SC MTF Stochastic MT5

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What is Stochastic Oscillator?

Advanced Stochastic Oscillator with dual-line signals, three-level system, multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and highly configurable alert system.

The Stochastic Oscillator is a momentum indicator that compares a security's closing price to its price range over a specific period. The indicator consists of two lines: %K (Main line) and %D (Signal line, a moving average of %K).

The Stochastic oscillates between 0 and 100. High readings indicate overbought conditions, while low readings indicate oversold conditions. Crossovers between %K and %D lines, as well as movements through level boundaries, are commonly used as trading signals.

Features:

Dual-line Stochastic (%K and %D) with three-level system (High, Middle, Low)

Visual signal markers (arrows, vertical lines) with three independent configurable signal buffers

Advanced signal detection: direction change, line cross, level cross, peak/valley for both lines

Configurable alert functions (email, push, sound, popup) with time range filtering

Multi-timeframe (MTF) with interpolation, multiple color modes, and iCustom buffer access for EA integration

Input Parameters: