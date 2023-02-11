Universal Breakout MT5

Universal Breakout is a simple and flexible expert advisor for trading range breakouts without unnecessary complexity.

You define the time interval — the EA automatically determines the levels, places orders, and manages the trade.

Universal Breakout Advisor User Guide >> Download

Session Breakout PRO Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378603

Session Breakout PRO is an Expert Advisor designed to trade price range breakouts using advanced signal filtering, intelligent trade management, and flexible strategy settings.

HOW THE RANGE BREAKOUT STRATEGY WORKS



The breakout strategy is based on a simple logic: when price moves beyond a formed range, it often leads to a strong movement.

The range can be based on:

trading sessions (Asian, European, American) daily highs and lows individual candles (for example, the first H4 candle of the week)

The EA allows you to flexibly configure the range for any of these approaches.

+8.7% for April 2026 - see the report from the trading account here

HOW THE EA WORKS



Range formation

Within the specified time interval, the EA determines the highest and lowest price. Entry level construction

Based on the identified extremes, levels are calculated for placing pending orders with a specified offset. Order placement

At the specified time, the EA automatically places two orders:

Buy Stop — breakout upwards

Sell Stop — breakout downwards Inactive order control

If the price does not trigger the orders within the specified time — they are deleted. Trade management

After a position is opened, the EA manages it using: Stop Loss, Take Profit, breakeven, trailing stop

Why it works The EA does not “guess the market”, but operates based on clear breakout logic, which makes it an understandable tool for testing as well as a practical solution for live trading. You fully control entry logic, trading time, and risk level.

WHO THIS EA IS FOR

For beginner traders

If you want to try range breakout trading without complex settings and manual analysis — the EA automates the entire process. For strategy testers

You can easily test different ideas: sessions, daily levels, candle ranges — without the need to write code. For breakout strategy users

If you already use level breakouts in your trading — the EA will help systematize and simplify entries.

ADVANTAGES OF THE EA

Flexible strategy configuration

You can use one EA for different approaches: from session breakouts to daily and candle ranges. Ease of use

It is enough to define the time interval and main parameters — the EA will execute the entire trading logic. No martingale or averaging

The EA does not use martingale, grid systems, or other aggressive position scaling methods. Suitable for different markets

Can be used on Forex, indices, stocks, and commodities.

HOW TO TEST THE EA IN THE STRATEGY TESTER

Before using on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA in the MetaTrader strategy tester.

By default, the EA is configured for EURUSD (H1 timeframe) . You can start testing with these parameters without additional changes.

Other settings here: download settings

Important: in the strategy tester, the EA cannot automatically determine the GMT offset, so this parameter must be set manually.

THE EASIEST WAY TO CORRECTLY SET GMT

If you have difficulty determining the time offset:

Attach the EA to a chart during trading hours (it will not open trades immediately — you risk nothing) An information panel will appear on the chart It will display your broker’s GMT parameter Use this value in the strategy tester by setting it manually

IMPORTANT! If the GMT parameter is set incorrectly: the range will be calculated incorrectly

orders will be placed at the wrong time

test results will differ from live trading





NO SETUP REQUIRED TO START

If you just want to start trading — download the EA and attach it to the EURUSD H1 chart.

No additional setup is required — the default parameters are already optimized for this instrument and timeframe.

After the first results, you will be able to explore the settings in more detail and adapt the EA to your strategy.

Note! Do not evaluate the EA based on a single trade. For a proper evaluation, let it trade for at least 1–2 weeks, considering that on average it makes about one trade per day.





ACCOUNT REQUIREMENTS

Minimum deposit: $100

Leverage: from 1:10

Instruments: Forex, stocks, indices, commodities

Account type: ECN, NDD





EA SETTINGS



Time and range

GMT — broker time offset relative to GMT

Box start hour — the hour from which the EA starts searching for extremes

Box size (candles) — number of candles used to detect extremes

Money management

Lot calculation type — type of lot calculation

Fixed lot — fixed lot size

The amount of risk per transaction — risk size in % when using dynamic lot

Percentage of the balance — lot calculation as a percentage of balance

Entry and exit

Deviation from extremes — offset from extremes for placing pending orders

Order expiration time (0 - off) — lifetime of pending orders in minutes

StopLoss type — stop type

Fixed StopLoss — fixed stop size

Offset from the opposite side — offset from the opposite extreme for dynamic stop

TakeProfit type — take profit type

Fixed TakeProfit — fixed take profit size

Coefficient from StopLoss — profit coefficient relative to stop size

Trade management

Breakeven type — selection of breakeven or safe function

Breakeven distance — distance to move order to breakeven

Breakeven profit — level to which stop is moved

Trailing type — selection of trailing stop function

Trailing distance — trailing stop distance

Trailing step — trailing step

Trailing min. profit — minimum profit to activate trailing

Trailing candles timeframe — timeframe for candle-based trailing

Number of candles — number of candles for trailing

Close order type — enable/disable early close function

Number of minutes from opening — delay before activation

Close with minimal profit — minimal profit for closing

Trading restrictions

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday — enable/disable trading by day

Close orders on Friday — delete orders on Friday at specified time

Closing time Friday — time to remove pending orders

Service parameters

MagicNumber — unique EA identifier

comment — order comment





FEEDBACK



If you have questions or suggestions — write in the discussions. If you have tested the EA, share your results — this will help other users make the right decision.

Your feedback and ideas directly influence the development of the EA and the addition of new features.

If the EA was useful — I would appreciate your review.





USER CHAT



You can also join the user community where you can:

ask questions about settings

discuss strategies

share results

Chat link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/037bb407b7cbdc01

Start with the default settings and test the EA — then you can adapt it to your strategy.