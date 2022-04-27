Sc MTF Volume MT5

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What is Volume?

Volume indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system.

Volume is one of the most fundamental indicators in technical analysis. It represents the total number of contracts, shares, or lots traded during a given bar or time period. In MetaTrader, tick volume is used by default — counting the number of price ticks within each bar — which closely correlates with real traded volume in most markets.

Volume does not indicate price direction — it measures market activity and participation. Rising volume confirms the strength of a price move, while low volume may indicate a weak or unsustainable trend. Traders use volume to validate breakouts (high volume breakouts are more reliable), identify trend exhaustion (divergence between price and volume), and detect accumulation or distribution phases. A spike in volume often precedes or accompanies significant price movements.

Features:

Visual signal markers with arrows and vertical lines

Three independent signal buffers with configurable triggers

Signal detection options: direction change, peak/valley

Configurable alert functions for each signal (email, push, sound, popup)

Multi-timeframe (MTF) capability with interpolation methods

Histogram or line drawing mode

Multiple color modes (simple, direction-based)

Custom indicator call (iCustom) buffer access for Expert Advisor (EA) integration

Input Parameters: