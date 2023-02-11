Universal Breakout MT5

4.24

Universal Breakout is a simple and flexible expert advisor for trading range breakouts without unnecessary complexity.

You define the time interval — the EA automatically determines the levels, places orders, and manages the trade.

Universal Breakout Advisor User Guide >> Download

Session Breakout PRO Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378603
Session Breakout PRO is an Expert Advisor designed to trade price range breakouts using advanced signal filtering, intelligent trade management, and flexible strategy settings.

HOW THE RANGE BREAKOUT STRATEGY WORKS

The breakout strategy is based on a simple logic: when price moves beyond a formed range, it often leads to a strong movement.

The range can be based on:

  1. trading sessions (Asian, European, American)
  2. daily highs and lows
  3. individual candles (for example, the first H4 candle of the week)

The EA allows you to flexibly configure the range for any of these approaches.

+8.7% for April 2026 - see the report from the trading account here

HOW THE EA WORKS

  1. Range formation
    Within the specified time interval, the EA determines the highest and lowest price.
  2. Entry level construction
    Based on the identified extremes, levels are calculated for placing pending orders with a specified offset.
  3. Order placement
    At the specified time, the EA automatically places two orders:
    Buy Stop — breakout upwards
    Sell Stop — breakout downwards
  4. Inactive order control
    If the price does not trigger the orders within the specified time — they are deleted.
  5. Trade management
    After a position is opened, the EA manages it using: Stop Loss, Take Profit, breakeven, trailing stop

Why it works

The EA does not “guess the market”, but operates based on clear breakout logic, which makes it an understandable tool for testing as well as a practical solution for live trading.

You fully control entry logic, trading time, and risk level.

 

WHO THIS EA IS FOR

For beginner traders
If you want to try range breakout trading without complex settings and manual analysis — the EA automates the entire process.

For strategy testers
You can easily test different ideas: sessions, daily levels, candle ranges — without the need to write code.

For breakout strategy users
If you already use level breakouts in your trading — the EA will help systematize and simplify entries.

 

ADVANTAGES OF THE EA

Flexible strategy configuration
You can use one EA for different approaches: from session breakouts to daily and candle ranges.

Ease of use
It is enough to define the time interval and main parameters — the EA will execute the entire trading logic.

No martingale or averaging
The EA does not use martingale, grid systems, or other aggressive position scaling methods.

Suitable for different markets
Can be used on Forex, indices, stocks, and commodities.

 

HOW TO TEST THE EA IN THE STRATEGY TESTER

Before using on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA in the MetaTrader strategy tester.

By default, the EA is configured for EURUSD (H1 timeframe). You can start testing with these parameters without additional changes.

Other settings here: download settings

Important: in the strategy tester, the EA cannot automatically determine the GMT offset, so this parameter must be set manually.

 

THE EASIEST WAY TO CORRECTLY SET GMT

If you have difficulty determining the time offset:

  1. Attach the EA to a chart during trading hours (it will not open trades immediately — you risk nothing)
  2. An information panel will appear on the chart
  3. It will display your broker’s GMT parameter
  4. Use this value in the strategy tester by setting it manually

IMPORTANT!

If the GMT parameter is set incorrectly:

  • the range will be calculated incorrectly
  • orders will be placed at the wrong time
  • test results will differ from live trading


NO SETUP REQUIRED TO START

If you just want to start trading — download the EA and attach it to the EURUSD H1 chart.

No additional setup is required — the default parameters are already optimized for this instrument and timeframe.

After the first results, you will be able to explore the settings in more detail and adapt the EA to your strategy.

Note!

Do not evaluate the EA based on a single trade. For a proper evaluation, let it trade for at least 1–2 weeks, considering that on average it makes about one trade per day.


