SC MTF Adx for MT5 with alert

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What is ADX?

Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system.

The Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), developed by J. Welles Wilder, is a technical indicator used to measure the strength of a trend, regardless of its direction. The ADX is derived from the Positive Directional Indicator (+DI) and Negative Directional Indicator (-DI), but it does not indicate trend direction�only the strength.

ADX values range from 0 to 100. Generally, values below 20-25 suggest a weak or non-existent trend (ranging market), while values above 25 indicate a strong trend. Values above 50 suggest a very strong trend. The ADX is particularly useful for identifying whether the market is trending or ranging, helping traders decide whether to use trend-following strategies or range-bound strategies. Unlike directional indicators, ADX rises when either uptrends or downtrends strengthen.

Features:

Visual signal markers with arrows and vertical lines

Three independent signal buffers with configurable triggers

Signal detection options: direction change, level cross, peak/valley

Configurable alert functions for each signal (email, push, sound, popup)

Multi-timeframe (MTF) capability with interpolation methods

Histogram or line drawing mode

Multiple color modes (simple, direction-based, level-based)

Custom indicator call (iCustom) buffer access for Expert Advisor (EA) integration

Input Parameters: