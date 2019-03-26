SC MTF Bollinger Bands for MT5 with alert

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What is Bollinger Bands?

Bollinger Bands indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system.

Bollinger Bands is a volatility indicator developed by John Bollinger. It consists of three lines: a middle Simple Moving Average (SMA) and two outer bands placed at a configurable number of standard deviations above and below the middle line. As market volatility increases, the bands widen; as volatility decreases, they contract.

Traders use Bollinger Bands to identify overbought and oversold conditions, detect breakouts, and measure trend strength. Price touching or exiting the upper band may indicate overbought conditions, while touching or exiting the lower band may indicate oversold conditions. A squeeze (narrow bands) often precedes a significant price move.

Features:

Visual signal markers with arrows and vertical lines

Three independent signal slots with configurable triggers

Signal detection options: direction change, peak/valley, price crosses middle line, price exits band, price re-enters band

Configurable alert functions for each signal (email, push, sound, popup)

Multi-timeframe (MTF) capability with interpolation methods

Displays upper band, middle line, and lower band

Adjustable period and standard deviation multiplier

Multiple color modes (simple, direction-based, level-based)

Custom indicator call (iCustom) buffer access for Expert Advisor (EA) integration

Input Parameters: