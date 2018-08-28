SC MTF Stochastic MT4
- Indicators
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Krisztian KenediMQL4 / MQL5 Developer | TrueTL Project Founder (since 2011)
I have been developing professional trading tools and custom algorithms since 2011.
- Version: 5.15
- Updated: 16 February 2026
Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile.
Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated!
What is Stochastic Oscillator?
The Stochastic Oscillator is a momentum indicator that compares a security's closing price to its price range over a specific period. The indicator consists of two lines: %K (Main line) and %D (Signal line, a moving average of %K).
The Stochastic oscillates between 0 and 100. High readings indicate overbought conditions, while low readings indicate oversold conditions. Crossovers between %K and %D lines, as well as movements through level boundaries, are commonly used as trading signals.
Features:
- Dual-line Stochastic (%K and %D) with three-level system (High, Middle, Low)
- Visual signal markers (arrows, vertical lines) with three independent configurable signal buffers
- Advanced signal detection: direction change, line cross, level cross, peak/valley for both lines
- Configurable alert functions (email, push, sound, popup) with time range filtering
- Multi-timeframe (MTF) with interpolation, multiple color modes, and iCustom buffer access for EA integration
Input Parameters:
- Basic Settings:
- Stochastic parameters: K period (default: 5), D period (3), Slowing (3), MA method, Applied price.
- Multi-timeframe: Stochastic timeframe selection and MTF interpolation mode.
- Levels Settings:
- Level configuration: Toggle visibility, set High/Low boundaries, optional Middle level display.
- Level appearance: Customize color, style, and width.
- Signal Settings:
- Signal triggers: Configure 3 independent signals with detection types (direction change, line cross, level crossings, peak/valley).
- Visual markers: Arrows and vertical lines with customizable size, style, position, Wingdings codes, and colors.
- Alert Settings:
- Alert configuration: Timing (Off/After close/Before close/Both), interval limit, time range filter.
- Delivery methods: Email, push notification, popup, sound with file selection.
- Color and Style Settings:
- Color modes: Simple, Cross variations, Direction, Direction with levels, Level-based (8 modes total).
- Display options: Histogram mode, line appearance customization (4 colors, style, width for both lines).
Good indicator. Thanks for sharing