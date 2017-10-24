PZ Fibonacci MT5

Are you tired of plotting Fibonacci retracements or extensions manually? This indicator displays Fibo retracements or extensions automatically, calculated from two different price points, without human intervention or manual object anchoring.

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Easy to use

Manual anchoring is not needed

Perfect for price confluence studies

The indicator evaluates if retracements or extensions are needed

Once drawn, you can manually edit the Fibo anchors

The indicator adapts to your chart size and zoom:

Zoom out to get the big picture

Zoom in to dive into price action





Settings

Amplitude - amount of bars between alternative price points of the short term Fibo object

Behavior - indicator can draw two Fibo objects, just the latest one, or just the complete chart one

Drawing Settings - the block is self-explanatory



Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.