was built with a strong focus on simplicity, speed, and usability in real trading conditions. The calculator helps you instantly determine the correct position size without manual calculations or a complicated interface. With Easy Lot
FREE
MTF Trend MT5
Sergey Ermolov
5 (1)
Indicators
MTF Trend – A simple trend direction indicator across 3 timeframes. You open a chart and are not sure whether the market direction is aligned across different timeframes. MTF Trend shows it instantly — 3 arrows, 3 timeframes, one answer: are you trading with the trend or against it? Trend direction at a glance A compact dashboard appears on the chart. Each arrow shows the trend direction on its corresponding timeframe. Trend direction is determined using market structure: HH + HL → uptrend LH +
FREE
Full Fractals MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.77 (22)
Indicators
Full Fractals — Fractals Without Noise The standard Fractals indicator overloads the chart : dozens of points, making it difficult to understand which ones actually matter. As a result, market structure becomes unclear, and levels have to be determined manually. Full Fractals solves this problem — it leaves only the key points where price actually responded. The indicator is based on the classic Bill Williams fractal logic and does not repaint after formation. Used in live trading to identify ma
FREE
Session Breakout PRO MT4
Sergey Ermolov
Experts
Session Breakout PRO is a professional Breakout EA designed for automated Forex trading and built around the classic Session Breakout strategy. The EA supports multiple trading sessions, including the London Breakout and Asian Session Breakout, and combines advanced signal filtering, adaptive risk management, and modern risk-control tools. Its flexible configuration system allows traders to adapt the strategy to different currency pairs, CFDs, indices, metals, and other financial instruments, as
Universal Breakout
Sergey Ermolov
4.58 (38)
Experts
Universal Breakout is a simple and flexible expert advisor for trading range breakouts without unnecessary complexity. You define the time interval — the EA automatically determines the levels, places orders, and manages the trade. Universal Breakout Advisor User Guide >>   Download Session Breakout PRO Signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378603 Session Breakout PRO  is an Expert Advisor designed to trade price range breakouts using advanced signal filtering, intelligent trade management
FREE
True MACD Divergence
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
True MACD Divergence — High-Quality MACD Divergence Indicator Most divergence indicators generate signals at nearly every local high and low, causing the chart to become cluttered with a large number of false and insignificant divergences. True MACD Divergence uses a proprietary filtering algorithm that analyzes price structure and displays only the highest-quality signals. Its primary goal is not to detect as many divergences as possible, but to help traders focus on the market situations that
FREE
Grid Hlevel MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.56 (34)
Experts
MT4 version |  Valable ZigZag Indicator  |   FAQ The  Grid HLevel  Expert Advisor is perfect for those traders who want to make a stable profit in the Forex market every month. The Expert Advisor works  according to  the averaging strategy and I suggest you to use it correctly. To use it "correctly" means to open trades with averaging in the reversal point of the market and trade only in the direction of a global trend. As for the direction of the main trend, I suggest to determine it by the in
FREE
Candle Countdown MT5
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
Candle Countdown — Accurate Time to Close for MT5 Candle Countdown is a simple and precise tool that shows the remaining time until the current candle closes directly on the chart. When your entry depends on the candle close, even a few seconds matter. This indicator helps you see the exact time and make decisions without rushing or guessing. An indicator for precise control over candle closing time. The indicator displays: time remaining until candle close current server time spread Stop Level
FREE
True RSI Divergence MT4
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
Even experienced traders can miss a strong divergence. True RSI Divergence automatically detects new signals and instantly notifies you, with a strong focus on identifying high-quality divergences rather than simply generating more alerts. RSI divergence is one of the most widely used technical analysis signals for identifying potential trend reversals and continuation opportunities. However, monitoring multiple symbols and timeframes manually is practically impossible. While you are analyzing o
FREE
MTF Trend
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
MTF Trend – A simple trend direction indicator across 3 timeframes. You open a chart and are not sure whether the market direction is aligned across different timeframes. MTF Trend shows it instantly — 3 arrows, 3 timeframes, one answer: are you trading with the trend or against it? Trend direction at a glance A compact dashboard appears on the chart. Each arrow shows the trend direction on its corresponding timeframe. Trend direction is determined using market structure: HH + HL → uptrend LH +
FREE
Session Breakout PRO
Sergey Ermolov
Experts
Session Breakout PRO is a professional Breakout EA designed for automated Forex trading and built around the classic Session Breakout strategy. The EA supports multiple trading sessions, including the London Breakout and Asian Session Breakout, and combines advanced signal filtering, adaptive risk management, and modern risk-control tools. Its flexible configuration system allows traders to adapt the strategy to different currency pairs, CFDs, indices, metals, and other financial instruments, as
True Stochastic Divergence
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
True Stochastic Divergence — High-Quality Stochastic Divergence Indicator Most divergence indicators generate signals at nearly every local high and low, causing the chart to become cluttered with a large number of false and insignificant divergences. True Stochastic Divergence uses a proprietary filtering algorithm that analyzes price structure and displays only the highest-quality signals. Its primary goal is not to detect as many divergences as possible, but to help traders focus on the marke
FREE
Universal Box MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.43 (7)
Indicators
MT4 version   |  FAQ  |   EA Universal Breakout   Universal Box   plots   price ranges   on the chart which can be used later to trade on a price range breakout. There are many strategies with which you can apply this indicator. The indicator is set by default to mark   Asian, European and American trading session   ranges on the chart. Ranges are plotted as rectangles, the boundaries of which are the beginning and end time of the trading session, and the levels of maximum and minimum prices fo
FREE
Valable ZigZag
Sergey Ermolov
4.67 (9)
Indicators
Most traders use ZigZag incorrectly. It does not help to understand the market — it creates false signals and misleads you about the trend. Valable ZigZag solves this problem by showing the real structure of price movement and the market direction. Limitations of the classic ZigZag The classic ZigZag reacts to too many movements. As a result: even minor pullbacks look like significant changes level breakouts are perceived as signals but fail to follow through it becomes difficult to distinguis
FREE
Easy Lot Calculator MT4
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
Easy Lot Calculator — a fast and intuitive lot size calculator for MT4. Move the Stop Loss and Open Price levels directly on the chart, and the calculator instantly recalculates position size and trade risk in real time. Why Easy Lot Calculator? Easy Lot Calculator was built with a strong focus on simplicity, speed, and usability in real trading conditions. The calculator helps you instantly determine the correct position size without manual calculations or a complicated interface. With Easy Lot
FREE
True MACD Divergence MT4
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
True MACD Divergence — High-Quality MACD Divergence Indicator Most divergence indicators generate signals at nearly every local high and low, causing the chart to become cluttered with a large number of false and insignificant divergences. True MACD Divergence uses a proprietary filtering algorithm that analyzes price structure and displays only the highest-quality signals. Its primary goal is not to detect as many divergences as possible, but to help traders focus on the market situations that
FREE
True Stochastic Divergence MT4
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
True Stochastic Divergence — High-Quality Stochastic Divergence Indicator Most divergence indicators generate signals at nearly every local high and low, causing the chart to become cluttered with a large number of false and insignificant divergences. True Stochastic Divergence uses a proprietary filtering algorithm that analyzes price structure and displays only the highest-quality signals. Its primary goal is not to detect as many divergences as possible, but to help traders focus on the marke
FREE
Full Fractals
Sergey Ermolov
4.45 (11)
Indicators
Full Fractals — Fractals Without Noise The standard Fractals indicator overloads the chart : dozens of points, making it difficult to understand which ones actually matter. As a result, market structure becomes unclear, and levels have to be determined manually. Full Fractals solves this problem — it leaves only the key points where price actually responded. The indicator is based on the classic Bill Williams fractal logic and does not repaint after formation. Used in live trading to identify ma
FREE
Candle Countdown MT4
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
Candle Countdown — Accurate Time to Close for MT4 Candle Countdown is a simple and precise tool that shows the remaining time until the current candle closes directly on the chart. When your entry depends on the candle close, even a few seconds matter. This indicator helps you see the exact time and make decisions without rushing or guessing. An indicator for precise control over candle closing time. The indicator displays: time remaining until candle close current server time spread Stop Level
FREE
Universal Box
Sergey Ermolov
5 (1)
Indicators
MT5 version |  FAQ  | EA Universal Breakout   Universal Box plots price ranges on the chart which can be used later to trade on a price range breakout. There are many strategies with which you can apply this indicator. The indicator is set by default to mark Asian, European and American trading session ranges on the chart. Ranges are plotted as rectangles, the boundaries of which are the beginning and end time of the trading session, and the levels of maximum and minimum prices for that period.
FREE
Prop Drawdown Dashboard
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
Prop Drawdown Dashboard — full real-time visibility into your prop challenge account All critical account information — in one panel and updated in real time: current drawdown, challenge progress, and how close you are to critical limits . 10 built-in prop firm presets: FTMO, FundingPips, The5ers, FundedNext , and others. Simply select the firm — all limits and timezone settings are loaded automatically . No more violations caused by incorrect trading day reset times. The indicator automatically
FREE
MiloBot PRO MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.8 (5)
Experts
MiloBot PRO  is a Forex Expert Advisor (EA) based on the  author's strategy  which has been developed, tested and optimized for more than 2 years. The main indicator of the MiloBot PRO’s reliability is developers’  real accounts totaling more than  100 000 USD . The MiloBot Pro’s advanced  algorithmic strategy  gives everyone the opportunity to earn the stable profit every month.  Copyrighted indicators   help the EA accurately to enter the market when it’s at the turning points. Сheck out the l
Panther Trade Scenario
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
Panther Trade Scenario — displays a clear trade scenario directly on the chart. The indicator removes the main problem in trading — uncertainty at the moment you need to act. Instead of trying to guess the best timing, you see exactly: where to enter, where to limit risk, and where to take profit.   Why most trading mistakes happen at the entry The problem is not that you don’t understand the market. In most cases, it looks like this: you see the move, understand the direction, but at the moment
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicators
When trading with the trend, the main difficulty is not finding a level, but understanding where an entry is actually valid. Price often reacts to levels but fails to follow through — which leads to false entries or missed moves. Owl Smart Levels does not just show levels , but zones formed based on market structure and pullbacks. This allows you to evaluate entry points differently and avoid a portion of false signals. What is included in the Owl Smart Levels system? Owl Smart Levels is not ju
Grid HLevel
Sergey Ermolov
4.56 (25)
Experts
MT5 version |  Valable ZigZag Indicator   |   FAQ The Grid HLevel Expert Advisor is perfect for those traders who want to make a stable profit in the Forex market every month. The Expert Advisor works  according to the averaging strategy and I suggest you to use it correctly. To use it "correctly" means to open trades with averaging in the reversal point of the market and trade only in the direction of a global trend. As for the direction of the main trend, I suggest to determine it by the indi
FREE
Easy Trade Executor
Sergey Ermolov
Utilities
Easy Trade Executor is a tool for fast position sizing, trade execution, and trade management in MT5. Place Open Price, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels directly on the chart, get automatic position size calculations, and open trades with controlled risk in just a few clicks. Why Easy Trade Executor? Easy Trade Executor is designed for traders who want more than just risk calculations — they want to manage trades quickly and efficiently directly from the chart. The tool combines position sizi
Filter:
paul johnston
29
paul johnston 2026.01.16 01:23 
 

can anybody please share good settings that are profitable for them, thank you

Nezo Eliot
1338
Nezo Eliot 2025.12.15 02:10 
 

Works great once I finetuned the smart settings for XAUUSD M15. Very stable profits. Big thanks to the developer.

[Deleted] 2025.05.11 02:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2025.04.17 01:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.03.14 06:00 
 

i like it.

rnbprincejayr
15
rnbprincejayr 2024.11.13 12:40 
 

Not working 1 week already running it doesn't open any single trade😔

everwelwisher
89
everwelwisher 2024.10.22 08:41 
 

EA is not opening any trade.

Krish27
65
Krish27 2024.08.05 10:47 
 

I installed this bot but it is not starting up. Can anyone please help me in staring the bot? The capital used in Demo is 10000.

Atif Ahmed
58
Atif Ahmed 2024.04.28 16:32 
 

EA is working but not profitable so far

Tama Pomare
64
Tama Pomare 2024.04.18 08:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Anna Bryja
18
Anna Bryja 2024.03.05 00:17 
 

I love this Expert Advisor. I have used it for over a month and so far is doing very well.

AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.17 17:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ian1829
26
ian1829 2024.02.13 22:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

NinjaPips1
44
NinjaPips1 2024.01.23 09:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

John Shi
32
John Shi 2024.01.22 14:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
12360
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos 2023.12.26 14:17 
 

Excelente

IATradingScalping
2794
IATradingScalping 2023.12.09 22:35 
 

Saludos , seria bueno que el Creador de este Robot comparta los setting , una cuenta de 10,000 dolares te la baja a 4,000 en 30 dias . Al operar martingala es de cuidado .POR FAVOR compartir los set del robot .GRACIAS

NN
1174
NN 2023.07.14 00:10 
 

This EA works well and is profitable. Thank you!

alikdr188
25
alikdr188 2023.06.21 11:57 
 

V . good .thanks to the author for a high-quality free adviser

Charlygold7
35
Charlygold7 2023.06.02 11:45 
 

Est ce qu'il existe pour MT5?

12
Reply to review