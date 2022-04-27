Sc MTF Volume MT5
- Indicators
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Krisztian KenediMQL4 / MQL5 Developer | TrueTL Project Founder (since 2011)
I have been developing professional trading tools and custom algorithms since 2011.
- Version: 5.15
- Updated: 24 February 2026
Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile.
Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated!
What is Volume?
Volume is one of the most fundamental indicators in technical analysis. It represents the total number of contracts, shares, or lots traded during a given bar or time period. In MetaTrader, tick volume is used by default — counting the number of price ticks within each bar — which closely correlates with real traded volume in most markets.
Volume does not indicate price direction — it measures market activity and participation. Rising volume confirms the strength of a price move, while low volume may indicate a weak or unsustainable trend. Traders use volume to validate breakouts (high volume breakouts are more reliable), identify trend exhaustion (divergence between price and volume), and detect accumulation or distribution phases. A spike in volume often precedes or accompanies significant price movements.
Features:
- Visual signal markers with arrows and vertical lines
- Three independent signal buffers with configurable triggers
- Signal detection options: direction change, peak/valley
- Configurable alert functions for each signal (email, push, sound, popup)
- Multi-timeframe (MTF) capability with interpolation methods
- Histogram or line drawing mode
- Multiple color modes (simple, direction-based)
- Custom indicator call (iCustom) buffer access for Expert Advisor (EA) integration
Input Parameters:
- Basic Settings:
- Volume bar shift: Offset the drawing by specified number of bars.
- Volume timeframe: Choose timeframe for MTF display.
- MTF Interpolation mode: Select smoothing method (Off, Linear, Smooth, Weighted, Simple Moving Average).
- Signal Settings:
- Signal 1/2/3 trigger: Configure detection type (direction change, peak/valley).
- Visual markers: Enable arrows and vertical lines with customizable size, style, and position.
- Arrow customization: Set Wingdings codes and colors for up/down signals.
- Alert Settings:
- Alert timing: Choose when alerts trigger (Off, After close, Before close, Both).
- Alert interval limit: Set minimum minutes between repeated alerts.
- Time range filter: Restrict alerts to specific hours.
- Delivery methods: Enable email, push, popup, and sound notifications.
- Color and Style Settings:
- Color mode: Select from multiple modes (simple, direction-based).
- Histogram mode: Switch between line and histogram display.
- Line appearance: Customize colors (4 per line), style, and width.
Thank you so much! I was looking for this exact indicator. It was missing for cluster analysis in combination with the volume profile indicator. Kudos, brother!