Draggable Volume Profile

Short description: Drag two lines to any range on your chart to get an instant fixed-range volume profile — Point of Control, Value Area High/Low, using the same "pair" Value Area expansion rule as CME Market Profile.

Full description:

Answers one question for any range you choose: at which price did the most trading activity occur? Drag the two blue dash-dot lines to any start/end point on your chart, and the indicator slices that range into buckets and builds a horizontal volume histogram.

POC (gold) — the single highest-volume price in the range; often acts as a magnet/mean-reversion level

— the single highest-volume price in the range; often acts as a magnet/mean-reversion level Value Area (steel blue) — the price band containing 70% (configurable) of all volume in the range, expanded from the POC using the same "pair" comparison rule used in CME Market Profile, not a simplified single-bucket approximation

— the price band containing 70% (configurable) of all volume in the range, expanded from the POC using the same "pair" comparison rule used in CME Market Profile, not a simplified single-bucket approximation VAH / VAL (silver) — the value area's upper and lower boundaries; common support/resistance and breakout-target levels





Stays live: if you drag the end line up to the current candle, the profile keeps updating as that candle's volume grows — no need to keep re-dragging.

Fully interactive: click the gold POC line to show/hide VAH/VAL; use the on-chart button to hide the whole profile without losing your dragged range. Three histogram styles (filled, outline, dot-line) and full color/width control.

Performance: large dragged ranges (beyond 5000 bars by default, adjustable) use adaptive coarsening for the expensive per-bar calculations while still summing true volume totals — accurate even on very wide ranges.

This tool is a visual reference only — it does not generate trade signals. For informational and educational purposes only, not financial advice.