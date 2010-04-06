Extreme Trading and Session Dashboard MT4

Your chart. One glance. Total clarity.

Built by @Ash_TheTrader for traders who are tired of guessing, Extreme Trading Dashboard is a professional-grade heads-up display that sits quietly in the corner of your chart — dark charcoal, rounded, semi-transparent, and genuinely easy on the eyes — until the moment it matters.

🕒 Dual Session Highlighter

Shade up to two independent time windows directly on your chart — London, New York, or your own custom kill-zone. Each gets its own color, so overlapping sessions are never confused.

🌍 NY / LDN World Clock

Both major session clocks, always current, with proper daylight-saving handling — no manual offset guessing every March and November.

⏳ Session Countdown

See exactly how many minutes remain before your session opens or closes, with an automatic warning color as the clock runs down.

📈 HTF Trend Bias

A higher-timeframe EMA read shows the dominant direction before you even think about an entry — stop fighting the bigger trend.

🌊 Volatility Filter

ATR percentile-ranked in real time. Instantly tells you if the market is HIGH, NORMAL, or LOW volatility, so you're never scalping a dead tape or getting steamrolled by a spike.

🚀 Momentum Gauge

Not just a number — a visual bar that fills green for bullish force and red for bearish force, sized to the actual strength of the move.

🧠 Smart Trade Meter — the signature feature

A composite score blending Efficiency Ratio (is price moving cleanly, or just chopping?), momentum strength, and volatility fit into one verdict: PRIME, FAIR, AVOID, DEAD MARKET, or NEWS SPIKE. One glance tells you if today is a trading day or a watching day.

📍 Live Structure High/Low

Auto-plots the most recent confirmed swing high and low the moment they form.

🎛️ One-Switch Trading Mode

Flip between QuickScalp (Aggressive), Scalp (Normal), and Intraday (Safe) — every filter, threshold, and lookback in the entire indicator instantly re-tunes to match your style.

🎨 Fully Customizable, Genuinely Professional

Three built-in size presets (Small / Normal / Big) plus a full Custom mode. Every color is yours to change. The panel itself is rendered as a true rounded, semi-transparent card — not a stack of plain rectangles — so it looks like it belongs next to premium tools, not a hobby script.

🧭 Step-by-Step: How to Use It

1. Install it Copy the compiled indicator into your MQL5/Indicators folder (or use MetaEditor to compile the source directly), then restart MetaTrader or right-click the Navigator panel and choose Refresh.

2. Attach it to a chart Drag it from the Navigator onto any chart. It works on any symbol and any timeframe, though session-based tools like this are most useful on M1–H1 for gold, forex majors, and indices.

3. Set your Trading Mode In the input settings, choose:

  • QuickScalp (Aggressive) — tighter lookbacks, faster reactions, best for 1–5 minute scalping.
  • Scalp (Normal) — balanced default, works for most intraday styles.
  • Intraday (Safe) — wider lookbacks, filters out noise, best for holding trades several hours.

4. Configure your sessions Enter your session time range(s) in HH:MM-HH:MM format (e.g. 08:00-12:00 ), and set Your UTC Offset to your own timezone. Enable a second highlight if you want to track two sessions (e.g. London and New York) at once.

5. Pick your Dashboard Size Small, Normal, or Big — or switch to Custom and set your own width, padding, and font sizes for a fully bespoke look.

6. Read the panel

  • SESSION — is your session open or closed, and how many minutes until it changes?
  • HTF BIAS — is the higher timeframe bullish, bearish, or neutral?
  • VOLATILITY — is there enough range to trade, too much (news risk), or not enough (dead market)?
  • MOMENTUM — the colored gauge shows direction and strength at a glance.
  • SMART — the final verdict. Green PRIME means conditions are lining up; red AVOID means stay out; DEAD or SPIKE are hard stops regardless of score.

7. Combine it with your own strategy This tool is a filter and context layer, not a signal generator. Use the Smart Trade Meter and HTF Bias to decide whether and which direction to look for setups — your entries should still come from your own price action, SMC, or indicator-based method.

📖 What's Actually Happening Under the Hood

For traders who want to understand the mechanics rather than just trust a black box:

  • HTF Bias compares the current higher-timeframe close against an EMA on that same timeframe — a classic, transparent trend filter.
  • Volatility uses a percentile rank of ATR against its own recent history, so "high" and "low" are always relative to this market's normal behavior, not a fixed number that breaks when volatility regimes shift.
  • Momentum multiplies a "mass" term (ATR normalized to price) by a "velocity" term (rate of change), then z-scores the result against its own recent history — so the gauge reflects genuinely unusual momentum, not just any movement.
  • Smart Trade Meter blends an Efficiency Ratio (Kaufman-style — how directional vs. choppy recent price action has been), the momentum score, and a volatility "fit" curve that rewards a healthy tradeable range while penalizing both dead markets and extreme spikes. The three are weighted (40% efficiency, 35% momentum, 25% volatility fit) into a single 0–100 score, with hard overrides for genuinely dead or spiking conditions.

None of this predicts direction with certainty — it's a structured way to answer one question fast: is this a good moment to be looking for trades at all?

⚠️ Honest Notes for the Listing

  • This is a context and filtering tool, not a signal or entry system — say so plainly to set correct expectations and avoid bad reviews from people expecting auto-signals.
  • Backtested visually across multiple sessions, but the Smart Trade Meter's weights are a starting configuration — encourage users to observe it against their own market before fully trusting the PRIME/AVOID calls.
  • Works on any MT5 broker/symbol; DST handling is calculated internally so no manual seasonal adjustment is needed for the NY/London clock.

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Utilities
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Utilities
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