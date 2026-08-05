Draggable Volume Profile

Short description: Drag two lines to any range on your chart to get an instant fixed-range volume profile — Point of Control, Value Area High/Low, using the same "pair" Value Area expansion rule as CME Market Profile.

Full description:

Answers one question for any range you choose: at which price did the most trading activity occur? Drag the two blue dash-dot lines to any start/end point on your chart, and the indicator slices that range into buckets and builds a horizontal volume histogram.

  • POC (gold) — the single highest-volume price in the range; often acts as a magnet/mean-reversion level
  • Value Area (steel blue) — the price band containing 70% (configurable) of all volume in the range, expanded from the POC using the same "pair" comparison rule used in CME Market Profile, not a simplified single-bucket approximation
  • VAH / VAL (silver) — the value area's upper and lower boundaries; common support/resistance and breakout-target levels


Stays live: if you drag the end line up to the current candle, the profile keeps updating as that candle's volume grows — no need to keep re-dragging.

Fully interactive: click the gold POC line to show/hide VAH/VAL; use the on-chart button to hide the whole profile without losing your dragged range. Three histogram styles (filled, outline, dot-line) and full color/width control.

Performance: large dragged ranges (beyond 5000 bars by default, adjustable) use adaptive coarsening for the expensive per-bar calculations while still summing true volume totals — accurate even on very wide ranges.

This tool is a visual reference only — it does not generate trade signals. For informational and educational purposes only, not financial advice.

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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Short description: Automatically detects bullish and bearish Order Blocks from volume-pivot analysis and draws them as clean, flicker-free boxes with an average price line. Full description Overview OrderBlockDetector locates institutional Order Blocks — the last opposing candle before a strong volume-driven move — using a volume-pivot algorithm instead of simple candle-pattern heuristics. Each detected block is drawn as a shaded zone with a border and a midline (average price), and is automati
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Short description Draws a rolling Time-Price-Opportunity (TPO) volume profile for the Asia, London, and New York sessions, with POC/VAH/VAL levels, a session histogram, and automatic broker GMT-offset detection. Full description Plots a separate market-profile-style histogram for each of the three major trading sessions (Asia, London, New York), going back a configurable number of days. Each session shows: POC (Point of Control) — the price level with the most time spent VAH/VAL (Value Area High
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