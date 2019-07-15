SC MTF Ad for MT5 with alert

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What is AD?

Accumulation/Distribution (AD) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system.

The Accumulation/Distribution (AD) indicator, developed by Marc Chaikin, is a volume-based indicator designed to measure the cumulative flow of money into and out of a security. It relates changes in price and volume, helping to identify the strength behind price movements and potential divergences.

The AD line is calculated by multiplying the volume by the Close Location Value (CLV), which measures where the close is relative to the high-low range. When prices close in the upper portion of the range with high volume, it suggests accumulation (buying pressure). When prices close in the lower portion with high volume, it indicates distribution (selling pressure). The cumulative nature of this indicator makes it particularly useful for confirming trends and spotting potential reversals through divergences.

Features:

Visual signal markers with arrows and vertical lines

Three independent signal buffers with configurable triggers

Signal detection options: direction change, level cross, peak/valley

Configurable alert functions for each signal (email, push, sound, popup)

Multi-timeframe (MTF) capability with interpolation methods

Histogram or line drawing mode

Multiple color modes (simple, direction-based, level-based)

Custom indicator call (iCustom) buffer access for Expert Advisor (EA) integration

Input Parameters: