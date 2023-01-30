Valable ZigZag

4.67

Most traders use ZigZag incorrectly.
It does not help to understand the market — it creates false signals and misleads you about the trend.
Valable ZigZag solves this problem by showing the real structure of price movement and the market direction.


Limitations of the classic ZigZag

The classic ZigZag reacts to too many movements.

As a result:

  • even minor pullbacks look like significant changes
  • level breakouts are perceived as signals but fail to follow through
  • it becomes difficult to distinguish a correction from a real reversal

This leads to unnecessary actions and a loss of understanding of the current market movement.


HOW VALABLE ZIGZAG DEFINES THE TREND

Below is a brief explanation of how the indicator works. This will help you better understand how its direction is formed on the chart.

Valable ZigZag performs all analysis automatically, so you don’t need to manually analyze highs and lows while trading.

The logic of Valable ZigZag is based on the sequence of highs and lows.

If the market is moving up, each new low forms higher than the previous one. In this case, Valable ZigZag shows a continuous upward movement. This means the trend remains intact and the priority stays on buying.

Minor pullbacks within such movement are not considered a trend change and do not require reassessing your position.

A change in direction occurs only in one case — when the price breaks the last low and holds below it. At that moment, the structure is broken, and the indicator shows a reversal.

After that, a downward movement begins to form: each new high becomes lower than the previous one. This indicates a downtrend, where the priority remains on selling until the structure changes again.


WHAT THIS GIVES IN PRACTICE

With Valable ZigZag, it becomes easier to understand the current trend and market condition.
The indicator is not overloaded with unnecessary movements, so the structure is clear and consistent, without the feeling of chaos.

It becomes easier to distinguish normal pullbacks from situations where the trend actually changes. This removes the need to react to every price movement and constantly reconsider your market view.


HOW TO USE VALABLE ZIGZAG

You don’t need to manually analyze highs and lows — the indicator already does it for you. It is ready to use immediately after installation.

The main thing to focus on is the direction shown by Valable ZigZag. It is displayed as an arrow in the info panel or by the latest line of the indicator on the chart.

If the line is pointing up and remains unchanged, the uptrend is intact. In this case, there is no reason to look for sell setups — the priority remains on buying. The same applies in reverse: if the line is pointing down, the market is in a downtrend.

Sometimes the line starts changing direction frequently. This means that there is no clear structure in the market, and the movement becomes unstable. In such cases, it is better not to enter the market and wait for a clear trend to appear.

In this way, the complex part of analysis is already handled by the indicator — you only need to follow the direction and trade with the trend.


WHERE TO FIND ENTRY POINTS

Valable ZigZag shows market direction and structure, but does not provide specific entry points.

Once it becomes clear where the market is moving, the next question arises — where exactly to enter a trade, where to place a stop, and how to define targets.

For this, the Owl Smart Levels system is used. It complements Valable ZigZag and provides specific levels for entry, exit, and trade management.

Together, they form a clear and consistent logic:
first the trend is defined, then entry points are found using the system.



HOW TO GET STARTED

Start with the basics — add Valable ZigZag to your chart and observe how it works in real time.

The indicator works equally well across different markets: forex, gold, cryptocurrencies, stocks, and indices.

It can be used on any timeframe, but the structure is most clearly visible on M15 to H1 and higher.

Pay attention to the trend direction and how the indicator filters out unnecessary movements, leaving only the structure. Within a few minutes, it becomes clear how much easier it is to understand the market.

If this approach makes sense to you and simplifies trend analysis, the next step is to use the Owl Smart Levels system to find entry points.


ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

If you want to better understand how the indicator works and how to apply it in practice, explore the additional materials:


INDICATOR SETTINGS

Valable ZigZag does not require complex setup and can be used immediately after installation.

The core logic of the indicator is based on Full Fractals, so the parameters remain simple and clear. In most cases, default settings are sufficient.

The following parameters are available:

  • Candles on the left — number of bars on the left to form a fractal
  • Candles on the right — number of bars on the right to form a fractal
  • Number of bars to calculate — how many bars are processed on the chart
  • Show info panel — enables or disables the info panel

By adjusting the number of bars, you can make the indicator more sensitive or smoother.

If you are just getting started, it is recommended to use the default settings first and focus on understanding how the indicator works.

 

QUESTIONS AND DISCUSSION

If you have questions about setup or usage — feel free to ask in the comments.

It would also be useful to know how you currently define the trend and what challenges you face in market analysis.

 

Valable ZigZag is a tool that removes unnecessary noise and helps you focus on what matters most: trend direction and market structure.

It does not overload your analysis and helps you understand the market faster, without trying to react to every price movement.

If you found the indicator useful in your trading, I would appreciate your feedback — it helps improve the project and make it even better.

Reviews 14
Sergei Melnikov
3167
Sergei Melnikov 2026.07.21 21:31 
 

All cool. Can you fix "Print 0/-1" all time?

vlap02
24
vlap02 2026.05.31 07:54 
 

отлично прорисовывает лучше чемZIGZAG

zeejunaid
74
zeejunaid 2025.02.25 10:57 
 

very useful indicator as far as external fib level calculation is concerned.Good for elliotwave count as well.

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Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
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Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
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PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
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Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
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4.8 (104)
Indicators
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PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
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Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
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Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
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Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
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Experts
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4.58 (38)
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4.43 (7)
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Sergey Ermolov
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Sergey Ermolov
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Prop Drawdown Dashboard — full real-time visibility into your prop challenge account All critical account information — in one panel and updated in real time: current drawdown, challenge progress, and how close you are to critical limits . 10 built-in prop firm presets: FTMO, FundingPips, The5ers, FundedNext , and others. Simply select the firm — all limits and timezone settings are loaded automatically . No more violations caused by incorrect trading day reset times. The indicator automatically
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4.8 (5)
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Panther Trade Scenario — displays a clear trade scenario directly on the chart. The indicator removes the main problem in trading — uncertainty at the moment you need to act. Instead of trying to guess the best timing, you see exactly: where to enter, where to limit risk, and where to take profit.   Why most trading mistakes happen at the entry The problem is not that you don’t understand the market. In most cases, it looks like this: you see the move, understand the direction, but at the moment
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicators
When trading with the trend, the main difficulty is not finding a level, but understanding where an entry is actually valid. Price often reacts to levels but fails to follow through — which leads to false entries or missed moves. Owl Smart Levels does not just show levels , but zones formed based on market structure and pullbacks. This allows you to evaluate entry points differently and avoid a portion of false signals. What is included in the Owl Smart Levels system? Owl Smart Levels is not ju
Grid HLevel
Sergey Ermolov
4.56 (25)
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Utilities
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Trend Monitor VZ
Sergey Ermolov
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Trend Monitor VZ – Market monitoring based on trend structure. If you analyze multiple instruments, checking trend direction can take a significant amount of time. Trend Monitor VZ brings all this information together in a single dashboard and displays trend direction across multiple instruments and timeframes at the same time. The entire market at a glance A market monitor appears directly on your chart, showing trend direction across selected instruments and timeframes. Trend direction is det
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Sergei Melnikov
3167
Sergei Melnikov 2026.07.21 21:31 
 

All cool. Can you fix "Print 0/-1" all time?

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.07.22 11:36
I fixed this and more.
vlap02
24
vlap02 2026.05.31 07:54 
 

отлично прорисовывает лучше чемZIGZAG

zeejunaid
74
zeejunaid 2025.02.25 10:57 
 

very useful indicator as far as external fib level calculation is concerned.Good for elliotwave count as well.

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.05 14:34
Thank you for your feedback!
Glad to hear you find it useful for external Fibonacci levels and Elliott Wave analysis.
That’s exactly the idea — to provide a clearer view of price movement and key levels.
James.Bill
84
James.Bill 2024.07.08 13:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

vandreifx
224
vandreifx 2024.05.18 09:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2024.01.16 16:12 
 

Gute Arbeit, DANKE!

Juan_Carlos_Kratos
147
Juan_Carlos_Kratos 2023.06.16 21:33 
 

Gratamente sorprendido, el primer indicador de éste tipo en el que puedes variar la sensibilidad de las señales, sigo haciendo pruebas, pero la verdad es que me gusta bastante y le veo muchas posibilidades de utilizarlo en mi estrategia de traidig

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.05 14:36
Thank you very much for your feedback!
Really glad you like the adjustable sensitivity — it gives more flexibility depending on your trading style.
Great to hear you’re exploring it further and finding it useful for your strategy.
_Striker_
161
_Striker_ 2023.05.12 11:09 
 

Отличный индикатор. Спасибо. Очень помогает в торговле. Одна рекомендация или просьба: сделать возможность сдвига информационной панели по осям X и Y. Дело в том, что я использую два индикатора с разными настройками на одном графике и хотелось бы видеть две панели, например одну под другой, и при совпадении сигналов принимать решение. Также не помешал бы алерт при смене направления. В остальном всё прекрасно. Спасибо за Вашу работу

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2023.05.12 11:22
Спасибо за хорошую оценку. Алерт при смене тренда есть в текущей версии индикатора
votija.63
403
votija.63 2023.04.18 20:08 
 

No funciona

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.05 14:33
Thank you for your feedback.
Could you please provide more details on what exactly is not working?
I’ll be happy to help you resolve the issue.
philippe germain
2800
philippe germain 2023.04.11 13:25 
 

Repainting indicator. Waste of time.

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.05 14:32
Thank you for your feedback. This behavior is normal for ZigZag-type indicators, as the last point can change while the current movement is still forming. Once the move is confirmed, it stays fixed. The indicator is designed to help understand the overall trend, not to give fixed signals.
Raymond Clemens
144
Raymond Clemens 2023.04.09 18:01 
 

Shows' the trend good like it very much.

Aleksandr Karelin
1858
Aleksandr Karelin 2023.03.02 15:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

angel
331
angel 2023.02.13 13:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Amato Riz
41
Amato Riz 2023.02.03 04:28 
 

A very cool indicator. It shows trends perfectly.

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.05 14:36
Thank you!
Glad to hear that — the goal is to make trends as clear and easy to follow as possible.
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