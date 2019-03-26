SC MTF Bollinger Bands for MT5 with alert

3.8
Bollinger Bands indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system.

Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile.

Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated!

What is Bollinger Bands?

Bollinger Bands is a volatility indicator developed by John Bollinger. It consists of three lines: a middle Simple Moving Average (SMA) and two outer bands placed at a configurable number of standard deviations above and below the middle line. As market volatility increases, the bands widen; as volatility decreases, they contract.

Traders use Bollinger Bands to identify overbought and oversold conditions, detect breakouts, and measure trend strength. Price touching or exiting the upper band may indicate overbought conditions, while touching or exiting the lower band may indicate oversold conditions. A squeeze (narrow bands) often precedes a significant price move.

Features:

  • Visual signal markers with arrows and vertical lines
  • Three independent signal slots with configurable triggers
  • Signal detection options: direction change, peak/valley, price crosses middle line, price exits band, price re-enters band
  • Configurable alert functions for each signal (email, push, sound, popup)
  • Multi-timeframe (MTF) capability with interpolation methods
  • Displays upper band, middle line, and lower band
  • Adjustable period and standard deviation multiplier
  • Multiple color modes (simple, direction-based, level-based)
  • Custom indicator call (iCustom) buffer access for Expert Advisor (EA) integration

Input Parameters:

  • Basic Settings:
    • BB period: Number of bars used for the moving average and standard deviation calculation.
    • BB deviation: Standard deviation multiplier for the upper and lower bands.
    • BB bar shift: Offset the line drawing by the specified number of bars.
    • BB timeframe: Choose the timeframe for MTF display.
    • MTF on higher TF only: Restrict MTF mode to timeframes higher than the chart.
    • MTF Interpolation mode: Select smoothing method (Off, Linear, Smooth, Weighted, Simple Moving Average).
    • Maximum bars to calculate: Limit the calculation range for performance.
  • Signal Settings:
    • Signal 1/2/3 trigger:
      • Direction change: Signal when the middle line turns up or down.
      • Peak / Valley: Signal at local highs and lows of the middle line.
      • Price crosses middle line: Signal when the price bar closes above or below the middle band.
      • Price exits the band: Signal when the price closes outside the upper or lower band.
      • Price re-enters the band: Signal when the price returns inside the band after exiting.
    • Visual markers: Enable arrows and vertical lines with customizable size, style, and position.
    • Arrow customization: Set Wingdings codes and colors for up/down signals.
  • Alert Settings:
    • Alert timing: Choose when alerts trigger (Off, After close, Before close, Both).
    • Alert interval limit: Set minimum minutes between repeated alerts.
    • Time range filter: Restrict alerts to specific hours.
    • Delivery methods: Enable email, push, popup, and sound notifications.
    • Telegram notifications: Send alerts directly to a Telegram chat via bot token.
  • Color and Style Settings:
    • Color mode: Select from multiple modes (simple, direction-based, level-based).
    • Band appearance: Customize colors (4 per band), style, and width for upper band, middle line, and lower band independently.
Reviews 8
Issam Khettabi
850
Issam Khettabi 2022.10.12 22:26 
 

nice indicator .. i wish that you add option that can change the color if the price is outside BB ..

Ivica Simonovic
266
Ivica Simonovic 2022.01.27 12:20 
 

For those who use BB very useful. Can be modified in many ways and multi time frame works just fine. thank so writing this for MT5.

glanzwurde
46
glanzwurde 2022.03.14 13:59 
 

最高です！　できればEMAのボリンジャーバンドが表示できるようにしてください。

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Xuntao Su
894
Xuntao Su 2026.04.25 16:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ehsansahraei
14
ehsansahraei 2025.03.01 11:29 
 

it works great

Charles Blair
607
Charles Blair 2024.03.19 23:20 
 

doesnt work. why not release the code so people can correct it

Krisztian Kenedi
83557
Reply from developer Krisztian Kenedi 2024.03.23 18:22
Can You describe what doesn't work exactly? What happens if You attach to the chart?
Issam Khettabi
850
Issam Khettabi 2022.10.12 22:26 
 

nice indicator .. i wish that you add option that can change the color if the price is outside BB ..

glanzwurde
46
glanzwurde 2022.03.14 13:59 
 

最高です！　できればEMAのボリンジャーバンドが表示できるようにしてください。

Ivica Simonovic
266
Ivica Simonovic 2022.01.27 12:20 
 

For those who use BB very useful. Can be modified in many ways and multi time frame works just fine. thank so writing this for MT5.

seyedmahdi rabbanijalali
85
seyedmahdi rabbanijalali 2020.06.24 05:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

aworth55
98
aworth55 2019.06.18 00:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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