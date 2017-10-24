PZ Fibonacci MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 28 April 2023
Are you tired of plotting Fibonacci retracements or extensions manually? This indicator displays Fibo retracements or extensions automatically, calculated from two different price points, without human intervention or manual object anchoring.
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- Easy to use
- Manual anchoring is not needed
- Perfect for price confluence studies
- The indicator evaluates if retracements or extensions are needed
- Once drawn, you can manually edit the Fibo anchors
The indicator adapts to your chart size and zoom:
- Zoom out to get the big picture
- Zoom in to dive into price action
Settings
- Amplitude - amount of bars between alternative price points of the short term Fibo object
- Behavior - indicator can draw two Fibo objects, just the latest one, or just the complete chart one
- Drawing Settings - the block is self-explanatory
Author
Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.
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