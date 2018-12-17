SC MTF Obv for MT4 with alert
- Indicators
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Krisztian KenediMQL4 / MQL5 Developer | TrueTL Project Founder (since 2011)
I have been developing professional trading tools and custom algorithms since 2011.
- Version: 5.22
- Updated: 26 March 2026
Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile.
Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated!
What is OBV?
On Balance Volume (OBV) was developed by Joe Granville and is a volume-based momentum indicator that uses cumulative volume flow to predict price changes. It adds volume on up days and subtracts volume on down days to form a running total, creating a line that reflects the flow of money in or out of a security.
OBV is based on the theory that volume precedes price. When OBV is rising while price is flat or falling, it suggests bullish accumulation and a potential upward price breakout. Conversely, a falling OBV with flat or rising price suggests distribution and a potential downward move. Divergences between OBV and price are strong signals.
Features:
- Visual signal markers with arrows and vertical lines
- Three independent signal buffers with configurable triggers
- Signal detection options: direction change, level cross, peak/valley
- Configurable alert functions for each signal (email, push, sound, popup)
- Multi-timeframe (MTF) capability with interpolation methods
- Histogram or line drawing mode
- Multiple color modes (simple, direction-based, level-based)
- Custom indicator call (iCustom) buffer access for Expert Advisor (EA) integration
Input Parameters:
- Basic Settings:
- Applied price: Price type used to determine up/down candles (default: Close).
- OBV bar shift: Offset the line drawing by a specified number of bars.
- OBV timeframe: Choose the timeframe for MTF display.
- MTF on higher TF only: Restrict MTF display to timeframes higher than the current chart.
- MTF Interpolation mode: Select smoothing method (Off, Linear, Smooth, Weighted, Simple Moving Average).
- Maximum bars to calculate: Limit the number of bars calculated for performance optimization.
- Levels Settings:
- Show level: Toggle level line visibility.
- Adjust level value: Set custom level position (default: 0).
- Level appearance: Customize color, style, and width.
- Signal Settings:
- Signal 1/2/3 trigger: Configure detection type (direction change, level cross, peak/valley).
- Visual markers: Enable arrows and vertical lines with customizable size, style, and position.
- Arrow customization: Set Wingdings codes and colors for up/down signals.
- Alert Settings:
- Alert timing: Choose when alerts trigger (Off, After close, Before close, Both).
- Alert interval limit: Set minimum minutes between repeated alerts.
- Time range filter: Restrict alerts to specific hours.
- Delivery methods: Enable email, push, popup, and sound notifications.
- Color and Style Settings:
- Color mode: Select from multiple modes (simple, direction-based, level-based).
- Histogram mode: Switch between line and histogram display.
- Line appearance: Customize colors (4 per line), style, and width.
Superbe indicateur, très utile et paramétrable, top.