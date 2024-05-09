SC MTF Tdi for MT4 with alert

Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile.



Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated!



What is TDI?

Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and highly configurable alert system.

The Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) is a composite indicator developed by Dean Malone that combines RSI, Bollinger Bands applied to RSI, and two moving averages of RSI into a single display. It provides a comprehensive view of market dynamics including momentum, volatility, and trend direction.

The indicator consists of five lines: the RSI Price line (raw RSI), the Trade Signal line (fast MA of RSI), the RSI Signal line (slow MA of RSI, also the midline of the volatility band), and the Volatility Band High and Low (Bollinger Bands applied to the RSI). Traders use crossovers between the Trade Signal and RSI Signal lines for entry signals, and the Volatility Band to gauge market volatility and overbought/oversold conditions.

Features:

Five independently styled lines: RSI Price, Trade Signal, RSI Signal, VB High, VB Low

Visual signal markers with arrows and vertical lines

Three independent signal buffers with configurable triggers

Signal detection options: direction change, level cross, peak/valley

Configurable alert functions for each signal (email, push, sound, popup)

Multi-timeframe (MTF) capability with interpolation methods

Multiple color modes (simple, direction-based, level-based)

Custom indicator call (iCustom) buffer access for Expert Advisor (EA) integration

Input Parameters: