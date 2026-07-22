Easy Lot Calculator MT4

Easy Lot Calculator — a fast and intuitive lot size calculator for MT4.
Move the Stop Loss and Open Price levels directly on the chart, and the calculator instantly recalculates position size and trade risk in real time.

Why Easy Lot Calculator?

Easy Lot Calculator was built with a strong focus on simplicity, speed, and usability in real trading conditions.

The calculator helps you instantly determine the correct position size without manual calculations or a complicated interface.

With Easy Lot Calculator, you get:
  • a clean and minimalist interface;
  • instant lot size calculation directly on the chart;
  • accurate risk calculation for Forex, Metals (Gold, Silver), Crypto, Indices, and other instruments;
  • a smooth trading experience for both beginners and experienced traders.

Easy Lot Calculator lets you stay focused on trading instead of calculations and complicated settings.


Accurate calculations for different asset types

You have probably experienced situations where after trading Forex, you switch to Indices, Crypto, or Stocks and realize that calculating the correct position size is no longer straightforward.

Different instruments use different risk calculation models, price movement values, contract sizes, and overall position values.

For example:

  • Forex calculations depend on pip value and quote currency;
  • Stocks are calculated based on the number of shares and price movement value;
  • Crypto instruments often use non-standard contract sizes and tick values.

Easy Lot Calculator automatically adapts calculations to the current instrument and helps you instantly calculate the correct position size without manual calculations.

Supported instruments:

  • Forex
  • Metals (Gold, Silver)
  • Crypto
  • Indices
  • Futures
  • Stocks
  • CFD


Compatibility with different brokers

Easy Lot Calculator automatically uses your broker’s symbol specifications and works correctly with non-standard instrument names.

Works with symbols like: EURUSD.a, mEURUSD, XAUUSDm, GOLDmicro, BTCUSD.pro, BTCUSDT, ETHUSDT, US100.cash, _US30, GER40_i, xNAS100, Boom1000Index, Crash500Index and many others.


Accurate calculations for different deposit currencies

When trading on an account where the deposit currency differs from USD, manual position size calculation becomes significantly more complicated. Traders must also account for conversion rates between the deposit currency and the instrument’s profit currency, which constantly changes.

Easy Lot Calculator automatically adapts calculations to your deposit currency and correctly handles conversion between the account currency and the instrument’s profit currency.

The calculator automatically:

  1. detects the deposit currency;
  2. detects the instrument’s profit currency;
  3. performs the required conversion;
  4. adjusts pip value and final risk;
  5. calculates the correct position size.

If you use an account in your local currency, Easy Lot Calculator helps you control risk more accurately and stick to your risk management rules without manual recalculations.


Hotkeys for faster trading control

Easy Lot Calculator supports hotkeys for fast and convenient control directly during trading.
This helps you manage positions faster and avoid unnecessary mouse actions.

Available hotkeys:

  • L — open / hide calculator
  • R — change risk size
  • Enter — save changes
  • T — enable / disable Take Profit line
  • M — switch to Market orders (Buy / Sell)
  • P — switch to Pending orders (Stop / Limit)


How Easy Lot Calculator works

  1. Select the order type
  2. Place the Open Price and Stop Loss levels
  3. The calculator automatically calculates the correct position size
  4. Enter trades with controlled risk


Easy Lot Calculator helps you trade with more confidence thanks to accurate position size calculation for every trade.

The calculator reduces the chance of lot size mistakes and helps you follow proper risk management regardless of the market or trading style.

No more manual position size calculations or worrying whether your trade risk is set correctly. Easy Lot Calculator makes risk calculation fast, clear, and convenient directly inside MT4.

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