SC MTF Ma for MT4 with alert

4.43
Moving Average (MA) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system.

Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile.

Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated!

What is MA?

Moving Average (MA) is one of the most widely used technical indicators in trading. It smooths out price data by calculating an average over a specified number of periods, helping traders identify the direction of a trend and filter out short-term price noise.

TrueTL MTF MA supports four calculation methods: Simple (SMA), Exponential (EMA), Smoothed (SMMA), and Linear Weighted (LWMA). EMA and LWMA give more weight to recent prices and react faster to price changes, while SMA provides an equal-weight average. The indicator can display MA values from any higher timeframe on the current chart, making it easy to compare short and long-term trend directions simultaneously.

Features:

  • Visual signal markers with arrows and vertical lines
  • Three independent signal slots with configurable triggers
  • Signal detection options: direction change, peak/valley, price crosses MA line
  • Configurable alert functions for each signal (email, push, sound, popup)
  • Multi-timeframe (MTF) capability with interpolation methods
  • Four MA methods: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA
  • Selectable applied price (close, open, high, low, median, typical, weighted)
  • Multiple color modes (simple, direction-based, level-based)
  • Custom indicator call (iCustom) buffer access for Expert Advisor (EA) integration

Input Parameters:

  • Basic Settings:
    • MA period: Number of bars used for the moving average calculation.
    • MA method: Calculation method — SMA, EMA, SMMA, or LWMA.
    • Applied price: Price type used as input (close, open, high, low, median, typical, weighted).
    • MA bar shift: Offset the line drawing by the specified number of bars.
    • MA timeframe: Choose the timeframe for MTF display.
    • MTF on higher TF only: Restrict MTF mode to timeframes higher than the chart.
    • MTF Interpolation mode: Select smoothing method (Off, Linear, Smooth, Weighted, Simple Moving Average).
    • Maximum bars to calculate: Limit the calculation range for performance.
  • Signal Settings:
    • Signal 1/2/3 trigger:
      • Direction change: Signal when MA turns up or down.
      • Peak / Valley: Signal at local highs and lows of the MA.
      • Price crosses MA line: Signal when the price bar closes above or below the MA.
    • Visual markers: Enable arrows and vertical lines with customizable size, style, and position.
    • Arrow customization: Set Wingdings codes and colors for up/down signals.
  • Alert Settings:
    • Alert timing: Choose when alerts trigger (Off, After close, Before close, Both).
    • Alert interval limit: Set minimum minutes between repeated alerts.
    • Time range filter: Restrict alerts to specific hours.
    • Delivery methods: Enable email, push, popup, and sound notifications.
    • Telegram notifications: Send alerts directly to a Telegram chat via bot token.
  • Color and Style Settings:
    • Color mode: Select from multiple modes (simple, direction-based, level-based).
    • Line appearance: Customize colors (4 per line), style, and width.
Reviews 9
Sem1961
44
Sem1961 2024.07.05 07:41 
 

A very useful indicator in my trading system. Thanks to the developer.

customanalog
164
customanalog 2023.04.04 23:12 
 

Seems to perform reliably across time frames. I use the MTF feature all the time.

lina608
14
lina608 2021.02.07 07:54 
 

Useful indicator, thank you.

Recommended products
SC MTF Williams Percent Range for MT4 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
4.6 (10)
Indicators
Williams %R indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is Williams %R? Williams %R (Williams Percent Range) is a momentum oscillator developed by Larry Williams that measures the level of the closing price relative to the high-low range over a given period. Values range from -100 to 0, w
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicators
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Silver Bullet MT4
Saksham Solanki
5 (2)
Indicators
Contact me for any queries or custom orders, if you want to use this in an EA. Key Features: Pattern Recognition : Identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) Spots Break of Structure (BOS) points Detects Change of Character (CHoCH) patterns Versatile Application : Optimized for candlestick charts Compatible with any chart type and financial instrument Real-Time and Historical Analysis : Works seamlessly with both real-time and historical data Allows for backtesting strategies and live market analysis Vi
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT4
Wissam Hussein
4.4 (5)
Indicators
Welcome to our   Price Wave Pattern   MT4 --(ABCD Pattern)-- The ABCD pattern is a powerful and widely used trading pattern in the world of technical analysis. It is a harmonic price pattern that traders use to identify potential buy and sell opportunities in the market. With the ABCD pattern, traders can anticipate potential price movements and make informed decisions on when to enter and exit trades. Send me a  Message and Get A Free Gift : ABCD  Symbol Scanner Dashboard! EA Version : Price
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.68 (50)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
SC MTF Elegant Oscillator for MT4 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicators
Elegant Oscillator (EO) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is EO? The Elegant Oscillator (EO) is a normalized momentum indicator that combines a Fisher Transform (inverse hyperbolic tangent) with a Butterworth low-pass filter. It measures the relative strength of recent price mov
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicators
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
SC MTF Composite Index for MT4 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicators
Composite Index indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is the Composite Index? The Composite Index was developed by Constance Brown as a tool to overcome the failure swings of the RSI in trending markets. It combines RSI momentum (the difference between a slow and fast RSI) with a sm
FREE
Fusion Signal
Ahmad Bin Fawzi Bin Al-akhdar Al-fazai
Indicators
Fusion Signal — ATR HiLo Channel SMP TT (Multi-Timeframe Indicator) Fusion Signal is an advanced MT4 indicator that blends ATR-based volatility channels with smoothed moving averages and configurable signal arrows. It’s designed to help traders identify trend direction, dynamic support/resistance and actionable breakout/reversal points with multi-timeframe precision. The indicator is highly configurable and suitable for a broad range of instruments (FX, metals, indices) and trading styles (swing
FREE
Double HMA lines MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
This is a multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA). The Double HMA MTF Light indicator combines two timeframes on a single chart. The HMA of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA of the current timeframe defines short-term price movements. The indicator is freely distributed and hasn't audio signals or messages. Its main function is the visualization of price movements. If you need advanced functionality of the HMA multi-timeframe indicator (information ab
FREE
TCL Auto Supply and Demand Oscillator
Stratos Digital (PVT) Ltd
Indicators
Auto Supply and Demand Oscillator is an indicator for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 that detects supply and demand zones automatically and displays them as a single oscillator value at the bottom of the chart, instead of drawing rectangles directly on price. Concept Supply zones are price areas where strong selling created a sharp downward move away from a balance area. Demand zones are price areas where strong buying created a sharp upward move. Traditional implementations draw boxes on the
FREE
Pivot SR
Wartono
4.67 (3)
Indicators
It identifies the pivot, support, and resistance price levels of the selected timeframe and then draws lines onto the chart. FEATURES: Option to specify the Timeframe Period in the PivotSR calculation. Option to display the PivotSR of the last candle, of every candle, or of the current candle. Options for displaying labels, line thickness, and line color. PivotSR can be interpreted as reversal levels or past price reactions that can be used as the basis for current price analysis. Some traders b
FREE
SC MTF Awesome Oscillator for MT4 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicators
Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is AO? The Awesome Oscillator (AO), developed by Bill Williams, is a momentum indicator that measures market momentum by calculating the difference between a 34-period and 5-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) of the media
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
SC MTF Adx for MT4 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicators
Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is ADX? The Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), developed by J. Welles Wilder, is a technical indicator used to measure the strength of a trend, regardless of its direction. The ADX is derived from
FREE
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Smart FVG Indicator MT4   delivers professional Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection, monitoring, and alerting directly on your charts. It combines   ATR-based filtering   with structure-aware logic to remove noise, adapt to liquidity, and keep only the most relevant imbalances for precise decisions. Key Advantages Accurate FVG detection:   Identifies genuine inefficiencies, not just simple candle gaps. ATR-based precision:   Adaptive sensitivity filters out low-quality signals across markets and time
FREE
SC MTF Ultimate Oscillator for MT4 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicators
Ultimate Oscillator (UO) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is the Ultimate Oscillator? The Ultimate Oscillator (UO) was developed by Larry Williams to capture momentum across three different timeframes simultaneously, reducing the false signals that arise from using a single per
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicators
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
High and low points for MetaTrader 4 by BOToBRACIA
Jakub Wojciech Sularz
5 (1)
Indicators
Our offer also includes a free panel — Indicator Panel — which allows you to show or hide indicators created by BOToBRACIA ->  MT4  /   MT5 Our offer also includes a version for MetaTrader 5 ->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171227?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page High and Low Points is a practical technical analysis indicator that plots levels corresponding to the highs and lows from previous periods (day / week / month) — levels that, in the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT app
FREE
SC MTF Accelerator Oscillator MT4
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicators
Accelerator Oscillator (AC) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is AC? Accelerator Oscillator (AC) is a momentum indicator developed by Bill Williams that measures the acceleration or deceleration of the current driving force. The indicator is calculated as the difference between
FREE
PZ Pivot Points
PZ TRADING SLU
4.6 (10)
Indicators
This indicator displays pivot points in the chart, including historical vales, and supports many calculation modes for Pivot Points and S/R levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] It plots historical levels for backtesting purposes It allows you to select the reference timeframe It implements different Pivot Point calculation modes It implements different SR calculation modes It implements customizable colors and sizes Calculation Mode
FREE
Forex Market Profile and Vwap
Lorentzos Roussos
4.86 (7)
Indicators
Volume Profile Indicator / Market Profile Indicator What this is not : FMP is not the classic letter-coded TPO display , does not display the overall chart data profile calculation , and , it does not segment the chart into periods and calculate them. What it does :  Most importantly ,the FMP indicator will process data that resides between the left edge of the user defined spectrum and the right edge of the user defined spectrum. User can define the spectrum by just pulling each end of the indi
FREE
Bollinger Bands Moving Average BBMA MT4
Benny Subarja
Indicators
Please Good Review on this indicator, and i will maybe produce more indicators,  Coming soon, EA base on this indicators Linear Weighted Moving Average with HLCC applied price, and Bollinger bands with LWMA as applied price. Interesing Buy and Sell arrow based on this indicator , non Lag indicator as arrow will appear 1 candle after crossed...............
FREE
Market Session MT4 by TradingLabs ID
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Master the market rhythm with the Advanced Market Sessions indicator. Timing is everything in trading. Knowing exactly when major financial centers open and close is the key to understanding market volatility, liquidity, and directional bias. This indicator gives you crystal-clear visibility into the three major trading sessions: Asia, London, and New York. By automatically mapping the exact High and Low of each session in real-time, this tool empowers you to trade with true institutional contex
FREE
Sc MTF Average True Range ATR MT4
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicators
Average True Range (ATR) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is ATR? The Average True Range (ATR), developed by J. Welles Wilder, is a technical indicator that measures market volatility. It calculates the average of the True Range over a specified period. The True Range is the gr
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicators
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4
Igor Vishnevskii
5 (1)
Indicators
The free version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator . The Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4 indicator shows the high and low of the last trading day . The ability to change the color of the lines is available . Try the full version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator , in which additional indicator features are available : Displaying the minimum and maximum of the second last day Displaying the minimum and maximum of the previous week Sound alert when crossing max . and min . levels Selecting an arb
FREE
Pivot Points Daily MT4
Davide Zunino
5 (1)
Indicators
The Indicator show Daily Pivot Points. It is possible to specify the number of days to display. For forex it doesn't consider the sunday session data. It is possibile to modify the color, style and  width for every level.It is better to use this indicator with timeframe not higher than Н1. 4 Levels of support and resistance with also Intermediate Levels that is possible to hide.
FREE
Fractal Trend Finder MT4
John Davis
1.67 (3)
Indicators
How would you like to instantly know what the current trend is? How about the quality of that trend? Finding the trend on a chart can be subjective. The Fractal Trend Finder indicator examines the chart for you and reveals what the current trend is based on objective criteria. Using the Fractal Trend Finder you can easily tell if you are trading with the trend or against it. It also identifies those times when the market is not trending. Theoretically, you could trade with the trend when the tre
FREE
High Trend Lite
Evgeniy Scherbina
1 (1)
Indicators
The indicator High Trend Lite monitors 5 symbols in up to 3 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Lite is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. With the High Trend Pro , available at this link , you will have an unlimited number of symbols, 4 timeframes, a colourful chart of the primary MACD indicator, several
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
3.5 (4)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Beast Super Signal
Florian Zuercher
4.73 (89)
Indicators
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (12)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.78 (9)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
TMM Channel System
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
More from author
SC MTF Stochastic RSI for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
4.5 (10)
Indicators
Advanced Stochastic RSI Oscillator with dual-line signals, three-level system, multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and highly configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is Stochastic RSI? The Stochastic RSI (StochRSI) is a momentum indicator that applies the Stochastic oscillator formula to RSI values instead of price data. It measures the l
FREE
SC MTF Stochastic MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
4.87 (15)
Indicators
Advanced Stochastic Oscillator with dual-line signals, three-level system, multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and highly configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is Stochastic Oscillator? The Stochastic Oscillator is a momentum indicator that compares a security's closing price to its price range over a specific period. The indicator cons
FREE
SC MTF Rsi MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (7)
Indicators
Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is RSI? Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and magnitude of price changes. The indicator oscillates between 0 and 100, comparing the magnitude of recent gains to recent lo
FREE
SC MTF Tdi for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and highly configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is TDI? The Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) is a composite indicator developed by Dean Malone that combines RSI, Bollinger Bands applied to RSI, and two moving averages of RSI into a single display. It provides a c
FREE
SC MTF Bollinger Bands for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
3.8 (5)
Indicators
Bollinger Bands indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is Bollinger Bands? Bollinger Bands is a volatility indicator developed by John Bollinger. It consists of three lines: a middle Simple Moving Average (SMA) and two outer bands placed at a configurable number of standard deviation
FREE
SC MTF Macd for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
4.67 (6)
Indicators
Advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) with dual-line signals, single-level system, multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and highly configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is MACD? The MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) is a trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two exponential movi
FREE
SC MTF Ma for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
4.62 (13)
Indicators
Moving Average (MA) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is MA? Moving Average (MA) is one of the most widely used technical indicators in trading. It smooths out price data by calculating an average over a specified number of periods, helping traders identify the direction of a tr
FREE
SC MTF Cci for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (3)
Indicators
Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is CCI? Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is a versatile oscillator developed by Donald Lambert in 1980 that measures the deviation of price from its statistical average. The indicator compares the current price level t
FREE
SC MTF Obv for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (2)
Indicators
On Balance Volume (OBV) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is OBV? On Balance Volume (OBV) was developed by Joe Granville and is a volume-based momentum indicator that uses cumulative volume flow to predict price changes. It adds volume on up days and subtracts volume on down day
FREE
SC MTF Chaikin M Flow MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicators
Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is CMF? Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) is a volume-weighted momentum indicator developed by Marc Chaikin that measures the buying and selling pressure over a specified period. The indicator calculates the Money Flow Multiplier
FREE
SC MTF Rsi MT4
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (1)
Indicators
Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is RSI? Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and magnitude of price changes. The indicator oscillates between 0 and 100, comparing the magnitude of recent gains to recent lo
FREE
Sc MTF Volume MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (1)
Indicators
Volume indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is Volume? Volume is one of the most fundamental indicators in technical analysis. It represents the total number of contracts, shares, or lots traded during a given bar or time period. In MetaTrader, tick volume is used by default — coun
FREE
SC MTF Mfi for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (1)
Indicators
Money Flow Index (MFI) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is MFI? The Money Flow Index (MFI) is a volume-weighted momentum oscillator that measures the strength of money flowing in and out of a security over a given period. It works similarly to RSI but incorporates volume, makin
FREE
SC MTF Adx for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (5)
Indicators
Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is ADX? The Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), developed by J. Welles Wilder, is a technical indicator used to measure the strength of a trend, regardless of its direction. The ADX is derived from
FREE
SC MTF Williams Percent Range for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (4)
Indicators
Williams %R indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is Williams %R? Williams %R (Williams Percent Range) is a momentum oscillator developed by Larry Williams that measures the level of the closing price relative to the high-low range over a given period. Values range from -100 to 0, w
FREE
SC MTF Macd for MT4 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
3.6 (5)
Indicators
Advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) with dual-line signals, single-level system, multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and highly configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is MACD? The MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) is a trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two exponential movi
FREE
SC MTF Didi MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicators
DIDI Indicator (3-MA Ratio) with dual-line signals, multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is DIDI? DIDI is a ratio indicator that displays the relationship between three Moving Averages (MA) with different periods: Curta (short), Media (middle), and Longa (long). The indicator calculates two ratio
FREE
SC MTF Awesome Oscillator for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicators
Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is AO? The Awesome Oscillator (AO), developed by Bill Williams, is a momentum indicator that measures market momentum by calculating the difference between a 34-period and 5-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) of the media
FREE
SC MTF Ad for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (1)
Indicators
Accumulation/Distribution (AD) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is AD? The Accumulation/Distribution (AD) indicator, developed by Marc Chaikin, is a volume-based indicator designed to measure the cumulative flow of money into and out of a security. It relates changes in price a
FREE
SC MTF Osma for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
4.67 (3)
Indicators
OSMA (OsMA) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is OSMA? OSMA (Moving Average of Oscillator), also known as OsMA, is the difference between the MACD line and its signal line (i.e., the MACD histogram). It measures how far the MACD oscillator is from its signal moving average, effe
FREE
SC MTF Momentum for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (3)
Indicators
Momentum indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is Momentum? The Momentum indicator measures the speed of price change by comparing the current price to the price a specified number of periods ago. It is one of the simplest and most fundamental momentum oscillators, expressed as an a
FREE
SC MTF Balance of Power MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicators
Balance of Power (BOP) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is BOP? Balance of Power (BOP) is an oscillator that measures the strength of buyers versus sellers by comparing the change in price to the range of the bar. The indicator is calculated as (Close - Open) / (High - Low), th
FREE
SC MTF Bollinger Bands for MT4 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (2)
Indicators
Bollinger Bands indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is Bollinger Bands? Bollinger Bands is a volatility indicator developed by John Bollinger. It consists of three lines: a middle Simple Moving Average (SMA) and two outer bands placed at a configurable number of standard deviation
FREE
SC MTF Stochastic RSI for MT4 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (5)
Indicators
Advanced Stochastic RSI Oscillator with dual-line signals, three-level system, multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and highly configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is Stochastic RSI? The Stochastic RSI (StochRSI) is a momentum indicator that applies the Stochastic oscillator formula to RSI values instead of price data. It measures the l
FREE
SC MTF Demarker for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
5 (2)
Indicators
DeMarker indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is DeMarker? The DeMarker indicator was developed by Tom DeMark to identify exhaustion points in price movement by comparing recent intrabar highs and lows to the previous bar's range. It accumulates these deviations over a period and n
FREE
SC MTF Fisher Transform MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicators
Advanced Fisher Transform Indicator with dual-line signals, two-level system, multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and highly configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is Fisher Transform? The Fisher Transform is a technical indicator that converts prices into a Gaussian normal distribution. Developed by John Ehlers, it amplifies price turni
FREE
Sc MTF Average True Range ATR MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicators
Average True Range (ATR) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is ATR? The Average True Range (ATR), developed by J. Welles Wilder, is a technical indicator that measures market volatility. It calculates the average of the True Range over a specified period. The True Range is the gr
FREE
SC MTF Fisher Transform MT4
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicators
Advanced Fisher Transform Indicator with dual-line signals, two-level system, multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and highly configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is Fisher Transform? The Fisher Transform is a technical indicator that converts prices into a Gaussian normal distribution. Developed by John Ehlers, it amplifies price turni
FREE
SC MTF Chaikin M Flow MT4
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicators
Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is CMF? Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) is a volume-weighted momentum indicator developed by Marc Chaikin that measures the buying and selling pressure over a specified period. The indicator calculates the Money Flow Multiplier
FREE
SC MTF Rate of Change for MT5 with alert
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicators
Rate of Change (ROC) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is ROC? Rate of Change (ROC) is a momentum oscillator that measures the percentage change in price over a specified period. It compares the current price to the price n periods ago and expresses the difference as a percentag
FREE
Filter:
Sem1961
44
Sem1961 2024.07.05 07:41 
 

A very useful indicator in my trading system. Thanks to the developer.

Max
1654
Max 2023.09.23 18:35 
 

is good except current bar should be blanked out, as it moves with open price and obscures candles on faster averages

customanalog
164
customanalog 2023.04.04 23:12 
 

Seems to perform reliably across time frames. I use the MTF feature all the time.

lloydxl
134
lloydxl 2022.10.30 09:50 
 

very helpful.

Kasper Hytonen
692
Kasper Hytonen 2021.05.26 07:49 
 

This causes my MT4 to crash. Otherwise would be very good.

lina608
14
lina608 2021.02.07 07:54 
 

Useful indicator, thank you.

cvdestyfx
2945
cvdestyfx 2020.07.14 14:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Natasha Diedericks
4573
Natasha Diedericks 2020.07.05 01:20 
 

Very helpful indicator. Thanks.

John Brennan
967
John Brennan 2019.05.11 09:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review