MiloBot PRO MT5

4.8

MiloBot PRO is a Forex Expert Advisor (EA) based on the author's strategy which has been developed, tested and optimized for more than 2 years. The main indicator of the MiloBot PRO’s reliability is developers’ real accounts totaling more than 100 000 USD.

The MiloBot Pro’s advanced algorithmic strategy gives everyone the opportunity to earn the stable profit every month. Copyrighted indicators help the EA accurately to enter the market when it’s at the turning points.

Сheck out the live signals of the EA developers:

We use MiloBot PRO for trading. That’s why our team is constantly testing new solutions and implementing it in EA. All our clients will get updates and use the most current and reliable version of the Advisor.

My name is Sergey Ermolov, I’m a team leader of the MiloBot PRO development department. I only trust statistics and it shows:

  • MiloBot PRO advisor earns an annual interest rate of 103 percent after the recapitalization;
  • The advisor closes, on average, 181 transactions per month, 68%  of which are profitable;
  • MiloBot PRO сan carry out from 50 to 100 trades on one account;
  • MiloBot PRO made 83% for the 33 weeks of 2022.

!!! See the test reports from 2015 here

MiloBot Pro has 3 profit-making strategies each of which plays its important role in the general algorithm of the adviser. The strategies are started sequentially, fix the profit and transfer control to the next one.

Here are the main reasons why you should choose MiloBot PRO:

  • diversification across the 11 exchange instruments;
  • automatic adjustment to the lot to your balance;
  • history tests for 7 years;
  • the setup is easy even for the novice traders;
  • the author has  been using MiloBot more than 14 years (check the statistics in the profile). 

The settings of MiloBot PRO:

  • MM – chooses the risk level;
  • Trade – the advisor’s mode of operation;
  • Use Settings – you can use the default settings or configure them on your own;
  • Distance between lock orders – a distance between the orders and the first strategy;
  • Number of lock steps – a number of the first strategy orders;
  • TakeProfit – a size of the TakeProfit for the second strategy;
  • Magnification averaging lot – a lot ratio for the second strategy;
  • Minimum step between orders in the averaging – a minimum step between the orders of the second strategy;
  • Magnification step – a minimum step ratio between the orders. 

Money Management - the level of risk in trading

  • Low - calculates the initial order lot as 0.01 for every 25,000 deposits
  • Medium (recommend) - calculates the initial lot as 0.01 for every 20,000 deposits
  • High - calculates the initial lot as 0.01 for every 15,000 deposits

The recommended parameters of the account:

  • A minimum deposit of 200 USD at your cent account. As for the classical account, the balance should be 20 000 USD.
  • Currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, CADCHF, NZDUSD, AUDCHF, EURAUD, AUDUSD
  • Minimum leverage option: 1:500 and more.

We developed a quick and easy MilоBot PRO setup, that’s why the novice traders can use it.

  1. Click the button «download» to get the robot in the trading terminal;
  2. Open the chart of the currency pair indicated in the previous section;
  3. Use a mouse to drag the Advisor to the chart;
  4. Set the option “Money Management” according to your trading principles;
  5. Press OK and watch the Advisor fix your profit.
Reviews 5
watju
128
watju 2023.08.21 19:00 
 

Been using it live since May 2023 and the results are impressive with a stable drawdown. I'm up 28% and the support from Sergey is fast, would highly recommend this advisor!

Cazz223
818
Cazz223 2023.05.16 08:24 
 

Start small, don't be greedy and over trade, just let it run. This EA will can make $ from trading and rebate.

Gino De Andrea Calvo
2468
Gino De Andrea Calvo 2023.04.09 10:21 
 

Thanks!!

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Trend Monitor VZ – Market monitoring based on trend structure. If you analyze multiple instruments, checking trend direction can take a significant amount of time. Trend Monitor VZ brings all this information together in a single dashboard and displays trend direction across multiple instruments and timeframes at the same time. The entire market at a glance A market monitor appears directly on your chart, showing trend direction across selected instruments and timeframes. Trend direction is det
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coxie
80
coxie 2025.10.26 04:37 
 

Dear sergey. how do we contact you.I think Milo Bot pro is fantastic would just loike to know a bit more about it. Have you done the video you spoke about. Regards Paul cox. coxie07trading@gmail.com

chpol8 POL
2800
chpol8 POL 2024.03.19 13:57 
 

This bot is too stable. It has a small drawdown, about 25% (default). The only problem is that it is a bit "phobic" (I understand for the sake of not having big losses) and one cannot play amounts exceeding 0.01 (unless I'm wrong and I don't find the lot to trade in the settings). It would be great if it had amounts reaching 0.1 or 1, even 5. Because it has great accuracy (successfully using reversal to open positions) it would be ideal if it had the option for amounts greater than 0.01 lot.

watju
128
watju 2023.08.21 19:00 
 

Been using it live since May 2023 and the results are impressive with a stable drawdown. I'm up 28% and the support from Sergey is fast, would highly recommend this advisor!

Cazz223
818
Cazz223 2023.05.16 08:24 
 

Start small, don't be greedy and over trade, just let it run. This EA will can make $ from trading and rebate.

Gino De Andrea Calvo
2468
Gino De Andrea Calvo 2023.04.09 10:21 
 

Thanks!!

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