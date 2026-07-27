True MACD Divergence

True MACD Divergence — High-Quality MACD Divergence Indicator

Most divergence indicators generate signals at nearly every local high and low, causing the chart to become cluttered with a large number of false and insignificant divergences.

True MACD Divergence uses a proprietary filtering algorithm that analyzes price structure and displays only the highest-quality signals. Its primary goal is not to detect as many divergences as possible, but to help traders focus on the market situations that matter most.

Key Features

  • Automatic detection of bullish and bearish MACD divergences.
  • Intelligent filtering of false signals.
  • Displays only confirmed divergences.
  • Works with any trading instrument and timeframe.
  • Compatible with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.
  • Push, Email, Popup, and Sound notifications.
  • Support for multiple divergence types.

Select the MACD Line

Unlike most similar indicators, True MACD Divergence allows you to choose which part of the MACD indicator will be used for divergence detection.

Two operating modes are available:

  • Histogram — detects divergences using the MACD histogram.
  • Signal Line — detects divergences using the MACD signal line.

Each mode has its own characteristics, allowing you to select the one that best matches your trading strategy and market analysis approach.

Notifications

The indicator instantly notifies you whenever a new confirmed divergence is detected. It supports Push notifications to your mobile device, Email alerts, sound alerts, and popup notifications in the MetaTrader terminal.

Who Is This Indicator For?

  • Traders who use divergences as part of their trading strategy.
  • Identifying potential market reversal points.
  • Confirming signals generated by other trading systems.
  • Manual trading on Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, and Cryptocurrencies.
MACD, MACD Divergence, MACD Histogram, Signal Line, Divergence, Hidden Divergence, Bullish Divergence, Bearish Divergence, Oscillator, Momentum, Technical Analysis, Forex, MT4, MT5, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Gold, Crypto

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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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