SC MTF Ma for MT4 with alert

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What is MA?

Moving Average (MA) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system.

Moving Average (MA) is one of the most widely used technical indicators in trading. It smooths out price data by calculating an average over a specified number of periods, helping traders identify the direction of a trend and filter out short-term price noise.

TrueTL MTF MA supports four calculation methods: Simple (SMA), Exponential (EMA), Smoothed (SMMA), and Linear Weighted (LWMA). EMA and LWMA give more weight to recent prices and react faster to price changes, while SMA provides an equal-weight average. The indicator can display MA values from any higher timeframe on the current chart, making it easy to compare short and long-term trend directions simultaneously.

Features:

Visual signal markers with arrows and vertical lines

Three independent signal slots with configurable triggers

Signal detection options: direction change, peak/valley, price crosses MA line

Configurable alert functions for each signal (email, push, sound, popup)

Multi-timeframe (MTF) capability with interpolation methods

Four MA methods: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA

Selectable applied price (close, open, high, low, median, typical, weighted)

Multiple color modes (simple, direction-based, level-based)

Custom indicator call (iCustom) buffer access for Expert Advisor (EA) integration

Input Parameters: