SC MTF Momentum for MT5 with alert

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What is Momentum?

Momentum indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system.

The Momentum indicator measures the speed of price change by comparing the current price to the price a specified number of periods ago. It is one of the simplest and most fundamental momentum oscillators, expressed as an absolute or ratio-based difference between two price points in time.

Values above 100 indicate upward momentum (current price is higher than n periods ago), while values below 100 indicate downward momentum. The 100 level acts as the central line. Crossings of the 100 line signal potential trend changes, and divergences between momentum and price can foreshadow reversals.

Features:

Visual signal markers with arrows and vertical lines

Three independent signal buffers with configurable triggers

Signal detection options: direction change, level cross, peak/valley

Configurable alert functions for each signal (email, push, sound, popup)

Multi-timeframe (MTF) capability with interpolation methods

Histogram or line drawing mode

Multiple color modes (simple, direction-based, level-based)

Custom indicator call (iCustom) buffer access for Expert Advisor (EA) integration

Input Parameters: