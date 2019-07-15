SC MTF Ad for MT5 with alert

5
Accumulation/Distribution (AD) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system.

Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile.

Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated!

What is AD?

The Accumulation/Distribution (AD) indicator, developed by Marc Chaikin, is a volume-based indicator designed to measure the cumulative flow of money into and out of a security. It relates changes in price and volume, helping to identify the strength behind price movements and potential divergences.

The AD line is calculated by multiplying the volume by the Close Location Value (CLV), which measures where the close is relative to the high-low range. When prices close in the upper portion of the range with high volume, it suggests accumulation (buying pressure). When prices close in the lower portion with high volume, it indicates distribution (selling pressure). The cumulative nature of this indicator makes it particularly useful for confirming trends and spotting potential reversals through divergences.

Features:

  • Visual signal markers with arrows and vertical lines
  • Three independent signal buffers with configurable triggers
  • Signal detection options: direction change, level cross, peak/valley
  • Configurable alert functions for each signal (email, push, sound, popup)
  • Multi-timeframe (MTF) capability with interpolation methods
  • Histogram or line drawing mode
  • Multiple color modes (simple, direction-based, level-based)
  • Custom indicator call (iCustom) buffer access for Expert Advisor (EA) integration

Input Parameters:

  • Basic Settings:
    • AD bar shift: Offset the line drawing by specified number of bars.
    • AD timeframe: Choose timeframe for MTF display.
    • MTF Interpolation mode: Select smoothing method (Off, Linear, Smooth, Weighted, Simple Moving Average).
  • Levels Settings:
    • Show level: Toggle level line visibility.
    • Adjust level value: Set custom level position (default: 0).
    • Level appearance: Customize color, style, and width.
  • Signal Settings:
    • Signal 1/2/3 trigger: Configure detection type (direction change, level cross, peak/valley).
    • Visual markers: Enable arrows and vertical lines with customizable size, style, and position.
    • Arrow customization: Set Wingdings codes and colors for up/down signals.
  • Alert Settings:
    • Alert timing: Choose when alerts trigger (Off, After close, Before close, Both).
    • Alert interval limit: Set minimum minutes between repeated alerts.
    • Time range filter: Restrict alerts to specific hours.
    • Delivery methods: Enable email, push, popup, and sound notifications.
  • Color and Style Settings:
    • Color mode: Select from multiple modes (simple, direction-based, level-based).
    • Histogram mode: Switch between line and histogram display.
    • Line appearance: Customize colors (4 per line), style, and width.
Reviews 2
Dhany Esperanza
777
Dhany Esperanza 2021.02.28 05:54 
 

First review eh... :) I guess because not many is using AD indicator, but still I add this to my fave list because it's excellent substitution for stock MT5 AD indicator. Comes with all alert types and customized colors based on level and directions. Wish Krisztian keep developing and optimizing for speed, at least monitoring it, for sometimes MT5 requires an indicator to be recompiled. Thumbs up!

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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
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lisi 7887
1819
lisi 7887 2026.05.21 08:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dhany Esperanza
777
Dhany Esperanza 2021.02.28 05:54 
 

First review eh... :) I guess because not many is using AD indicator, but still I add this to my fave list because it's excellent substitution for stock MT5 AD indicator. Comes with all alert types and customized colors based on level and directions. Wish Krisztian keep developing and optimizing for speed, at least monitoring it, for sometimes MT5 requires an indicator to be recompiled. Thumbs up!

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