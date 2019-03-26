SC MTF Bollinger Bands for MT5 with alert
- Indicators
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Krisztian KenediMQL4 / MQL5 Developer | TrueTL Project Founder (since 2011)
I have been developing professional trading tools and custom algorithms since 2011.
- Version: 5.30
- Updated: 8 April 2026
Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile.
Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated!
What is Bollinger Bands?
Bollinger Bands is a volatility indicator developed by John Bollinger. It consists of three lines: a middle Simple Moving Average (SMA) and two outer bands placed at a configurable number of standard deviations above and below the middle line. As market volatility increases, the bands widen; as volatility decreases, they contract.
Traders use Bollinger Bands to identify overbought and oversold conditions, detect breakouts, and measure trend strength. Price touching or exiting the upper band may indicate overbought conditions, while touching or exiting the lower band may indicate oversold conditions. A squeeze (narrow bands) often precedes a significant price move.
Features:
- Visual signal markers with arrows and vertical lines
- Three independent signal slots with configurable triggers
- Signal detection options: direction change, peak/valley, price crosses middle line, price exits band, price re-enters band
- Configurable alert functions for each signal (email, push, sound, popup)
- Multi-timeframe (MTF) capability with interpolation methods
- Displays upper band, middle line, and lower band
- Adjustable period and standard deviation multiplier
- Multiple color modes (simple, direction-based, level-based)
- Custom indicator call (iCustom) buffer access for Expert Advisor (EA) integration
Input Parameters:
- Basic Settings:
- BB period: Number of bars used for the moving average and standard deviation calculation.
- BB deviation: Standard deviation multiplier for the upper and lower bands.
- BB bar shift: Offset the line drawing by the specified number of bars.
- BB timeframe: Choose the timeframe for MTF display.
- MTF on higher TF only: Restrict MTF mode to timeframes higher than the chart.
- MTF Interpolation mode: Select smoothing method (Off, Linear, Smooth, Weighted, Simple Moving Average).
- Maximum bars to calculate: Limit the calculation range for performance.
- Signal Settings:
- Signal 1/2/3 trigger:
- Direction change: Signal when the middle line turns up or down.
- Peak / Valley: Signal at local highs and lows of the middle line.
- Price crosses middle line: Signal when the price bar closes above or below the middle band.
- Price exits the band: Signal when the price closes outside the upper or lower band.
- Price re-enters the band: Signal when the price returns inside the band after exiting.
- Visual markers: Enable arrows and vertical lines with customizable size, style, and position.
- Arrow customization: Set Wingdings codes and colors for up/down signals.
- Signal 1/2/3 trigger:
- Alert Settings:
- Alert timing: Choose when alerts trigger (Off, After close, Before close, Both).
- Alert interval limit: Set minimum minutes between repeated alerts.
- Time range filter: Restrict alerts to specific hours.
- Delivery methods: Enable email, push, popup, and sound notifications.
- Telegram notifications: Send alerts directly to a Telegram chat via bot token.
- Color and Style Settings:
- Color mode: Select from multiple modes (simple, direction-based, level-based).
- Band appearance: Customize colors (4 per band), style, and width for upper band, middle line, and lower band independently.
nice indicator .. i wish that you add option that can change the color if the price is outside BB ..