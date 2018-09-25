SC MTF Macd for MT5 with alert

4.67
Advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) with dual-line signals, single-level system, multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and highly configurable alert system.

Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile.

Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated!

What is MACD?

The MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) is a trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two exponential moving averages of an asset's price. It consists of two lines: the MACD line (difference between Fast EMA and Slow EMA) and the Signal line (EMA of the MACD line).

Traders use MACD to identify trend direction, momentum shifts, and potential entry/exit points. Crossovers between the MACD line and Signal line, as well as crossings of the zero level, are among the most widely used trading signals.

Features:

  • Dual-line MACD (Main line and Signal line) with single-level system (zero line)
  • Visual signal markers (arrows, vertical lines) with three independent configurable signal buffers
  • Advanced signal detection: direction change, line cross, level cross, peak/valley for both lines
  • Configurable alert functions (email, push, sound, popup) with time range filtering
  • Multi-timeframe (MTF) with interpolation, multiple color modes, and iCustom buffer access for EA integration

Input Parameters:

  • Basic Settings:
    • MACD parameters: Fast EMA period (default: 12), Slow EMA period (26), Signal SMA period (9), Applied price.
    • Multi-timeframe: MACD timeframe selection and MTF interpolation mode.
  • Levels Settings:
    • Level configuration: Toggle visibility, set zero line value.
    • Level appearance: Customize color, style, and width.
  • Signal Settings:
    • Signal triggers: Configure 3 independent signals with detection types (direction change, line cross, level crossings, peak/valley).
    • Visual markers: Arrows and vertical lines with customizable size, style, position, Wingdings codes, and colors.
  • Alert Settings:
    • Alert configuration: Timing (Off/After close/Before close/Both), interval limit, time range filter.
    • Delivery methods: Email, push notification, popup, sound with file selection.
  • Color and Style Settings:
    • Color modes: Simple, Cross, Direction, Direction with level, Level-based (5 modes total).
    • Display options: Histogram mode for both Main and Signal lines, line appearance customization (4 colors, style, width for each line).
Reviews 11
cham
924
cham 2026.03.28 18:48 
 

Я пока не тестировал , но по-моему мнению это хороший помощник трейдера

watt nid
178
watt nid 2023.04.30 15:55 
 

Thanks, it is good indicator

Thohir Seggaf Aljuffrie
214
Thohir Seggaf Aljuffrie 2022.04.06 01:22 
 

I very like this indicator..this is the best indicator, but i have questions, why in version 3.5 you hide color value from data windows? in case get value of color using icustom? in version 2.6 everthink is fine, but when i update to version 3.5 my ea dont work because my ea get value from OnlyDirection mode (not crossing), and if changing color the value on v3.5 only show main and signal, not color value...can you show again MainCol, MainCol, MainCol, SignalCol??? or you make show if color change in data windows? Pleasee...You Great Bro... Can i get for version 3.4 bro?

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cham
924
cham 2026.03.28 18:48 
 

Я пока не тестировал , но по-моему мнению это хороший помощник трейдера

50712345
111
50712345 2025.01.25 08:24 
 

It is a good indicator but it blinks all the while and looks unstable

Krisztian Kenedi
83557
Reply from developer Krisztian Kenedi 2025.01.28 13:37
If you are launching a new MT5 or opening an instrument you haven't used before, historical price data is continuously loading, and during this time, the chart may flicker. I can't do anything about this. If this is not the case, then the issue might be something else. Therefore, please let me know when you find the indicator unstable and describe the situation in detail, so I can try to help.
watt nid
178
watt nid 2023.04.30 15:55 
 

Thanks, it is good indicator

Thohir Seggaf Aljuffrie
214
Thohir Seggaf Aljuffrie 2022.04.06 01:22 
 

I very like this indicator..this is the best indicator, but i have questions, why in version 3.5 you hide color value from data windows? in case get value of color using icustom? in version 2.6 everthink is fine, but when i update to version 3.5 my ea dont work because my ea get value from OnlyDirection mode (not crossing), and if changing color the value on v3.5 only show main and signal, not color value...can you show again MainCol, MainCol, MainCol, SignalCol??? or you make show if color change in data windows? Pleasee...You Great Bro... Can i get for version 3.4 bro?

Marizi
166
Marizi 2021.12.16 10:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dhany Esperanza
777
Dhany Esperanza 2021.02.28 05:40 
 

Very good substitution for default MT5 MACD indicator. Comes with all alert types and customized colors based on level and directions. Wish Krisztian keep developing and optimizing for speed, at least monitoring it, for sometimes MT5 requires an indicator to be recompiled. Thumbs up!

Maksim Monkhorov
254
Maksim Monkhorov 2019.08.22 11:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

aworth55
98
aworth55 2019.06.18 12:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Devonish
3278
Devonish 2019.05.08 11:47 
 

I like it. Thank you.

Useful feature is being able to add it to a chart and view it in a LTF

metaangel
372
metaangel 2019.03.02 22:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2019.01.14 06:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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