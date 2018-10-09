SC MTF Momentum for MT5 with alert

5
Momentum indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system.

Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile.

Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated!

What is Momentum?

The Momentum indicator measures the speed of price change by comparing the current price to the price a specified number of periods ago. It is one of the simplest and most fundamental momentum oscillators, expressed as an absolute or ratio-based difference between two price points in time.

Values above 100 indicate upward momentum (current price is higher than n periods ago), while values below 100 indicate downward momentum. The 100 level acts as the central line. Crossings of the 100 line signal potential trend changes, and divergences between momentum and price can foreshadow reversals.

Features:

  • Visual signal markers with arrows and vertical lines
  • Three independent signal buffers with configurable triggers
  • Signal detection options: direction change, level cross, peak/valley
  • Configurable alert functions for each signal (email, push, sound, popup)
  • Multi-timeframe (MTF) capability with interpolation methods
  • Histogram or line drawing mode
  • Multiple color modes (simple, direction-based, level-based)
  • Custom indicator call (iCustom) buffer access for Expert Advisor (EA) integration

Input Parameters:

  • Basic Settings:
    • Momentum period: Number of bars used for the price comparison (default: 14).
    • Applied price: Price type used in the calculation (default: Close).
    • Momentum bar shift: Offset the line drawing by a specified number of bars.
    • Momentum timeframe: Choose the timeframe for MTF display.
    • MTF on higher TF only: Restrict MTF display to timeframes higher than the current chart.
    • MTF Interpolation mode: Select smoothing method (Off, Linear, Smooth, Weighted, Simple Moving Average).
    • Maximum bars to calculate: Limit the number of bars calculated for performance optimization.
  • Levels Settings:
    • Show level: Toggle level line visibility.
    • Adjust level value: Set custom level position (default: 100).
    • Level appearance: Customize color, style, and width.
  • Signal Settings:
    • Signal 1/2/3 trigger: Configure detection type (direction change, level cross, peak/valley).
    • Visual markers: Enable arrows and vertical lines with customizable size, style, and position.
    • Arrow customization: Set Wingdings codes and colors for up/down signals.
  • Alert Settings:
    • Alert timing: Choose when alerts trigger (Off, After close, Before close, Both).
    • Alert interval limit: Set minimum minutes between repeated alerts.
    • Time range filter: Restrict alerts to specific hours.
    • Delivery methods: Enable email, push, popup, and sound notifications.
  • Color and Style Settings:
    • Color mode: Select from multiple modes (simple, direction-based, level-based).
    • Histogram mode: Switch between line and histogram display.
    • Line appearance: Customize colors (4 per line), style, and width.
Reviews 4
Dhany Esperanza
777
Dhany Esperanza 2021.02.28 05:50 
 

Adding this to my collection as a substitution for stock MT5 Momentum indicator. Comes with all alert types and customized colors based on level and directions. Wish Krisztian keep developing and optimizing for speed, at least monitoring it, for sometimes MT5 requires an indicator to be recompiled. Thumbs up!

Pnogueiragama
24
Pnogueiragama 2020.12.23 08:13 
 

Excelente. Está nos meus favoritos.

A. Forex
269
A. Forex 2019.05.05 11:13 
 

Super! Thanks for the great job!

Recommended products
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
4.5 (2)
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Trade Behavior Mirror
Wataru Tsuboya
Indicators
Trade Behavior Mirror reads your own account's closed trade history and counts one specific pattern: opening a new position shortly after a loss, at a lot size larger than your own recent normal. It does not predict, and it does not advise. Every number on the panel is something that already happened on this account. How the numbers are built: it reads up to 31 days of closed deals across every symbol and every magic number - this is an account-wide picture, not a chart-specific one. From the 3
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (52)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Smart ZigZag Signal Statistics Monitor
Mykhailo Karpiuk
Indicators
ENGLISH VERSION (FREE INDICATOR) Smart ZigZag Signal & Statistics Monitor – FREE Multi‑Timeframe Indicator Free automated trading signals based on ZigZag peak ratios, live trade tracking, win/loss statistics, and one‑click signal inversion – designed to work with the commercial Smart Logic Executor PRO EA. This indicator is completely FREE.   Use it standalone or as a signal source for the paid Expert Advisor   Smart Logic Executor PRO   (sold separately). Key Features   6 Adjustable Ran
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.15 (13)
Indicators
Welcome to our Price Wave Pattern MT5 --(ABCD Pattern)-- The ABCD pattern is a powerful and widely used trading pattern in the world of technical analysis. It is a harmonic price pattern that traders use to identify potential buy and sell opportunities in the market. With the ABCD pattern, traders can anticipate potential price movements and make informed decisions on when to enter and exit trades. Send me a  Message and Get A Free Gift : ABCD  Symbol Scanner Dashboard! EA Version:    Price W
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicators
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicators
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
PZ Pivot Points MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.91 (22)
Indicators
This indicator displays pivot points in the chart, including historical vales, and supports many calculation modes for Pivot Points and S/R levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] It plots historical levels for backtesting purposes It allows you to select the reference timeframe It implements different Pivot Point calculation modes It implements different SR calculation modes It implements customizable colors and sizes Calculation Mod
FREE
Prometheus Analyst
Humphrey Mangera
Indicators
PROMETHEUS TECHNICAN VERSION Free | By THE SONS A gift from The Sons — no strings, no trial, no expiry. Every trader deserves access to professional-grade market intelligence. That belief is why Prometheus Technical Version exists, and why it costs nothing. Consider it our handshake to the trading community. What You're Getting This is not a simplified tool dressed up as a gift. Prometheus Technican Version is a fully built, institutional-quality technical analysis indicator running a dual-model
FREE
RM Sync Master
Mohammadreza Mahdi Mavaddat
5 (1)
Indicators
IF YOU FIND THIS TOOL HELPFUL, PLEASE LEAVE A 5-STAR RATING & REVIEW! Your feedback helps us maintain and update this FREE tool for the trading community. ================================================================= RM Sync Master - Ultimate Multi-Chart & Multi-Timeframe Sync Utility ================================================================= RM Sync Master is a powerful chart synchronization utility for MetaTrader designed to link and synchronize multiple charts instantly. Align
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.57 (14)
Indicators
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.88 (24)
Indicators
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
MSX SuperTrend Advanced
Som Prakash Gehlot
Indicators
MSX SuperTrend Visual Indicator Overview MSX SuperTrend Visual Indicator is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display trend direction and market structure using a SuperTrend-based calculation with optional filtering components. The indicator combines trend visualization, volatility measurement and optional EMA-based filtering to provide a clear graphical representation of market conditions. Features • SuperTrend-based trend visualization • ATR-based volatility calculation • Optional Heikin A
FREE
Synthetic Beast
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
Indicators
Synthetic Beast — Multi-Timeframe Trend & Entry Indicator (FREE) Synthetic Beast is a multi-timeframe signal indicator built for traders who want clean, confluence-based entries without screen-watching. It reads the M15 timeframe as your directional bias and the M1 timeframe for precise entries, then scores every setup so you instantly know how strong it is. How it works: The indicator combines a proprietary trend engine across two timeframes. Large arrows mark M15 trend shifts (your higher-ti
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
4 (2)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
High and low points for MetaTrader 5 by BOToBRACIA
Jakub Wojciech Sularz
Indicators
Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA ->  MT4  /   MT5 Our offer also includes a version for MetaTrader 4 ->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171225?source=Site+Market+Product+Page High and Low Points   is a practical technical analysis indicator that plots levels corresponding to the highs and lows from previous periods (day / week / month) — levels that, in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT appro
FREE
Mirror Chart MT5
Andrej Hermann
5 (1)
Indicators
The Mirror Chart MT5 is a overlay indicator specifically designed to project a second financial instrument directly onto the main chart window. This tool is invaluable for traders who rely on correlation analysis, as it visualizes the price movements of two different instruments in real time. Unlike traditional overlays, this indicator utilizes intelligent, dynamic centering and scaling logic. It continuously analyzes the visible price range in the current window for both symbols and calculates
FREE
BKT Pro Tooco SR
Khac Thanh Bui
Indicators
BKT Pro Tooco A multi-method support and resistance toolkit for MetaTrader 5 that detects swing levels in real time using four selectable detection algorithms, without repainting confirmed signals. BKT Pro Tooco is a support and resistance indicator for MetaTrader 5, built to serve traders who require reliable zone detection across multiple market structures. The indicator offers four independent detection methods, allowing traders to match the algorithm to their preferred trading style, whether
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.33 (3)
Indicators
RSI ABCD Pattern Finder: Technical Strategy 1. How the Indicator Works Combines the classic RSI with automatic detection of ABCD harmonic patterns . Key Components Standard RSI (adjustable period) Peak and Trough Markers (arrows) ABCD Patterns (green/red lines) Overbought (70) and Oversold (30) Filters 2. MT5 Setup period = 14 ; // RSI period size = 4 ; // Maximum pattern size OverBought = 70 ; // Overbought level OverSold = 30 ; // Oversold level Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // Confirmation filte
FREE
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart
Andrey Goida
Indicators
GDS Renko Pip ST Chart - Pip-Based Renko Chart Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Pip ST Chart is a pip-based Renko chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders build and study cleaner Renko price movement using a practical fixed pip or point-based brick structure. This tool is designed as a Renko chart foundation for manual analysis. It does not predict the market, does not generate buy or sell signals and does not decide whether a trade should be opened. What Pip ST Chart Does Renko ch
FREE
Donchian Pro
Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
5 (3)
Indicators
The Donchian Channel Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines. One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application
FREE
Heiken Ashi Smoothwave
Alexandre Vincent Traber
Indicators
Overview Heiken Ashi Smoothwave transforms your chart into smoothed Heiken Ashi candles directly on the main chart window, replacing standard candles for a cleaner trend view. No separate window, no clutter. How it works Calculates Heiken Ashi OHLC values from real price data each bar. Plots colored Heiken Ashi candles directly over the main chart. Automatically hides the native chart candles so only the Heiken Ashi candles are visible. Restores standard candles automatically when the indicator
FREE
TradeVision Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
Experts
TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics and Monitoring Dashboard TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro is a trading analytics and account monitoring solution designed for MetaTrader 5 users. The product organizes MT5 trading data in a structured web-based dashboard, allowing traders to review account information, monitor open positions, analyze trading history, track strategies, maintain a trading journal, and review performance statistics. TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro is d
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
4 (4)
Indicators
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
Smart Zones V1
Esmelindro Gedeao Rios Jacobsen
Indicators
SMART ZONES is an advanced institutional indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders who want to identify real market decision zones with precision and clarity. The indicator automatically plots: Previous day high Previous day low 50% range level POC (Point of Control) based on highest traded volume Main institutional value zones SMART ZONES helps traders identify: liquidity areas institutional defense zones possible reversals true breakouts market balance levels price acceptance and rejecti
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (45)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Indicators
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
PZ Fibonacci MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.57 (14)
Indicators
Are you tired of plotting Fibonacci retracements or extensions manually? This indicator displays Fibo retracements or extensions automatically, calculated from two different price points, without human intervention or manual object anchoring. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  | Get Help ] Easy to use Manual anchoring is not needed Perfect for price confluence studies The indicator evaluates if retracements or extensions are needed Once drawn, you can m
FREE
Coral Indi
Dinh Duong Luong
Indicators
Coral trend is   a trend-following indicator that is widely popular among FOREX traders . It is usually used as a confluence with other indicators. It uses combinations of moving averages with complex smoothing formulas! It has two configurable parameters: Coefficient   - smoothing ratio (*) Applied price Calculation: Coral = (-0.064) * B6 + 0.672 * B5 - 2.352 * B4 + 2.744 * B3
FREE
Enhanced Volume Profile
Raka
5 (2)
Indicators
Enhanced Volume Profile: The Ultimate Order Flow & Liquidity Analysis Tool Overview Enhanced Volume Profile is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays the traded volume at specific price levels over a defined period. It separates the total volume into buy and sell components, presenting them as a side-by-side histogram on the chart. This allows users to observe the volume distribution and the proportion of buy and sell volumes at each price level. Graphics Rendering The indicator uses the
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.8 (158)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (11)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (22)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:  [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:  [Auto Trader]
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (94)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (54)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (16)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (19)
Indicators
Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (6)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Indicators
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (3)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
More from author
SC MTF Stochastic RSI for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
4.5 (10)
Indicators
Advanced Stochastic RSI Oscillator with dual-line signals, three-level system, multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and highly configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is Stochastic RSI? The Stochastic RSI (StochRSI) is a momentum indicator that applies the Stochastic oscillator formula to RSI values instead of price data. It measures the l
FREE
SC MTF Stochastic MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
4.87 (15)
Indicators
Advanced Stochastic Oscillator with dual-line signals, three-level system, multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and highly configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is Stochastic Oscillator? The Stochastic Oscillator is a momentum indicator that compares a security's closing price to its price range over a specific period. The indicator cons
FREE
SC MTF Rsi MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (7)
Indicators
Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is RSI? Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and magnitude of price changes. The indicator oscillates between 0 and 100, comparing the magnitude of recent gains to recent lo
FREE
SC MTF Tdi for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and highly configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is TDI? The Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) is a composite indicator developed by Dean Malone that combines RSI, Bollinger Bands applied to RSI, and two moving averages of RSI into a single display. It provides a c
FREE
SC MTF Bollinger Bands for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
3.8 (5)
Indicators
Bollinger Bands indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is Bollinger Bands? Bollinger Bands is a volatility indicator developed by John Bollinger. It consists of three lines: a middle Simple Moving Average (SMA) and two outer bands placed at a configurable number of standard deviation
FREE
SC MTF Macd for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
4.67 (6)
Indicators
Advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) with dual-line signals, single-level system, multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and highly configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is MACD? The MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) is a trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two exponential movi
FREE
SC MTF Ma for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
4.62 (13)
Indicators
Moving Average (MA) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is MA? Moving Average (MA) is one of the most widely used technical indicators in trading. It smooths out price data by calculating an average over a specified number of periods, helping traders identify the direction of a tr
FREE
SC MTF Cci for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (3)
Indicators
Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is CCI? Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is a versatile oscillator developed by Donald Lambert in 1980 that measures the deviation of price from its statistical average. The indicator compares the current price level t
FREE
SC MTF Obv for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (2)
Indicators
On Balance Volume (OBV) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is OBV? On Balance Volume (OBV) was developed by Joe Granville and is a volume-based momentum indicator that uses cumulative volume flow to predict price changes. It adds volume on up days and subtracts volume on down day
FREE
SC MTF Chaikin M Flow MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicators
Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is CMF? Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) is a volume-weighted momentum indicator developed by Marc Chaikin that measures the buying and selling pressure over a specified period. The indicator calculates the Money Flow Multiplier
FREE
SC MTF Rsi MT4
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (1)
Indicators
Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is RSI? Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and magnitude of price changes. The indicator oscillates between 0 and 100, comparing the magnitude of recent gains to recent lo
FREE
Sc MTF Volume MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (1)
Indicators
Volume indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is Volume? Volume is one of the most fundamental indicators in technical analysis. It represents the total number of contracts, shares, or lots traded during a given bar or time period. In MetaTrader, tick volume is used by default — coun
FREE
SC MTF Mfi for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (1)
Indicators
Money Flow Index (MFI) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is MFI? The Money Flow Index (MFI) is a volume-weighted momentum oscillator that measures the strength of money flowing in and out of a security over a given period. It works similarly to RSI but incorporates volume, makin
FREE
SC MTF Adx for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (5)
Indicators
Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is ADX? The Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), developed by J. Welles Wilder, is a technical indicator used to measure the strength of a trend, regardless of its direction. The ADX is derived from
FREE
SC MTF Williams Percent Range for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (4)
Indicators
Williams %R indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is Williams %R? Williams %R (Williams Percent Range) is a momentum oscillator developed by Larry Williams that measures the level of the closing price relative to the high-low range over a given period. Values range from -100 to 0, w
FREE
SC MTF Macd for MT4 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
3.6 (5)
Indicators
Advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) with dual-line signals, single-level system, multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and highly configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is MACD? The MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) is a trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two exponential movi
FREE
SC MTF Didi MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicators
