SC MTF Ma for MT4 with alert
- Indicators
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Krisztian KenediMQL4 / MQL5 Developer | TrueTL Project Founder (since 2011)
I have been developing professional trading tools and custom algorithms since 2011.
- Version: 5.30
- Updated: 8 April 2026
Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile.
Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated!
What is MA?
Moving Average (MA) is one of the most widely used technical indicators in trading. It smooths out price data by calculating an average over a specified number of periods, helping traders identify the direction of a trend and filter out short-term price noise.
TrueTL MTF MA supports four calculation methods: Simple (SMA), Exponential (EMA), Smoothed (SMMA), and Linear Weighted (LWMA). EMA and LWMA give more weight to recent prices and react faster to price changes, while SMA provides an equal-weight average. The indicator can display MA values from any higher timeframe on the current chart, making it easy to compare short and long-term trend directions simultaneously.
Features:
- Visual signal markers with arrows and vertical lines
- Three independent signal slots with configurable triggers
- Signal detection options: direction change, peak/valley, price crosses MA line
- Configurable alert functions for each signal (email, push, sound, popup)
- Multi-timeframe (MTF) capability with interpolation methods
- Four MA methods: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA
- Selectable applied price (close, open, high, low, median, typical, weighted)
- Multiple color modes (simple, direction-based, level-based)
- Custom indicator call (iCustom) buffer access for Expert Advisor (EA) integration
Input Parameters:
- Basic Settings:
- MA period: Number of bars used for the moving average calculation.
- MA method: Calculation method — SMA, EMA, SMMA, or LWMA.
- Applied price: Price type used as input (close, open, high, low, median, typical, weighted).
- MA bar shift: Offset the line drawing by the specified number of bars.
- MA timeframe: Choose the timeframe for MTF display.
- MTF on higher TF only: Restrict MTF mode to timeframes higher than the chart.
- MTF Interpolation mode: Select smoothing method (Off, Linear, Smooth, Weighted, Simple Moving Average).
- Maximum bars to calculate: Limit the calculation range for performance.
- Signal Settings:
- Signal 1/2/3 trigger:
- Direction change: Signal when MA turns up or down.
- Peak / Valley: Signal at local highs and lows of the MA.
- Price crosses MA line: Signal when the price bar closes above or below the MA.
- Visual markers: Enable arrows and vertical lines with customizable size, style, and position.
- Arrow customization: Set Wingdings codes and colors for up/down signals.
- Signal 1/2/3 trigger:
- Alert Settings:
- Alert timing: Choose when alerts trigger (Off, After close, Before close, Both).
- Alert interval limit: Set minimum minutes between repeated alerts.
- Time range filter: Restrict alerts to specific hours.
- Delivery methods: Enable email, push, popup, and sound notifications.
- Telegram notifications: Send alerts directly to a Telegram chat via bot token.
- Color and Style Settings:
- Color mode: Select from multiple modes (simple, direction-based, level-based).
- Line appearance: Customize colors (4 per line), style, and width.
A very useful indicator in my trading system. Thanks to the developer.