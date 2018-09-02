SC MTF Stochastic MT5

4.87
Advanced Stochastic Oscillator with dual-line signals, three-level system, multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and highly configurable alert system.

Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile.

Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated!

What is Stochastic Oscillator?

The Stochastic Oscillator is a momentum indicator that compares a security's closing price to its price range over a specific period. The indicator consists of two lines: %K (Main line) and %D (Signal line, a moving average of %K).

The Stochastic oscillates between 0 and 100. High readings indicate overbought conditions, while low readings indicate oversold conditions. Crossovers between %K and %D lines, as well as movements through level boundaries, are commonly used as trading signals.

Features:

  • Dual-line Stochastic (%K and %D) with three-level system (High, Middle, Low)
  • Visual signal markers (arrows, vertical lines) with three independent configurable signal buffers
  • Advanced signal detection: direction change, line cross, level cross, peak/valley for both lines
  • Configurable alert functions (email, push, sound, popup) with time range filtering
  • Multi-timeframe (MTF) with interpolation, multiple color modes, and iCustom buffer access for EA integration

Input Parameters:

  • Basic Settings:
    • Stochastic parameters: K period (default: 5), D period (3), Slowing (3), MA method, Applied price.
    • Multi-timeframe: Stochastic timeframe selection and MTF interpolation mode.
  • Levels Settings:
    • Level configuration: Toggle visibility, set High/Low boundaries, optional Middle level display.
    • Level appearance: Customize color, style, and width.
  • Signal Settings:
    • Signal triggers: Configure 3 independent signals with detection types (direction change, line cross, level crossings, peak/valley).
    • Visual markers: Arrows and vertical lines with customizable size, style, position, Wingdings codes, and colors.
  • Alert Settings:
    • Alert configuration: Timing (Off/After close/Before close/Both), interval limit, time range filter.
    • Delivery methods: Email, push notification, popup, sound with file selection.
  • Color and Style Settings:
    • Color modes: Simple, Cross variations, Direction, Direction with levels, Level-based (8 modes total).
    • Display options: Histogram mode, line appearance customization (4 colors, style, width for both lines).
Reviews 19
ALI SOUIAH
38
ALI SOUIAH 2025.04.21 18:49 
 

GOOD INDICATOR THANKS

Makohm
55
Makohm 2024.10.03 21:10 
 

Das ist endlich mal ein Indikator mit dem man arbeiten kann. Ich bin sehr zufrieden. Ich kann ihn so einstellen wie ich will und er tut seinen Job. Vielen Dank an den Entwickler. Prima Arbeit!

Helga
66
Helga 2024.08.29 21:21 
 

Works perfectly, thank you

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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
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Filter:
cham
924
cham 2025.11.10 04:22 
 

Пока не проверял , НО надеюсь использовать его в ближайшее время

ALI SOUIAH
38
ALI SOUIAH 2025.04.21 18:49 
 

GOOD INDICATOR THANKS

Yassou Kalimera
853
Yassou Kalimera 2025.01.16 12:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sutatong
408
Sutatong 2024.10.07 07:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Makohm
55
Makohm 2024.10.03 21:10 
 

Das ist endlich mal ein Indikator mit dem man arbeiten kann. Ich bin sehr zufrieden. Ich kann ihn so einstellen wie ich will und er tut seinen Job. Vielen Dank an den Entwickler. Prima Arbeit!

Helga
66
Helga 2024.08.29 21:21 
 

Works perfectly, thank you

Ricardo Morante
61
Ricardo Morante 2024.05.13 15:09 
 

Es justamente el complemento al Oscilador Estocásico que estaba buscando. He probado varios otros, pero ninguno tan facil de customizar a mis necesides. Los distintos tipos de alertas ayudan a no estar pegado al grafico todo el tiempo. Muchas Gracias!!

It´s just the complement of the STochastic oscilator i was looking for. I tried a lot, but no one as easy to customize ato my needs. The different type of alert help me so i do not have to be on the computer the whole time. Thanxs!!!!

EdsonPereria
23
EdsonPereria 2023.10.09 22:34 
 

Excelente indicador.

watt nid
178
watt nid 2023.04.30 15:50 
 

Thanks, it is good indicator

Weztradesman
64
Weztradesman 2022.02.26 05:40 
 

Great Indy

Raakesh Dheer
332
Raakesh Dheer 2021.09.02 15:49 
 

I like it

Rogerio1985
387
Rogerio1985 2021.04.03 15:49 
 

Bom indicador.

Osmar Bonzanini
42
Osmar Bonzanini 2021.04.02 23:53 
 

Excellent indicator. Works perfectly on multiple MT5 times!

Dhany Esperanza
777
Dhany Esperanza 2021.02.28 05:39 
 

Very good substitution for default MT5 Stochastic indicator. Comes with all alert types and customized colors based on level and directions. Wish Krisztian keep developing and optimizing for speed, at least monitoring it, for sometimes MT5 requires an indicator to be recompiled. Thumbs up!

davechel10
24
davechel10 2020.11.17 08:23 
 

The best Stochastic MTF I have ever used.

Rafael Farias
437
Rafael Farias 2020.10.26 13:19 
 

it is not working. after you attached to the chart, line stop follow it

Krisztian Kenedi
83557
Reply from developer Krisztian Kenedi 2021.11.21 21:43
I can't imagine why, but please try the updated 3.0 version.
Salman al
65
Salman al 2020.07.10 13:47 
 

good indi for looking market movement

iman
315
iman 2020.05.16 10:27 
 

I like the overall color play however one important thing it lacks of: a label or title that shows which time frame the current window is on. Maybe something like: scMTF Stochastic (5,3,3) TF: H4 or scMTF MACD (5,3,3) TF: H4. MA is a tad difficult especially for those traders who heavily uses normal MA but maybe the small window that pops up when you point to a graphic can help explain which Time Frame it is in.

metaangel
372
metaangel 2019.03.02 22:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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