DIDI Indicator (3-MA Ratio) with dual-line signals, multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is DIDI? DIDI is a ratio indicator that displays the relationship between three Moving Averages (MA) with different periods: Curta (short), Media (middle), and Longa (long). The indicator calculates two ratio
FREE
SC MTF Awesome Oscillator for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicators
Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is AO? The Awesome Oscillator (AO), developed by Bill Williams, is a momentum indicator that measures market momentum by calculating the difference between a 34-period and 5-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) of the media
FREE
SC MTF True Strength Index for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
3 (2)
Indicators
Advanced TSI (True Strength Index) with dual-line signals, two-level system, multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and highly configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is the True Strength Index (TSI)? The True Strength Index (TSI) is a momentum oscillator developed by William Blau. It applies double exponential smoothing to price momentum (t
FREE
SC MTF Ad for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (1)
Indicators
Accumulation/Distribution (AD) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is AD? The Accumulation/Distribution (AD) indicator, developed by Marc Chaikin, is a volume-based indicator designed to measure the cumulative flow of money into and out of a security. It relates changes in price a
FREE
SC MTF Osma for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
4.67 (3)
Indicators
OSMA (OsMA) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is OSMA? OSMA (Moving Average of Oscillator), also known as OsMA, is the difference between the MACD line and its signal line (i.e., the MACD histogram). It measures how far the MACD oscillator is from its signal moving average, effe
FREE
SC MTF Balance of Power MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicators
Balance of Power (BOP) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is BOP? Balance of Power (BOP) is an oscillator that measures the strength of buyers versus sellers by comparing the change in price to the range of the bar. The indicator is calculated as (Close - Open) / (High - Low), th
FREE
SC MTF Bollinger Bands for MT4 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (2)
Indicators
Bollinger Bands indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is Bollinger Bands? Bollinger Bands is a volatility indicator developed by John Bollinger. It consists of three lines: a middle Simple Moving Average (SMA) and two outer bands placed at a configurable number of standard deviation
FREE
SC MTF Stochastic RSI for MT4 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (5)
Indicators
Advanced Stochastic RSI Oscillator with dual-line signals, three-level system, multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and highly configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is Stochastic RSI? The Stochastic RSI (StochRSI) is a momentum indicator that applies the Stochastic oscillator formula to RSI values instead of price data. It measures the l
FREE
SC MTF Demarker for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (2)
Indicators
DeMarker indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is DeMarker? The DeMarker indicator was developed by Tom DeMark to identify exhaustion points in price movement by comparing recent intrabar highs and lows to the previous bar's range. It accumulates these deviations over a period and n
FREE
SC MTF Fisher Transform MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicators
Advanced Fisher Transform Indicator with dual-line signals, two-level system, multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and highly configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is Fisher Transform? The Fisher Transform is a technical indicator that converts prices into a Gaussian normal distribution. Developed by John Ehlers, it amplifies price turni
FREE
Sc MTF Average True Range ATR MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicators
Average True Range (ATR) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is ATR? The Average True Range (ATR), developed by J. Welles Wilder, is a technical indicator that measures market volatility. It calculates the average of the True Range over a specified period. The True Range is the gr
FREE
SC MTF Fisher Transform MT4
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicators
Advanced Fisher Transform Indicator with dual-line signals, two-level system, multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and highly configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is Fisher Transform? The Fisher Transform is a technical indicator that converts prices into a Gaussian normal distribution. Developed by John Ehlers, it amplifies price turni
FREE
SC MTF Rate of Change for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicators
Rate of Change (ROC) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is ROC? Rate of Change (ROC) is a momentum oscillator that measures the percentage change in price over a specified period. It compares the current price to the price n periods ago and expresses the difference as a percentag
FREE
SC MTF Elders Force Index MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicators
Elder's Force Index (EFI) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is EFI? Elder's Force Index (EFI) is a technical indicator developed by Dr. Alexander Elder that measures the power behind price movements by combining price change, direction, and volume. The indicator is calculated as
FREE
Filter:
Dhany Esperanza
777
Dhany Esperanza 2021.02.28 05:50 
 

Adding this to my collection as a substitution for stock MT5 Momentum indicator. Comes with all alert types and customized colors based on level and directions. Wish Krisztian keep developing and optimizing for speed, at least monitoring it, for sometimes MT5 requires an indicator to be recompiled. Thumbs up!

Pnogueiragama
24
Pnogueiragama 2020.12.23 08:13 
 

Excelente. Está nos meus favoritos.

A. Forex
269
A. Forex 2019.05.05 11:13 
 

Super! Thanks for the great job!

[Deleted] 2019.01.14 07:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review