ACCOUNT REQUIREMENTS

  • Minimum deposit: $100
  • Leverage: from 1:10
  • Instruments: Forex, stocks, indices, commodities
  • Account type: ECN, NDD

EA SETTINGS

Time and range

GMT — broker time offset relative to GMT
Box start hour — the hour from which the EA starts searching for extremes
Box size (candles) — number of candles used to detect extremes

Money management

Lot calculation type — type of lot calculation
Fixed lot — fixed lot size
The amount of risk per transaction — risk size in % when using dynamic lot
Percentage of the balance — lot calculation as a percentage of balance

Entry and exit

Deviation from extremes — offset from extremes for placing pending orders
Order expiration time (0 - off) — lifetime of pending orders in minutes
StopLoss type — stop type
Fixed StopLoss — fixed stop size
Offset from the opposite side — offset from the opposite extreme for dynamic stop
TakeProfit type — take profit type
Fixed TakeProfit — fixed take profit size
Coefficient from StopLoss — profit coefficient relative to stop size

Trade management

Breakeven type — selection of breakeven or safe function
Breakeven distance — distance to move order to breakeven
Breakeven profit — level to which stop is moved

Trailing type — selection of trailing stop function
Trailing distance — trailing stop distance
Trailing step — trailing step

Trailing min. profit — minimum profit to activate trailing
Trailing candles timeframe — timeframe for candle-based trailing
Number of candles — number of candles for trailing

Close order type — enable/disable early close function
Number of minutes from opening — delay before activation
Close with minimal profit — minimal profit for closing

Trading restrictions

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday — enable/disable trading by day
Close orders on Friday — delete orders on Friday at specified time
Closing time Friday — time to remove pending orders

Service parameters

MagicNumber — unique EA identifier
comment — order comment


FEEDBACK

If you have questions or suggestions — write in the discussions. If you have tested the EA, share your results — this will help other users make the right decision.

Your feedback and ideas directly influence the development of the EA and the addition of new features.

If the EA was useful — I would appreciate your review.


USER CHAT

You can also join the user community where you can:

  • ask questions about settings
  • discuss strategies
  • share results

Chat link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/037bb407b7cbdc01

 

Start with the default settings and test the EA — then you can adapt it to your strategy.

Reviews 64
norman74
87
norman74 2024.11.19 08:46 
 

hi I have been running with a real account for several days and always make a profit. What I'm asking is how do I change the lot?

ramzi shatila
61
ramzi shatila 2024.09.25 19:35 
 

👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻

Roger
612
Roger 2024.09.19 20:55 
 

If you like the break-out strategy, this is all you need as it is a ruthless scalper. Profit taking is lightning fast. Thank-you Sergey for this priceless gift.

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Filter:
nacchio68
14
nacchio68 2026.06.05 14:40 
 

close by number of minutues from opening doesn't work for me. Tank you anyway.

pusheen
14
pusheen 2024.11.27 09:45 
 

Can't make it work in the 1 minute time frame. Also there are some input variables that aren't described in the instructions.

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.14 09:40
Thanks for your feedback.
The EA is designed to operate based on a daily time logic and typically places trades once per day when conditions are met.
Because of this, using it on very low timeframes like M1 can give the impression that it’s not working correctly.
Hasan Aqeel
22
Hasan Aqeel 2024.11.22 06:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.14 09:31
The source code is not provided — only the compiled version is available.
The EA is intended to be used as a tool, not modified directly.
norman74
87
norman74 2024.11.19 08:46 
 

hi I have been running with a real account for several days and always make a profit. What I'm asking is how do I change the lot?

Ronamabe2019
84
Ronamabe2019 2024.10.27 12:31 
 

Universal Breakout no me ha funcionado. No se ha activado en la plataforma.

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.14 09:20
El asesor no opera constantemente — abre operaciones solo cuando se cumplen ciertas condiciones, normalmente una vez al día.
Si no hay operaciones, significa que aún no se ha formado el momento adecuado.
Te recomiendo revisar la descripción para entender cómo funciona.
ramzi shatila
61
ramzi shatila 2024.09.25 19:35 
 

👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻

Roger
612
Roger 2024.09.19 20:55 
 

If you like the break-out strategy, this is all you need as it is a ruthless scalper. Profit taking is lightning fast. Thank-you Sergey for this priceless gift.

b.grandison
17
b.grandison 2024.09.19 13:53 
 

Very easy to use and successful results so far (3 weeks demo / 1 week live, 2024 standard settings). Yes, not a very long timeframe of testing so take this with a pinch of salt, but from what I've seen, this EA has some legs and responds to the market well. Even when the EA goes into 'breakeven mode' it seems to manage a small winning trade. Well coded and big thanks to Sergey!

rytiskun
14
rytiskun 2024.09.01 20:33 
 

Amazing thing, just started messing with it, but honestly great stuff, thanks alot creator

XAU Daily Trades
81
XAU Daily Trades 2024.08.29 17:06 
 

it seems it comes with some setting conflicts, especially after the update. The classical TS does not work, tested with two brokers. I got the best results with this type of TS. If this does not work, I can not recommend the expert.

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.14 09:32
Thanks for your feedback.
The issues related to trailing stop after the update have been fixed.
[Deleted] 2024.08.21 19:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.14 09:35
Thanks for your feedback.
Backtesting results can vary depending on the modelling method, but it’s also important to set the correct GMT parameter, as it directly affects how the EA operates.
Incorrect GMT settings can lead to significant differences in results, especially when using real tick data.
Chandrakanth Revani
21
Chandrakanth Revani 2024.08.09 09:55 
 

After modifying lot size. Trade taking only 0.01 only

Exotic Radiance
406
Exotic Radiance 2024.07.31 19:09 
 

Hi, i hv rent a vps using Mt5 for your expert, but virtual server keep removing this EA, do u hv any idea?

Willi Bambach
326
Willi Bambach 2024.06.12 18:57 
 

Although this EA needs optimisation by backtesting its a really good one. One has to accept to optimize by yourself as it comes for free. Big thanks to you Sergey. ...Almost zero support leads me to a downgrade

MarkChick
226
MarkChick 2024.06.08 20:37 
 

So far its loosing way more than it wins on standard settings EURUSD and USDJPY If you can message me direct and send best *set files I can test it live on IC Markets Also best pairs or if XAUUSD has any good tested set files ? Thank you

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.14 09:29
Thanks for your feedback.
The EA is provided as a free tool, and the default settings are examples of how it can be used. I do share optimized settings for some pairs, but they are not universal and are not updated frequently.
Results can vary depending on broker conditions and market changes, so some adaptation and testing may still be required.
Alisaping
41
Alisaping 2024.06.06 14:08 
 

Works as described! Breakout trader based on time set

Mikhail Ryzhachenko
1083
Mikhail Ryzhachenko 2024.05.17 03:36 
 

Критерии оценки:

5*: Есть сеты + положительная история на тестах + есть публичный сигнал с историей минимум 3 месяца

4*: Есть сеты + положительная история на тестах

3*: Есть сеты, отрицательные результаты на истории

2*: Сетов нет, нужна оптимизация, есть описание советника

1*: Сетов нет, нет описания советника

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.14 09:30
Спасибо за обратную связь.
Советник распространяется бесплатно и изначально предоставляется как инструмент, а не как полностью готовое решение.
Настройки для некоторых инструментов есть, но они носят скорее примерный характер и не обновляются постоянно.
Spike Hunters
74
Spike Hunters 2024.04.28 01:49 
 

no idea we can not vote plus or minus as its too early to review. we need real and basic factors results and strong base to expose ideas

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2026.04.14 09:22
That’s a fair point — it does take some time to properly evaluate the system.
The approach is based on a structured set of rules, so results are formed over a series of trades rather than individual setups.
Seth Tetteh
2730
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 11:03 
 

thanks bro

Calogero Vella
2435
Calogero Vella 2024.04.23 14:30 
 

Works good!! Thank you

1234
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