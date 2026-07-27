True MACD Divergence — High-Quality MACD Divergence Indicator

Most divergence indicators generate signals at nearly every local high and low, causing the chart to become cluttered with a large number of false and insignificant divergences.

True MACD Divergence uses a proprietary filtering algorithm that analyzes price structure and displays only the highest-quality signals. Its primary goal is not to detect as many divergences as possible, but to help traders focus on the market situations that matter most.

Key Features

Automatic detection of bullish and bearish MACD divergences.

Intelligent filtering of false signals.

Displays only confirmed divergences.

Works with any trading instrument and timeframe.

Compatible with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Push, Email, Popup, and Sound notifications.

Support for multiple divergence types.

Select the MACD Line

Unlike most similar indicators, True MACD Divergence allows you to choose which part of the MACD indicator will be used for divergence detection.

Two operating modes are available:

Histogram — detects divergences using the MACD histogram.

— detects divergences using the MACD histogram. Signal Line — detects divergences using the MACD signal line.

Each mode has its own characteristics, allowing you to select the one that best matches your trading strategy and market analysis approach.

Notifications

The indicator instantly notifies you whenever a new confirmed divergence is detected. It supports Push notifications to your mobile device, Email alerts, sound alerts, and popup notifications in the MetaTrader terminal.

Who Is This Indicator For?

Traders who use divergences as part of their trading strategy.

Identifying potential market reversal points.

Confirming signals generated by other trading systems.

Manual trading on Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, and Cryptocurrencies.

MACD, MACD Divergence, MACD Histogram, Signal Line, Divergence, Hidden Divergence, Bullish Divergence, Bearish Divergence, Oscillator, Momentum, Technical Analysis, Forex, MT4, MT5, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Gold, Crypto