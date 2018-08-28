SC MTF Stochastic MT4

4.33
Advanced Stochastic Oscillator with dual-line signals, three-level system, multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and highly configurable alert system.

Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile.

Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated!

What is Stochastic Oscillator?

The Stochastic Oscillator is a momentum indicator that compares a security's closing price to its price range over a specific period. The indicator consists of two lines: %K (Main line) and %D (Signal line, a moving average of %K).

The Stochastic oscillates between 0 and 100. High readings indicate overbought conditions, while low readings indicate oversold conditions. Crossovers between %K and %D lines, as well as movements through level boundaries, are commonly used as trading signals.

Features:

  • Dual-line Stochastic (%K and %D) with three-level system (High, Middle, Low)
  • Visual signal markers (arrows, vertical lines) with three independent configurable signal buffers
  • Advanced signal detection: direction change, line cross, level cross, peak/valley for both lines
  • Configurable alert functions (email, push, sound, popup) with time range filtering
  • Multi-timeframe (MTF) with interpolation, multiple color modes, and iCustom buffer access for EA integration

Input Parameters:

  • Basic Settings:
    • Stochastic parameters: K period (default: 5), D period (3), Slowing (3), MA method, Applied price.
    • Multi-timeframe: Stochastic timeframe selection and MTF interpolation mode.
  • Levels Settings:
    • Level configuration: Toggle visibility, set High/Low boundaries, optional Middle level display.
    • Level appearance: Customize color, style, and width.
  • Signal Settings:
    • Signal triggers: Configure 3 independent signals with detection types (direction change, line cross, level crossings, peak/valley).
    • Visual markers: Arrows and vertical lines with customizable size, style, position, Wingdings codes, and colors.
  • Alert Settings:
    • Alert configuration: Timing (Off/After close/Before close/Both), interval limit, time range filter.
    • Delivery methods: Email, push notification, popup, sound with file selection.
  • Color and Style Settings:
    • Color modes: Simple, Cross variations, Direction, Direction with levels, Level-based (8 modes total).
    • Display options: Histogram mode, line appearance customization (4 colors, style, width for both lines).
Reviews 13
Rich8989
968
Rich8989 2024.02.11 03:26 
 

Good indicator. Thanks for sharing

zofesu
350
zofesu 2023.04.02 09:36 
 

I love it

Dhany Esperanza
777
Dhany Esperanza 2021.02.28 05:36 
 

Very good substitution for default MT4 Stochastic indicator. Comes with all alert types and customized colors based on level and directions. Thumbs up!

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Rich8989
968
Rich8989 2024.02.11 03:26 
 

Good indicator. Thanks for sharing

massimo pastore
28
massimo pastore 2023.12.08 10:14 
 

Good Indicator.

zofesu
350
zofesu 2023.04.02 09:36 
 

I love it

Oliver Hesse
1168
Oliver Hesse 2022.11.06 18:26 
 

Lower stochastic timeframes doesn't work and author doesn't answer. Until today unfortunately just 2 stars. I will renew my review as soon as things change.

Krisztian Kenedi
83557
Reply from developer Krisztian Kenedi 2022.11.07 12:37
Hi, I answered in comment two days ago :)
"Hi, Currently our indicators works only with higher timeframe than the chart's timeframe. We are working the possibility of the lower TF showing. One of the next updates will contain."
Dhany Esperanza
777
Dhany Esperanza 2021.02.28 05:36 
 

Very good substitution for default MT4 Stochastic indicator. Comes with all alert types and customized colors based on level and directions. Thumbs up!

gnanos123
942
gnanos123 2020.09.07 18:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

qhdevon43
108
qhdevon43 2020.08.06 08:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

rakyan
600
rakyan 2019.07.06 15:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
9031
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora 2019.05.09 21:46 
 

Very useful indicator with alerts, thanks for sharing!

John Brennan
967
John Brennan 2019.05.05 08:51 
 

I have used some very basic Stochastic indicators in the past but this one is perhaps the best I have come across and has turned my trading round for the better.

However, I only give four stars at the moment because I'm unable to set the K period any higher than 12.

Beyond this figure and the indicator will disappear.

Dmitry Karagusov
798
Dmitry Karagusov 2019.03.26 06:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2019.03.17 17:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jswnz2004
248
jswnz2004 2019.01.03 00:45 
 

This is the best MTF Stochastic indicator I have come across- it does a great job interpolating higher Timeframe %K and %D trajectories. Also the alert system is very well developed - offering a wide range of criteria for alerts that are very useful. Krisztian - KUDOS to YOU - thanks for offering the best MT4 Multi-Timeframe Stochastic indicator on the market - all for free - many thanks.

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