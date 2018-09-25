SC MTF Macd for MT5 with alert
- Indicators
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Krisztian KenediMQL4 / MQL5 Developer | TrueTL Project Founder (since 2011)
I have been developing professional trading tools and custom algorithms since 2011.
- Version: 5.15
- Updated: 20 February 2026
Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile.
Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated!
What is MACD?
The MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) is a trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two exponential moving averages of an asset's price. It consists of two lines: the MACD line (difference between Fast EMA and Slow EMA) and the Signal line (EMA of the MACD line).
Traders use MACD to identify trend direction, momentum shifts, and potential entry/exit points. Crossovers between the MACD line and Signal line, as well as crossings of the zero level, are among the most widely used trading signals.
Features:
- Dual-line MACD (Main line and Signal line) with single-level system (zero line)
- Visual signal markers (arrows, vertical lines) with three independent configurable signal buffers
- Advanced signal detection: direction change, line cross, level cross, peak/valley for both lines
- Configurable alert functions (email, push, sound, popup) with time range filtering
- Multi-timeframe (MTF) with interpolation, multiple color modes, and iCustom buffer access for EA integration
Input Parameters:
- Basic Settings:
- MACD parameters: Fast EMA period (default: 12), Slow EMA period (26), Signal SMA period (9), Applied price.
- Multi-timeframe: MACD timeframe selection and MTF interpolation mode.
- Levels Settings:
- Level configuration: Toggle visibility, set zero line value.
- Level appearance: Customize color, style, and width.
- Signal Settings:
- Signal triggers: Configure 3 independent signals with detection types (direction change, line cross, level crossings, peak/valley).
- Visual markers: Arrows and vertical lines with customizable size, style, position, Wingdings codes, and colors.
- Alert Settings:
- Alert configuration: Timing (Off/After close/Before close/Both), interval limit, time range filter.
- Delivery methods: Email, push notification, popup, sound with file selection.
- Color and Style Settings:
- Color modes: Simple, Cross, Direction, Direction with level, Level-based (5 modes total).
- Display options: Histogram mode for both Main and Signal lines, line appearance customization (4 colors, style, width for each line).
Я пока не тестировал , но по-моему мнению это хороший помощник трейдера