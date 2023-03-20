Universal Box plots price ranges on the chart which can be used later to trade on a price range breakout. There are many strategies with which you can apply this indicator.

The indicator is set by default to mark Asian, European and American trading session ranges on the chart. Ranges are plotted as rectangles, the boundaries of which are the beginning and end time of the trading session, and the levels of maximum and minimum prices for that period.





Indicator settings are very simple.



Time Open - time of the beginning of a trading session

- time of the beginning of a trading session Time Close - time of the end of the trading session

- time of the end of the trading session Box color - color of the rectangle

It is possible to set up 4 price ranges in the indicator. You can enable or disable display of each price range using On Box parameters.

How to correctly set the GMT parameter in the EA settings?



This parameter defines the difference between the time of terminal and the GMT time. To determine the time of the terminal, open the "Data Window" in your terminal and in the header of this window you will see the time, let's say it is 11:05:21. We need a whole number of hours which is 11. Now we need to determine the GMT time for the current time. Open your browser and any search engine and write "GMT time", open any website and look what time it is now - let's say it is 09:05:21.

Then subtract the GMT time from your time 11-9=2 and we get the parameter, which should be specified in the Expert Advisor settings: +2 GMT. Set +2 GMT in the EA settings on all the charts that you are trading.





The indicator can be used very conveniently with the Universal Breakout Expert Advisor to visually observe the work of the Expert Advisor.

I recommend you pay attention to the Owl Smart Levels Indicator, the logic of which is aimed at trading in the direction of the global trend. Have a look at the detailed analysis of the trend trading strategy Owl Smart Levels

I'm Sergei Ermolov, subscribe to my updates!